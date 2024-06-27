Biden Ahead of Trump in Survey of Manufacturing Executives

A survey of 501 manufacturing executives conducted by software company Medius revealed President Joe Biden as the preferred leader to steer the sector.

According to the poll, 49% of executives trust Biden to guide the manufacturing sector, narrowly edging out Trump at 46%. Similarly, 48% believe Biden is more supportive of manufacturers, contrasting with 47% who lean towards Trump.

The survey showed 36% of respondents prefer Biden's administration's $1.6 trillion energy and infrastructure programs over Trump's emphasis on tax cuts and tariffs on imports at 33% and 30%, respectively.

Half of the executives said Biden is more capable of delivering on promises, with 55% viewing him as the more predictable candidate. In comparison, Trump collected support from 44% on delivering promises and 38% on predictability.

However, the survey indicated that Trump is seen as better equipped to address critical issues such as high inflation (46% prefer Trump versus 38% for Biden), high-interest rates (46% versus 39%), supply chain disruptions (45% versus 41%) and global competition (45% versus 40%).

The research was conducted by Censuswide in the U.S. between April 15 and April 25 this year.