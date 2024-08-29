HP to Receive Up to $50M in CHIPS Funding

The proposed funding would support the expansion of HP’s facility in Corvallis, Oregon.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 29, 2024
Hp
iStock.com/BalkansCat

The Biden-Harris Administration announced that the Department of Commerce and HP Inc. have signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms to provide up to $50 million in proposed direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

The proposed funding would support the expansion and modernization of HP’s existing facility in Corvallis, Oregon, which is part of the company’s “lab-to-fab” ecosystem in the region that spans from research and development activities to commercial manufacturing operations.

The proposed project would build on the company’s 47-year presence in Corvallis. The project is estimated to create nearly 150 construction jobs and over 100 manufacturing jobs.

Among other products, the proposed funding would support the manufacturing of silicon devices that are key components of life sciences lab equipment which are used in drug discovery, single-cell research and cell line development. By leveraging HP’s capabilities in microfluidics and MEMS, these devices allow for increased speed and precision during life sciences R&D.

The company’s devices serve important focus areas for public health initiatives, and enable performance efficiencies for partner institutions across academia, government and the private sector, including Harvard Medical School, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Merck.

The development and expansion facilitated by the proposed funding would bolster the lab-to-fab ecosystem that HP has established in Corvallis, which also serves as one of three R&D Centers for Excellence within the company’s global footprint.

In addition to continued domestic investment in the company’s internal research and development, HP has opened its Corvallis campus to collaborative R&D efforts with academic institutions and startups. Of note, HP donated a 25-year lease of a portion of its Corvallis campus to Oregon State University. This 80,000-square-foot manufacturing and R&D facility has incubated 39 different companies, including 20 that spun out from OSU faculty and students.

The Corvallis campus provides resources and tools for startups and entrepreneurs to build innovative products locally in Oregon and provides an opportunity for these companies to grow and reinvest in the domestic ecosystem.

Additionally, HP aims to use 100% renewable electricity to power its global operations by 2025. The company has indicated that it plans to claim the Department of the Treasury’s Investment Tax Credit, which is expected to be up to 25% of qualified capital expenditures.

The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala., following christening ceremonies for the ship, Jan. 14, 2012.
Shipbuilder Austal Says Fraud Settlement in Company's Best Interest
August 28, 2024
Shipbuilder Austal Says Fraud Settlement in Company's Best Interest
August 28, 2024
A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Tesla's Fight Against Louisiana Auto Sales Law Revived by Appeals Court
August 28, 2024
The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala., following christening ceremonies for the ship.
U.S. Navy Shipbuilder Agrees to Pay $24 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Probe
August 28, 2024
Handcuffs
Laws & Regulations
Man Arrested on Charges of Conspiring to Export U.S. Military-Grade Radios to Russia
Dol
Laws & Regulations
Chicago Countertop Maker Faces Dozens of Violations, $1M in Penalties
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Latvian National Extradited for Scheme to Illegally Export American Aircraft Technology to Russia
A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Automotive
Tesla's Fight Against Louisiana Auto Sales Law Revived by Appeals Court
The lawsuit is part of an effort to circumvent laws that bar automakers from also being retailers.
August 28, 2024
U.S. Navy Shipbuilder Agrees to Pay $24 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Probe
Austal USA conspired to mislead shareholders and investors about the company's financial condition.
August 28, 2024
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Navy Shipbuilder Agrees to Pay $24 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Probe
Austal USA conspired to mislead shareholders and investors about the company's financial condition.
August 28, 2024
Handcuffs
Laws & Regulations
Man Arrested on Charges of Conspiring to Export U.S. Military-Grade Radios to Russia
The network allegedly contracted directly with various entities in the Russian government.
August 27, 2024
Pirelli
Labor
Denial of Workers’ Rights Found at Rubber Tire Manufacturing Facility
The Pirelli plant makes tires for Audi, BMW and Tesla.
August 27, 2024
Vw
Automotive
Volkswagen to Reinstate Unjustly Terminated Workers
Following allegations of labor rights violations.
August 27, 2024
China Opposes U.S. Sanctions on Firms Over Alleged Ties to Russia's War Efforts
The country firmly opposed the U.S. putting multiple Chinese companies on its export control list.
August 26, 2024
Laws & Regulations
China Opposes U.S. Sanctions on Firms Over Alleged Ties to Russia's War Efforts
The country firmly opposed the U.S. putting multiple Chinese companies on its export control list.
August 26, 2024
U.S. Sanctions Hundreds of Firms Accused of Supplying Russia's War Machine
The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions Friday.
August 26, 2024
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Sanctions Hundreds of Firms Accused of Supplying Russia's War Machine
The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions Friday.
August 26, 2024
Canada Matches U.S. With 100% Tariff on Imports of Chinese-Made EVs
Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.
August 26, 2024
Automotive
Canada Matches U.S. With 100% Tariff on Imports of Chinese-Made EVs
Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.
August 26, 2024
Back-To-Work Order Issued for Major Canada Railroads
The union will comply, but a lawsuit is planned.
August 26, 2024
Laws & Regulations
Back-To-Work Order Issued for Major Canada Railroads
The union will comply, but a lawsuit is planned.
August 26, 2024
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Latvian National Extradited for Scheme to Illegally Export American Aircraft Technology to Russia
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
August 23, 2024
In this Jan. 16, 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
Automotive
U.S. Closes One of 2 Probes Into Behavior of GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicles After Recall
NHTSA is still investigating reports that Cruise vehicles encroached on pedestrians.
August 23, 2024
Judge Blocks Arizona Lithium Drilling That Tribe Says Threatens Sacred Lands
The case is the latest among legal fights pitting Native Americans against green energy projects.
August 22, 2024
Laws & Regulations
Judge Blocks Arizona Lithium Drilling That Tribe Says Threatens Sacred Lands
The case is the latest among legal fights pitting Native Americans against green energy projects.
August 22, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Judge Rejects Non-Compete Ban
The court concluded the FTC exceeded its authority in making the rule.
August 21, 2024
I Stock 2005029121
Laws & Regulations
USDA Announces Nearly $100M in Funding for Biofuel, Clean Energy Projects
The money will go to 160 projects across 26 states.
August 20, 2024