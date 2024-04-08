Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion

TSMC will use the funds to expand its plans for two facilities in Phoenix and to add a third.

Will Weissert
Apr 8, 2024
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration pledged on Monday to provide up to $6.6 billion so that a Taiwanese semiconductor giant can expand the facilities it is already building in Arizona and better ensure that the most-advanced microchips are produced domestically for the first time.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the funding for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. means the company can expand on its existing plans for two facilities in Phoenix and add a third, newly announced production hub.

"These are the chips that underpin all artificial intelligence, and they are the chips that are the necessary components for the technologies that we need to underpin our economy," Raimondo said on a call with reporters, adding that they were vital to the "21st century military and national security apparatus."

The funding is tied to a sweeping 2022 law that President Joe Biden has celebrated and which is designed to revive U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. Known as the CHIPS and Science Act, the $280 billion package is aimed at sharpening the U.S. edge in military technology and manufacturing while minimizing the kinds of supply disruptions that occurred in 2021, after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when a shortage of chips stalled factory assembly lines and fueled inflation.

The Biden administration has promised tens of billions of dollars to support construction of U.S. chip foundries and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers, which Washington sees as a security weakness.

"Semiconductors – those tiny chips smaller than the tip of your finger – power everything from smartphones to cars to satellites and weapons systems," Biden said in a statement. "TSMC's renewed commitment to the United States, and its investment in Arizona represent a broader story for semiconductor manufacturing that's made in America and with the strong support of America's leading technology firms to build the products we rely on every day."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing produces nearly all of the leading-edge microchips in the world and plans to eventually do so in the U.S.

It began construction of its first facility in Phoenix in 2021, and started work on a second hub last year, with the company increasing its total investment in both projects to $40 billion. The third facility should be producing microchips by the end of the decade and will see the company's commitment increase to a total of $65 billion, Raimondo said.

The investments would put the U.S. on track to produce roughly 20% of the world's leading-edge chips by 2030, and Raimondo said they should help create 6,000 manufacturing jobs and 20,000 construction jobs, as well as thousands of new positions more indirectly tied to assorted suppliers in chip-related industries tied to Arizona projects.

The potential incentives announced Monday include $50 million to help train the workforce in Arizona to be better equipped to work in the new facilities. Additionally, approximately $5 billion of proposed loans would be available through the CHIPS and Science Act.

"TSMC's commitment to manufacture leading-edge chips in Arizona marks a new chapter for America's semiconductor industry," Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters.

The announcement came as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is traveling in China. Senior administration officials were asked on the call with reporters if the Biden administration gave China a head's up on the coming investment, given the delicate geopolitics surrounding Taiwan. The officials said only that their focus in making Monday's announcement was solely on advancing U.S. manufacturing.

"We are thrilled by the progress of our Arizona site to date," C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC, said in a statement, "And are committed to its long-term success."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion
April 8, 2024
Inspection
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
April 8, 2024
I Stock 540870108
U.S. Closes Investigation Into Toyota Highlander Steering Wheel Problems
April 3, 2024
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
April 2, 2024
Related Stories
Inspection
Laws & Regulations
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Laws & Regulations
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Steel Pole Manufacturer Sentenced to Prison
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
More in Laws & Regulations
Inspection
Laws & Regulations
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
NAM will consider legal action to reverse the decision.
April 8, 2024
I Stock 540870108
Automotive
U.S. Closes Investigation Into Toyota Highlander Steering Wheel Problems
Regulators won't seek a recall.
April 3, 2024
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Laws & Regulations
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
Their joint filing seeks to cap the companies' liability at roughly $43.6 million.
April 2, 2024
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Freight Railroads Must Keep 2-Person Crews
According to a new federal rule.
April 2, 2024
Ap24092699483338
Laws & Regulations
Court Approves 3M Settlement Over 'Forever Chemicals'
The agreement called for payouts through 2036.
April 2, 2024
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017.
Aerospace
Texas AG Investigating Key Boeing Supplier
As part of the investigation, he's asking for a breakdown of Spirit's workforce by race, sexual orientation and other factors, and whether the makeup has changed over time.
April 1, 2024
A National Transportation and Safety Board investigator on the cargo vessel Dali, Baltimore, March 27, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden OKs $60M in Aid After Bridge Collapse; Governor Warns of 'Very Long Road'
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is moving the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard to help remove the wreckage.
March 29, 2024
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
Energy
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
Officials say it will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
March 29, 2024
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Steel Pole Manufacturer Sentenced to Prison
For evading over $1 million in income taxes.
March 28, 2024
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
It would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S.
March 28, 2024
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., listens to a speaker during an event at AFSCME Council 13 offices, March 14, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Senator Puts 'Greedflation' on the Ballot
The blunt term addresses corporations that jack up prices to maximize profits.
March 21, 2024
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
SEC Climate Rule Prompts Rush to Sue
Experts say companies are likely to prepare to comply anyway.
March 21, 2024
Traffic enters lower Manhattan after crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, Feb. 8, 2024, in New York.
Automotive
EPA Issues New Auto Rules
They're aimed at cutting carbon emissions, and boosting electric vehicles and hybrids.
March 21, 2024
I Stock 1396177379
Laws & Regulations
Chevron Agrees to Pay More Than $13 Million in Fines for California Oil Spills
The Department of Conservation said it was the largest fine ever assessed in its history.
March 21, 2024
Motorists recharge their Tesla vehicles at a Tesla supercharging location, Jan. 16, 2024, in northeast Denver.
Automotive
Governor Signs Bills Creating EV Charging Station Network Across Wisconsin
The nearly $80 million will make it easier for gas stations, convenience stores and other businesses to operate EV charging stations.
March 20, 2024