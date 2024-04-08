NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority

OSHA announced that it would amend its Representatives of Employers and Employees regulation, clarifying that representatives authorized by employees may be an employee of the employer or a third party.

The agency added that such third-party employee representatives may accompany the OSHA Compliance Safety and Health Officer (CSHO) when, in the judgment of the CSHO, good cause has been shown why they are reasonably necessary to aid in the inspection of a workplace, also known as "the walkaround."

OSHA also clarified that a third party may be reasonably necessary because of their relevant knowledge, skills or experience with hazards or conditions in the workplace or similar workplaces or language or communication skills.

The agency concluded that these clarifications aid OSHA's workplace inspections by better enabling employees to select representatives of their choice to accompany the CSHO during a physical workplace inspection.

The final rule is effective May 31, 2024.

National Association of Manufacturers Chief Legal Officer Linda Kelly criticized the amendment and released the following statement: