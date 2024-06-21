Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

U.S. Bans on Gasoline-Powered Leaf Blowers Grow

Opponents say that the battery-powered blowers favored by the legislation are costlier.

Wayne Parry
Jun 21, 2024
Antonio Espinoza, a supervisor with the Gras Lawn landscaping company, uses a gasoline-powered leaf blower to clean up around a housing development in Brick, N.J. on June 18, 2024.
Antonio Espinoza, a supervisor with the Gras Lawn landscaping company, uses a gasoline-powered leaf blower to clean up around a housing development in Brick, N.J. on June 18, 2024.
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The roar of the leaf blower has become an inescapable part of daily life in communities across America, leading towns and states to ban or restrict blowers that run on gasoline.

But the measures face blowback from the landscaping industry and some property owners who say that the battery-powered blowers favored by the legislation are costlier and not nearly as effective as the gasoline-powered ones.

"If you look at what this machines does, how loud it is, how much it pollutes, it's not normal to be accepted where we live, where our children play," said Jessica Stolzberg, a writer and crusader against gas-powered leaf blowers who helped get a ban on the machines enacted in her hometown of Montclair, New Jersey.

Since that ban took effect last October, "Montclair has been a healthier, cleaner, quieter community," she said.

But the ban is being challenged in court by landscapers, she added.

Just as the push to move away from burning fossil fuels to power cars and homes is drawing opposition from business groups and numerous device owners, the move by government to force a switch to battery-powered leaf blowers has the industry complaining of increased costs and decreased performance under the new regulations.

Though several local communities have already enacted full or partial bans on gas-powered leaf blowers, New Jersey is considering banning them statewide. A state Senate committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would ban such blowers most of the year, but would allow ones using four-stroke combustion engines to be used during peak cleanup periods in spring and fall. (Dirtier two-stroke models would be phased out after two years.)

It's a compromise the industry says it is willing to make in the interest of still being able to use the more powerful gas-powered blowers when they are needed most.

"New Jersey is bombarded with leaves and stuff to clean up," said Rich Goldstein, president of the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association, representing 550 companies in the state. "We're not California, we're not Florida. We have leaves. The average house in New Jersey, you take away 30 to 50 cubic feet of leaves each fall. That's a lot of leaves."

Gas-powered blowers are being targeted by governments across the country. A ban in California starts next month, and similar measures have passed in Washington, D.C., Portland, Oregon; Montgomery County, Maryland; Burlington, Vermont; and Evanston, Illinois, among other places.

Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, said more than 100 cities across the U.S. have banned or restricted gas-powered leaf blowers, which he called a major source of pollution. He said using such a blower for an hour creates as much pollution as driving a car for 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometers).

But just as the push to move away from burning fossil fuels to power cars and homes is drawing opposition from business groups and numerous device owners, the move by government to force a switch to battery-powered leaf blowers has the industry complaining of increased costs and decreased performance under the new regulations.

"My company, I have $150,000 to $200,000 worth of gas-powered blowers," said Goldstein, head of the New Jersey landscapers' group. "What am I supposed to do, throw them in the garbage?"

New Jersey's proposed bill, like others enacted in several U.S. cities, would provide financial assistance to the industry to defray the cost of purchasing new battery-powered blowers.

Cost is not the only concern, Goldstein said.

"It's retrofitting your truck to be able to charge batteries throughout the day," he said. "And by doing that, you'd have to keep your diesel engine running, and that causes another issue. This is just a terrible idea."

He also said two-stroke engines, while less fuel-efficient than four-stroke ones, can do things that the more advanced models can't, such as being turned sideways to reach into hard-to-access places.

Maplewood, New Jersey Mayor Nancy Adams said her community banned gas-powered blowers in January 2023.

"We are living in an age of climate change, and we've known for 100 years that burning more fossil fuel puts more CO2 into the atmosphere," she said.

Since the ban took place, she said, "Our community is better for it, our quality of life is better."

Several golf course management and landscaping companies said they support the idea of a gradual transition to battery power, but want more time to phase it in, possibly enabling more powerful battery-powered models to be developed.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
The Pentagon - HQ of the U.S. Department of Defense.
U.S. Department of Defense Joins Duke Energy's Green Source Advantage Program
June 19, 2024
The east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich.
Federal Appellate Panel Sends Michigan Pipeline Challenge to State Court
June 18, 2024
Boeing CEO David Calhoun speaks with reporters after a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2024.
Boeing's CEO is Scheduled to Field Questions About Plane Safety From U.S. Senators
June 18, 2024
Related Stories
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Sue Company for Wrongfully Terminating Critics of Musk
Embezzle
Laws & Regulations
Founder and Former CEO of Sustainable Fuel Company Sentenced for Embezzlement, Investor Fraud Scheme
Sentence
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Energy Company Sentenced for Kickback and Commodities Insider Trading Scheme
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
The east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Appellate Panel Sends Michigan Pipeline Challenge to State Court
The pipeline is at the center of a legal dispute in Wisconsin as well.
June 18, 2024
Boeing CEO David Calhoun speaks with reporters after a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2024.
Aerospace
Boeing's CEO is Scheduled to Field Questions About Plane Safety From U.S. Senators
Boeing hasn't received a single order for a new Max in two months.
June 18, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Sue Company for Wrongfully Terminating Critics of Musk
They claimed they were fired after challenging an "Animal House"-style work environment.
June 13, 2024
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Widens Russian Sanctions to Discourage China from Doing Business with Moscow
New companies continue to pop up as Russia attempts to rework supply chains.
June 12, 2024
Chiquita bananas are piled on display at the Heinen's grocery store in Bainbridge, Ohio in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo.
Laws & Regulations
Chiquita to Pay $38M to Family Members for Colombia Unrest
In a rare decision, a jury blamed a private U.S. company for human rights abuses abroad.
June 12, 2024
Amazon Prime Now bags loaded for delivery outside a Whole Foods store, Cincinnati, Feb. 8, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
Thousands of Drivers File Claims Against Amazon
They are seeking unpaid wages and other losses after being classified as independent contractors.
June 12, 2024
Embezzle
Laws & Regulations
Founder and Former CEO of Sustainable Fuel Company Sentenced for Embezzlement, Investor Fraud Scheme
He used the embezzled funds to pay for a Mercedes-Benz sports car and a down payment on a condo.
June 10, 2024
Sentence
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Energy Company Sentenced for Kickback and Commodities Insider Trading Scheme
He was sentenced today to six years and six months in prison.
June 10, 2024
I Stock 1642600681
Laws & Regulations
Samsung Sues Smart Ring Maker Oura Before Oura Can Sue It
The legal action comes before the company's Galaxy Ring arrives in August.
June 4, 2024
Osha
Laws & Regulations
Investigation into Worker's Death Finds Pallet Manufacturer Failed to Train Employees
OSHA placed the company in its severe violator program.
June 4, 2024
A factory building is under construction at Hyundai's first U.S. plant for manufacturing electric vehicles, Oct. 25, 2023, in Ellabell, Ga.
Automotive
Group to Sue U.S. Agencies for Failing to Assess Hyundai Plant's Environmental Impact
The company expects the $7.6B EV and battery plant in Georgia to employ 8,000 workers.
June 4, 2024
Catherine Berthet, of France, closes her eyes as she holds a photo of her deceased daughter Camille Geoffroy, in front of other families that lost loved ones to crashes of the Boeing 737 Max airliner outside the federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Families of Those Who Died in Boeing Crashes Press DOJ to Prosecute
The DOJ recently determined that Boeing violated a settlement that let the company avoid prosecution.
June 3, 2024
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott arrives at his polling place in Berlin, Vt., on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022. On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.
Laws & Regulations
Vermont Enacts Law Requiring Oil Companies to Pay for Damage from Climate Change
It's the first U.S. state to do so.
May 31, 2024
I Stock 1935180245
Laws & Regulations
Oil Execs Sue Citgo for $400 Million Over Unlawful Imprisonment
The lawsuit contends the company "knowingly and substantially assisted with and participated in their unlawful arrest."
May 31, 2024