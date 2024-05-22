Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

NAM Files Suit Challenging OSHA’s Walkaround Rule

The rule will allow third parties to accompany OSHA inspectors on safety inspections.

Industrial Media Staff
May 22, 2024
Osha
iStock.com/gorodenkoff

The National Association of Manufacturers, joined by other business groups, filed suit in the Western District of Texas to challenge the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s final rule amending the Worker Walkaround Representative Designation Process (Walkaround Rule).

The Walkaround Rule will allow an unlimited number of third parties, such as union representatives, plaintiffs’ attorneys and community organizers, to accompany OSHA inspectors on safety inspections.

“OSHA’s rule does nothing to advance its mission of improving workplace safety,” NAM Chief Legal Officer Linda Kelly said. “This rule is well beyond the scope of OSHA’s authority, and it infringes on manufacturers’ right to exclude others from their property, threatens new liabilities and risks compromising manufacturers’ intellectual property. The NAM Legal Center is filing suit to prevent this harm.”

Latest in Laws & Regulations
A billboard supporting legislation that would provide legal protection to manufacturers of pesticides such as Bayer's popular weedkiller Roundup, is shown in Jefferson City, Mo., on May 13, 2024.
Bayer Amplifies Fight Against Cancer-Related Lawsuits
May 22, 2024
A person watches as traffic drives across the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, Calif., on March 1, 2024.
New Cars in California Could Alert Drivers for Breaking the Speed Limit
May 22, 2024
Osha
NAM Files Suit Challenging OSHA’s Walkaround Rule
May 22, 2024
Michael Jones operates his drone, April 2, 2021, in Goldsboro, N.C. A North Carolina board that regulates land surveyors didn't violate the drone photography pilot's constitutional rights when it told him to stop advertising and offering aerial map services because he lacked a state license, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Drone Pilot Can't Offer Mapping Without Surveyor's License, Court Says
May 21, 2024
Related Stories
Boeing2
Laws & Regulations
Police Update Investigation Into Boeing Whistleblower's Death
Tariff
Laws & Regulations
NAM Concerned Over New Chinese Tariffs
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, March 26, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
California Nears New Gas Stove Law
Guilty
Laws & Regulations
Oil Tanker Engineers Admit to Discharging Oily Waste into Sea Near New Jersey
More in Laws & Regulations
A billboard supporting legislation that would provide legal protection to manufacturers of pesticides such as Bayer's popular weedkiller Roundup, is shown in Jefferson City, Mo., on May 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Bayer Amplifies Fight Against Cancer-Related Lawsuits
The company has been hit with about 170,000 lawsuits involving its Roundup weedkiller.
May 22, 2024
A person watches as traffic drives across the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, Calif., on March 1, 2024.
Automotive
New Cars in California Could Alert Drivers for Breaking the Speed Limit
The proposed law would require all new cars sold in the state to beep at drivers when they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph.
May 22, 2024
Michael Jones operates his drone, April 2, 2021, in Goldsboro, N.C. A North Carolina board that regulates land surveyors didn't violate the drone photography pilot's constitutional rights when it told him to stop advertising and offering aerial map services because he lacked a state license, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Aerospace
Drone Pilot Can't Offer Mapping Without Surveyor's License, Court Says
There's an emerging conflict between technology disrupting the hands-on regulated profession of surveying.
May 21, 2024
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Regardless of November's Election Results, Heavy Tariffs on Imports Seem Poised to Stay
On trade policy, the two presumptive presidential nominees have embraced surprisingly similar approaches.
May 21, 2024
Boeing2
Laws & Regulations
Police Update Investigation Into Boeing Whistleblower's Death
The longtime employee was found dead after several days of depositions.
May 20, 2024
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Senators Urge $32 Billion in Emergency Spending on AI
Warning that the U.S. needs to "address the risks" of the quickly developing technology.
May 15, 2024
Safety cards in seat backs are seen on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaiting inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash.
Aerospace
Justice Department Says Boeing Violated Deal That Avoided Prosecution After 737 Max Crashes
It is now up to the Justice Department to decide whether to file charges.
May 15, 2024
Tariff
Laws & Regulations
NAM Concerned Over New Chinese Tariffs
The tariffs target EVs, solar equipment, semiconductors, batteries and medical equipment.
May 15, 2024
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington.
Automotive
U.S. Suggests Possible Penalties if Chinese EV Production Moves to Mexico
Chinese companies could use Mexico as a backdoor into the U.S. market.
May 14, 2024
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, March 26, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
California Nears New Gas Stove Law
New gas stoves sold in the state would be required to carry a warning label.
May 14, 2024
A Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride, on April 7, 2021, in Chandler, Ariz.
Automotive
Waymo Under Investigation for Autonomous Technology
The NHTSA is getting more aggressive in regulating the technology.
May 14, 2024
A worker assembles an SUV at a Li Auto plant, Changzhou, China, March 27, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Hiking Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Solar Cells, Steel, Aluminum, Medical Equipment
It's uncertain what the long-term impact on prices could be.
May 14, 2024
A worker checks solar panels at a factory in Jiujiang in central China's Jiangxi province on March 16, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Plans to Impose Major New Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Major new tariffs are coming for EVs, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies.
May 13, 2024
I Stock 1298701857
Laws & Regulations
Alabama Lawmakers Approve Tax Breaks for Businesses That Help Employees Afford Child Care
The bill would set aside funding for companies that provide childcare stipends, on-site day care or reserved spots at licensed facilities.
May 8, 2024
Guilty
Laws & Regulations
Oil Tanker Engineers Admit to Discharging Oily Waste into Sea Near New Jersey
One of them also told crew members to hide the equipment they used to transfer the waste.
May 8, 2024