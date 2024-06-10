Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Founder and Former CEO of Sustainable Fuel Company Sentenced for Embezzlement, Investor Fraud Scheme

He used the embezzled funds to pay for a Mercedes-Benz sports car and a down payment on a condo.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 10, 2024
Embezzle
iStock.com/7713Photography

The founder and former CEO of a sustainable fuel company was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a scheme to embezzle at least $5.9 million and to defraud several investors out of approximately $15 million.

According to court documents, between 2021 and 2022, Bryan Sherbacow, 55, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Washington, D.C., defrauded the company he co-founded by transferring company funds without authorization to his personal bank account and by making unauthorized personal expenditures from a company bank account.

Sherbacow attempted to conceal his actions by, among other things, emailing altered bank statements and other falsified financial records to the company’s outside accounting firm and members of the company’s board. Sherbacow used embezzled funds to pay for, among other things, a vintage Mercedes-Benz sports car, a Range Rover sport utility vehicle, payments to an art auction operator, personal tax liens, personal credit card payments, rent payments on personal residences, payment to a beach club, electronics, and a down payment on a condo.

To raise additional funds for the company, Sherbacow also sent or caused to be sent altered bank statements and other falsified financial records to prospective and current investors.

For example, Sherbacow caused a false and fabricated bank statement to be sent to two investors, in which Sherbacow intentionally removed transactions showing transfers from the company bank account to his personal bank account and falsified account balance information to make it appear that the company possessed more cash on hand than it possessed, due in part to Sherbacow’s unauthorized transfer of funds.

Sherbacow also caused a balance sheet containing false and misleading financial information to be sent to another investor.  In at least partial reliance on the fabricated bank statement and false and misleading financial information, three investors collectively invested approximately $15 million. Sherbacow also misled an individual who loaned funds to the company regarding the company’s financial state. 

Sherbacow pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to wire fraud.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Sentence
Former President of Energy Company Sentenced for Kickback and Commodities Insider Trading Scheme
June 10, 2024
I Stock 1642600681
Samsung Sues Smart Ring Maker Oura Before Oura Can Sue It
June 4, 2024
Osha
Investigation into Worker's Death Finds Pallet Manufacturer Failed to Train Employees
June 4, 2024
Related Stories
Sentence
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Energy Company Sentenced for Kickback and Commodities Insider Trading Scheme
Mondelez
Laws & Regulations
Oreo Maker Mondelez Fined $366 Million
Shipping
Laws & Regulations
Dumping Oil at Sea Leads to $2 Million Fine for Shipping Companies
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
I Stock 1642600681
Laws & Regulations
Samsung Sues Smart Ring Maker Oura Before Oura Can Sue It
The legal action comes before the company's Galaxy Ring arrives in August.
June 4, 2024
Osha
Laws & Regulations
Investigation into Worker's Death Finds Pallet Manufacturer Failed to Train Employees
OSHA placed the company in its severe violator program.
June 4, 2024
A factory building is under construction at Hyundai's first U.S. plant for manufacturing electric vehicles, Oct. 25, 2023, in Ellabell, Ga.
Automotive
Group to Sue U.S. Agencies for Failing to Assess Hyundai Plant's Environmental Impact
The company expects the $7.6B EV and battery plant in Georgia to employ 8,000 workers.
June 4, 2024
Catherine Berthet, of France, closes her eyes as she holds a photo of her deceased daughter Camille Geoffroy, in front of other families that lost loved ones to crashes of the Boeing 737 Max airliner outside the federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Families of Those Who Died in Boeing Crashes Press DOJ to Prosecute
The DOJ recently determined that Boeing violated a settlement that let the company avoid prosecution.
June 3, 2024
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott arrives at his polling place in Berlin, Vt., on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022. On Thursday, May 30, 2024, Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.
Laws & Regulations
Vermont Enacts Law Requiring Oil Companies to Pay for Damage from Climate Change
It's the first U.S. state to do so.
May 31, 2024
I Stock 1935180245
Laws & Regulations
Oil Execs Sue Citgo for $400 Million Over Unlawful Imprisonment
The lawsuit contends the company "knowingly and substantially assisted with and participated in their unlawful arrest."
May 31, 2024
Photo 1 0
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Customs Seizes $1.3M Worth of Counterfeit Championship Rings
At least, that's the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price if they had been genuine.
May 30, 2024
I Stock 1847625507
Laws & Regulations
Spinal Device Manufacturer Innovasis to Pay $12M to Settle Kickback Allegations
Two executives allegedly paid spine surgeons to use Innovasis’s spinal devices.
May 29, 2024
Cfa
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Gives $75 Million to South Korean Company for Georgia Computer Chip Part Factory
The company will spend more than $300 million on a first phase, with plans to hire 300 workers.
May 23, 2024
Mondelez
Laws & Regulations
Oreo Maker Mondelez Fined $366 Million
The Chicago-based candy and snack company breached competition rules.
May 23, 2024
Shipping
Laws & Regulations
Dumping Oil at Sea Leads to $2 Million Fine for Shipping Companies
Court documents said crew members pumped oil-contaminated waste into federal waters.
May 23, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Signs Off on $600 Million Ohio Train Derailment Settlement
But residents still have questions.
May 23, 2024
A billboard supporting legislation that would provide legal protection to manufacturers of pesticides such as Bayer's popular weedkiller Roundup, is shown in Jefferson City, Mo., on May 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Bayer Amplifies Fight Against Cancer-Related Lawsuits
The company has been hit with about 170,000 lawsuits involving its Roundup weedkiller.
May 22, 2024
A person watches as traffic drives across the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, Calif., on March 1, 2024.
Automotive
New Cars in California Could Alert Drivers for Breaking the Speed Limit
The proposed law would require all new cars sold in the state to beep at drivers when they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph.
May 22, 2024