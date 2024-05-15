Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

NAM Concerned Over New Chinese Tariffs

The tariffs target EVs, solar equipment, semiconductors, batteries and medical equipment.

Industrial Media Staff
May 15, 2024
Tariff
iStock.com/Olivier Le Moal

Following the Biden administration’s announcement of new 301 tariffs targeting Chinese products in sectors including electric vehicles, solar equipment, semiconductors, batteries, medical equipment and critical minerals, National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement:

Manufacturers are concerned about the potential impact this broad swath of tariffs could have on our ability to produce the essential products needed to drive our economy forward, especially if critical inputs become less available and more costly.  

 

The NAM has long advocated for a full global strategy and a rules-based trading system that benefit manufacturers and workers by opening new markets with our allies. But when countries play by their own rules and create distortions, the U.S. should consider the use of all legislative and enforcement tools.

 

The expansion of manufacturers’ global reach through a more open and more fair global trading environment has been pivotal to expanding U.S. industrial production to record levels, enabling businesses of all sizes to raise wages and create more high-skilled U.S. jobs. That is why manufacturers urge the administration to negotiate new trade agreements with allies and partners around the world and create a new, comprehensive and transparent 301 exclusion process to ensure that manufacturing in America is not being disadvantaged by our own government.

 

Politicians and policymakers on both sides of the aisle need to understand that we can’t instantly reshape supply chains that took decades to build—especially the supply chains that bring us vital inputs and components essential to our everyday lives.

 

Additionally, to fully unleash the power of manufacturing in the United States, policymakers must also ensure that America maintains a competitive tax and regulatory regime that allows manufacturers to ramp up domestic investment; streamline the permitting process so that new facilities and energy and infrastructure projects will not be held up by red tape; grow the manufacturing workforce; and protect innovation. Together, these policies will help manufacturers create jobs, grow wages and expand exports to the 95% of customers who reside outside of our border.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Senators Urge $32 Billion in Emergency Spending on AI
May 15, 2024
Safety cards in seat backs are seen on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaiting inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash.
Justice Department Says Boeing Violated Deal That Avoided Prosecution After 737 Max Crashes
May 15, 2024
Tariff
NAM Concerned Over New Chinese Tariffs
May 15, 2024
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington.
U.S. Suggests Possible Penalties if Chinese EV Production Moves to Mexico
May 14, 2024
Related Stories
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, March 26, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
California Nears New Gas Stove Law
Guilty
Laws & Regulations
Oil Tanker Engineers Admit to Discharging Oily Waste into Sea Near New Jersey
A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges, Friday, March 8, 2024, at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Loosens Some Electric Vehicle Battery Rules
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event at Howard University on April 25, 2024, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Rule Bans Toxic Chemical Known to Cause Liver Cancer
More in Laws & Regulations
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Senators Urge $32 Billion in Emergency Spending on AI
Warning that the U.S. needs to "address the risks" of the quickly developing technology.
May 15, 2024
Safety cards in seat backs are seen on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaiting inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash.
Aerospace
Justice Department Says Boeing Violated Deal That Avoided Prosecution After 737 Max Crashes
It is now up to the Justice Department to decide whether to file charges.
May 15, 2024
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington.
Automotive
U.S. Suggests Possible Penalties if Chinese EV Production Moves to Mexico
Chinese companies could use Mexico as a backdoor into the U.S. market.
May 14, 2024
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, March 26, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
California Nears New Gas Stove Law
New gas stoves sold in the state would be required to carry a warning label.
May 14, 2024
A Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride, on April 7, 2021, in Chandler, Ariz.
Automotive
Waymo Under Investigation for Autonomous Technology
The NHTSA is getting more aggressive in regulating the technology.
May 14, 2024
A worker assembles an SUV at a Li Auto plant, Changzhou, China, March 27, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Hiking Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Solar Cells, Steel, Aluminum, Medical Equipment
It's uncertain what the long-term impact on prices could be.
May 14, 2024
A worker checks solar panels at a factory in Jiujiang in central China's Jiangxi province on March 16, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Plans to Impose Major New Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Major new tariffs are coming for EVs, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies.
May 13, 2024
I Stock 1298701857
Laws & Regulations
Alabama Lawmakers Approve Tax Breaks for Businesses That Help Employees Afford Child Care
The bill would set aside funding for companies that provide childcare stipends, on-site day care or reserved spots at licensed facilities.
May 8, 2024
Guilty
Laws & Regulations
Oil Tanker Engineers Admit to Discharging Oily Waste into Sea Near New Jersey
One of them also told crew members to hide the equipment they used to transfer the waste.
May 8, 2024
I Stock 1308278881
Labor
Company Fined $650,000 Over Hiring Children to Clean Meat Plants
Fayette Janitorial Service illegally hired at least two dozen children.
May 7, 2024
Ap24128417508686
Automotive
Tesla Questioned on How it Developed and Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns.
May 7, 2024
Pioneer Natural Resources Midland headquarters office is shown on Jan. 13, 2021, in Midland, Texas.
Energy
Exxon Mobil $60 Billion Deal with Pioneer Gets FTC Nod
But the former CEO of Pioneer was barred from joining the new company's board of directors.
May 3, 2024
A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges, Friday, March 8, 2024, at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Loosens Some Electric Vehicle Battery Rules
Potentially making more EVs eligible for tax credits.
May 3, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
E-Commerce
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Comments that workers “would be better off” without a union ran afoul of federal labor law.
May 3, 2024
I Stock 1146714788
Laws & Regulations
Florida Man to Pay Cisco $100 Million in Restitution for Fake Equipment Scheme
He was sentenced to more than six years in prison.
May 2, 2024