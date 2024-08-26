Chicago Countertop Maker Faces Dozens of Violations, $1M in Penalties

Federal safety inspectors became aware that a 31-year-old employee of a Chicago countertop manufacturer needed a double lung transplant after suffering accelerated silicosis, an incurable lung disease.

The U.S. Department of Labor immediately alerted the company of the potential imminent danger and an inspection by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers exposed to silica levels up to six times greater than permissible limits.

When inspectors arrived in February 2024 to conduct air sampling at Florenza Marble & Granite Corp., they found employees laboring in a haze of dust throughout the workspace and workers using required respirators improperly. They also determined the company had few controls in place to reduce silica exposure as employees cut engineered and natural stone countertops for residential and commercial projects.

OSHA learned that, in addition to the 31-year-old in need of a double transplant, his 59-year-old father and co-worker also awaits a silicosis-related lung transplant, and a 47-year-old employee has been treated for unresolved work-related lung disease for more than three years.

Further investigation found the company and owner Brad Karp did not develop a safety program to protect or monitor the health of its six employees, even though two workers compensation insurance carriers refused to insure the company in 2022 and 2024 for not providing air sampling or proving it protected its workers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the life expectancy for people diagnosed with silicosis is reduced by about 11 years and the chances of surviving 15 years after lung transplant are less than 11 percent.

OSHA cited Florenza Marble & Granite Corp. for eight egregious willful, four willful and 20 serious safety and health violations and proposed more than $1 million in penalties.

The two workers suffering from silicosis have limited English proficiency and received no information from their employer about the dangers of silica exposure or training in the use of personal protective equipment or precautions to protect their safety and health.

Specifically, OSHA found the following willful violations:

Failing to establish a baseline of employees’ medical health to monitor silica exposure.

Not performing medical surveillance to monitor exposure.

Lacking engineering and administrative controls to reduce silica dust to safe levels.

Exposing workers to unsafe levels of silica dust.

Failing to have a respiratory protection program in place.

In addition, the agency identified 20 serious violations related to its lack of housekeeping, respirator deficiencies, lack of a silica exposure control plan or hazard communication program, not training employees in the use of compressed air and allowing its improper use.