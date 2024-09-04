Dual U.S., Iranian Citizen Arrested for Unlawfully Exporting UAV Components to Iran

He would hide aircraft parts and other items in his checked luggage.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 4, 2024
Gholam Reza Goodarzi, also known as Ron Goodarzi, 76, a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen who resides in Porter, Texas, made his initial appearance in the Southern District of Texas following his arrest at the George Bush International Airport on Aug. 30.

Goodarzi is charged by criminal complaint with smuggling parts and components used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as other manned aircraft, from the United States to Iran.

“For years, the defendant allegedly used proxy destinations to try to smuggle UAV components and other controlled technology to Iran, even concealing controlled items in his own luggage,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

According to court documents, from December 1, 2020, through July 5, Goodarzi illegally exported aircraft-related parts, in addition to oil and drilling components, to Iran. As alleged, Goodarzi purchased U.S.-origin aircraft components from U.S.-based suppliers and then exported them to Iran – typically through Dubai, UAE.

He also traveled to and from Iran multiple times per year and concealed aircraft parts and other items in his checked luggage.

Goodarzi exchanged multiple emails with suppliers and customers, acknowledging that parts could not be shipped to Iran because of sanctions.

The complaint alleges that on several occasions, authorities searched Goodarzi’s luggage and found numerous aircraft parts and components hidden within articles of clothing. Some of the items had characteristics consistent with parts for the production of UAVs, as well as parts with electrical motor and generator applications.

Goodarzi does not have the required licenses to export such items to sanctioned countries, including Iran, according to the complaint.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the charge of smuggling goods and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI, with assistance from and Customs and Border Protection, is investigating the case.

