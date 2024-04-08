Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority

NAM will consider legal action to reverse the decision.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 8, 2024
Inspection
iStock.com/Thank you for your assistant

OSHA announced that it would amend its Representatives of Employers and Employees regulation, clarifying that representatives authorized by employees may be an employee of the employer or a third party.

The agency added that such third-party employee representatives may accompany the OSHA Compliance Safety and Health Officer (CSHO) when, in the judgment of the CSHO, good cause has been shown why they are reasonably necessary to aid in the inspection of a workplace, also known as "the walkaround." 

OSHA also clarified that a third party may be reasonably necessary because of their relevant knowledge, skills or experience with hazards or conditions in the workplace or similar workplaces or language or communication skills.

The agency concluded that these clarifications aid OSHA's workplace inspections by better enabling employees to select representatives of their choice to accompany the CSHO during a physical workplace inspection.

The final rule is effective May 31, 2024.    

National Association of Manufacturers Chief Legal Officer Linda Kelly criticized the amendment and released the following statement:

[The] rule does nothing to advance OSHA’s mission of ensuring safe working conditions.


Forcing businesses to accommodate third parties with no safety expertise in their facilities infringes on employers’ property rights, invites new liabilities and introduces elements of chaos and disruption to safety inspections.


By unlawfully expanding third-party access to manufacturers’ worksites, this proposal clearly violates OSHA’s statutory mandate to conduct inspections within ‘reasonable limits and in a reasonable manner’ with ‘minimum burden’ on employers and potentially violates manufacturers’ constitutional rights. And, for the first time, OSHA would determine who qualifies as an ‘authorized representative’ of employees, which until now has been exclusively recognized as the jurisdiction of the National Labor Relations Board.


This is another clear example of the federal regulatory onslaught—a proposal that upends settled precedent and ignores the reasoned decision-making required by the Administrative Procedure Act. For these reasons, the NAM will be considering legal action to reverse this incredibly destabilizing decision.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion
April 8, 2024
Inspection
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
April 8, 2024
I Stock 540870108
U.S. Closes Investigation Into Toyota Highlander Steering Wheel Problems
April 3, 2024
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
April 2, 2024
Related Stories
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Laws & Regulations
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Steel Pole Manufacturer Sentenced to Prison
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
More in Laws & Regulations
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion
TSMC will use the funds to expand its plans for two facilities in Phoenix and to add a third.
April 8, 2024
I Stock 540870108
Automotive
U.S. Closes Investigation Into Toyota Highlander Steering Wheel Problems
Regulators won't seek a recall.
April 3, 2024
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Laws & Regulations
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
Their joint filing seeks to cap the companies' liability at roughly $43.6 million.
April 2, 2024
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Freight Railroads Must Keep 2-Person Crews
According to a new federal rule.
April 2, 2024
Ap24092699483338
Laws & Regulations
Court Approves 3M Settlement Over 'Forever Chemicals'
The agreement called for payouts through 2036.
April 2, 2024
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017.
Aerospace
Texas AG Investigating Key Boeing Supplier
As part of the investigation, he's asking for a breakdown of Spirit's workforce by race, sexual orientation and other factors, and whether the makeup has changed over time.
April 1, 2024
A National Transportation and Safety Board investigator on the cargo vessel Dali, Baltimore, March 27, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden OKs $60M in Aid After Bridge Collapse; Governor Warns of 'Very Long Road'
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is moving the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard to help remove the wreckage.
March 29, 2024
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
Energy
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
Officials say it will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
March 29, 2024
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Steel Pole Manufacturer Sentenced to Prison
For evading over $1 million in income taxes.
March 28, 2024
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
It would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S.
March 28, 2024
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., listens to a speaker during an event at AFSCME Council 13 offices, March 14, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Senator Puts 'Greedflation' on the Ballot
The blunt term addresses corporations that jack up prices to maximize profits.
March 21, 2024
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
SEC Climate Rule Prompts Rush to Sue
Experts say companies are likely to prepare to comply anyway.
March 21, 2024
Traffic enters lower Manhattan after crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, Feb. 8, 2024, in New York.
Automotive
EPA Issues New Auto Rules
They're aimed at cutting carbon emissions, and boosting electric vehicles and hybrids.
March 21, 2024
I Stock 1396177379
Laws & Regulations
Chevron Agrees to Pay More Than $13 Million in Fines for California Oil Spills
The Department of Conservation said it was the largest fine ever assessed in its history.
March 21, 2024
Motorists recharge their Tesla vehicles at a Tesla supercharging location, Jan. 16, 2024, in northeast Denver.
Automotive
Governor Signs Bills Creating EV Charging Station Network Across Wisconsin
The nearly $80 million will make it easier for gas stations, convenience stores and other businesses to operate EV charging stations.
March 20, 2024