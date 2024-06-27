Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Biden Ahead of Trump in Survey of Manufacturing Executives

The survey polled 501 industry leaders in the U.S.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 27, 2024
Election
iStock.com/gguy44

A survey of 501 manufacturing executives conducted by software company Medius revealed President Joe Biden as the preferred leader to steer the sector.

According to the poll, 49% of executives trust Biden to guide the manufacturing sector, narrowly edging out Trump at 46%. Similarly, 48% believe Biden is more supportive of manufacturers, contrasting with 47% who lean towards Trump.

The survey showed 36% of respondents prefer Biden's administration's $1.6 trillion energy and infrastructure programs over Trump's emphasis on tax cuts and tariffs on imports at 33% and 30%, respectively.

Half of the executives said Biden is more capable of delivering on promises, with 55% viewing him as the more predictable candidate. In comparison, Trump collected support from 44% on delivering promises and 38% on predictability.

However, the survey indicated that Trump is seen as better equipped to address critical issues such as high inflation (46% prefer Trump versus 38% for Biden), high-interest rates (46% versus 39%), supply chain disruptions (45% versus 41%) and global competition (45% versus 40%).

The research was conducted by Censuswide in the U.S. between April 15 and April 25 this year.

 

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Election
Biden Ahead of Trump in Survey of Manufacturing Executives
June 27, 2024
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a door plug aircraft awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
U.S. Sanctions Boeing for Sharing Information About 737 Max 9 Investigation
June 27, 2024
Bimbo bread is displayed on a shelf at a market in Anaheim, Calif.
Sara Lee, Entenmann's Maker Warned Over Allergen Claims
June 26, 2024
Related Stories
Antonio Espinoza, a supervisor with the Gras Lawn landscaping company, uses a gasoline-powered leaf blower to clean up around a housing development in Brick, N.J. on June 18, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Bans on Gasoline-Powered Leaf Blowers Grow
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Sue Company for Wrongfully Terminating Critics of Musk
Embezzle
Laws & Regulations
Founder and Former CEO of Sustainable Fuel Company Sentenced for Embezzlement, Investor Fraud Scheme
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a door plug aircraft awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Aerospace
U.S. Sanctions Boeing for Sharing Information About 737 Max 9 Investigation
The NTSB said a Boeing executive provided non-public investigative information to the media.
June 27, 2024
Bimbo bread is displayed on a shelf at a market in Anaheim, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
Sara Lee, Entenmann's Maker Warned Over Allergen Claims
Bimbo Bakeries' labels listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts — even when they weren't in the foods.
June 26, 2024
I Stock 1270688272
Labor
Meat Processor, Staffing Agency to Surrender Profits Linked to Child Labor
A consent judgment also requires the companies to pay more than $62,000 in penalties.
June 26, 2024
Sw
Laws & Regulations
Smith & Wesson Must Comply with Deceptive Advertising Probe
The state is exploring whether the company misled consumers about "the safety, benefits, effectiveness and legality of its products."
June 26, 2024
A Norfolk Southern freight train travels through East Palestine, Ohio, June 25, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Norfolk Southern Interfered with NTSB's Derailment Probe, Chair Says
The railroad sought to shape the board's conclusions about a botched vent-and-burn call.
June 26, 2024
Antonio Espinoza, a supervisor with the Gras Lawn landscaping company, uses a gasoline-powered leaf blower to clean up around a housing development in Brick, N.J. on June 18, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Bans on Gasoline-Powered Leaf Blowers Grow
Opponents say that the battery-powered blowers favored by the legislation are costlier.
June 21, 2024
The Pentagon - HQ of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Department of Defense Joins Duke Energy's Green Source Advantage Program
GSA enables significant progress toward the DOD's sustainability goals.
June 19, 2024
The east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Appellate Panel Sends Michigan Pipeline Challenge to State Court
The pipeline is at the center of a legal dispute in Wisconsin as well.
June 18, 2024
Boeing CEO David Calhoun speaks with reporters after a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2024.
Aerospace
Boeing's CEO is Scheduled to Field Questions About Plane Safety From U.S. Senators
Boeing hasn't received a single order for a new Max in two months.
June 18, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Sue Company for Wrongfully Terminating Critics of Musk
They claimed they were fired after challenging an "Animal House"-style work environment.
June 13, 2024
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Widens Russian Sanctions to Discourage China from Doing Business with Moscow
New companies continue to pop up as Russia attempts to rework supply chains.
June 12, 2024
Chiquita bananas are piled on display at the Heinen's grocery store in Bainbridge, Ohio in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo.
Laws & Regulations
Chiquita to Pay $38M to Family Members for Colombia Unrest
In a rare decision, a jury blamed a private U.S. company for human rights abuses abroad.
June 12, 2024
Amazon Prime Now bags loaded for delivery outside a Whole Foods store, Cincinnati, Feb. 8, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
Thousands of Drivers File Claims Against Amazon
They are seeking unpaid wages and other losses after being classified as independent contractors.
June 12, 2024
Embezzle
Laws & Regulations
Founder and Former CEO of Sustainable Fuel Company Sentenced for Embezzlement, Investor Fraud Scheme
He used the embezzled funds to pay for a Mercedes-Benz sports car and a down payment on a condo.
June 10, 2024