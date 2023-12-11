Zelenskyy Will Address U.S. Military as Funding for Weapons Runs Out

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding.

Tara CoppLolita Baldor
Dec 11, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo after his interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo after his interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. military officers at the National Defense University on Monday as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons before funding runs out.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of a $110 billion package that also includes money for Israel and other national security priorities. But the request is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. The U.S. has already provided Ukraine $111 billion for its fight against Russia's 2022 invasion.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is expected to go to Capitol Hill and to meet with Biden at the White House.

With Congress in its final work week before leaving for the holidays, questions remain as to whether Republicans will be able to come to an agreement on any rounds of future funding for Ukraine or Israel without White House concessions on additional border security as illegal crossings surge. But any border package also runs the risk of alienating some Democrats.

The stakes are especially high for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during television interviews Sunday, given that " we are running out of funding" for the Ukrainians.

"This is a time to really step up because if we don't, we know what happens. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to move forward with impunity and we know he won't stop in Ukraine," Blinken said.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo after his interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Zelenskyy Will Address U.S. Military as Funding for Weapons Runs Out
December 11, 2023
Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, left, discusses the legislation to allow new nuclear reactors in Illinois which he co-sponsored with Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, after it cleared both chambers on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill.
Illinois Governor Signs Law Lifting Moratorium on Nuclear Reactors
December 11, 2023
F15
New Hampshire Computer Chip Plant First to Get Funding from CHIPS Law
December 11, 2023
Ap23339786209127
Lawmakers Seek Action Against Elf Bar and Other Fruity e-Cigarettes
December 8, 2023
Related Stories
F15
Laws & Regulations
New Hampshire Computer Chip Plant First to Get Funding from CHIPS Law
A flare burns at a well pad Aug. 26, 2021, near Watford City, N.D.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Targets Oil, Natural Gas Industry's Role in Global Warming with New Rule on Methane Emissions
James Dyson arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, on Nov. 21, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Vacuum Tycoon Dyson Loses Libel Case
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
F15
Laws & Regulations
New Hampshire Computer Chip Plant First to Get Funding from CHIPS Law
BAE Systems will get $35 million for the production of computer chips for military aircraft.
December 11, 2023
Ap23339786209127
Laws & Regulations
Lawmakers Seek Action Against Elf Bar and Other Fruity e-Cigarettes
The company behind Elf Bar has been able to evade the ban by simply renaming its products.
December 8, 2023
Ap23342113244669
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Showcase $8.2B for 10 Major Rail Projects Around the Country
A route linking Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga could serve more than 11 million passengers annually.
December 8, 2023
Menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products are displayed at a store in San Francisco on May 17, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
White House Delays Menthol Cigarette Ban
The delay is unexpected.
December 7, 2023
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods speaks during a talk titled Reframing the Climate Challenge: Keep the Energy, Reduce the Emissions during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit held at Moscone Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
FTC Investigating ExxonMobil's $60B Deal to Acquire Texas Oil Company
It would be one the largest mergers in the energy industry in 20 years.
December 6, 2023
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that picked him up in San Francisco's Mission District, Feb. 15, 2023.
Automotive
GM's Cruise Robotaxi Service Faces Fine in Alleged Cover-Up
The service allegedly covered up the severity of an accident involving one of its driverless cars.
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1395276664
Laws & Regulations
OxyContin Maker's Bankruptcy Deal Goes Before Supreme Court
Billions of dollars are at stake.
December 4, 2023
Chickens at Rose Acre Farms near Stuart, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2009.
Laws & Regulations
Egg Suppliers Ordered to Pay $17.7M for Price Gouging
Under federal antitrust law, the damages are automatically tripled, bringing the total over $53 million.
December 4, 2023
Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn.
Operations
Nickel Ore Processing Plant That Will Supply Tesla Strikes Deal to Spend $115M in Federal Funds
The recent agreement was the result of over a year of negotiations.
December 4, 2023
This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich.
Operations
Michigan Regulators Approve $500M Pipeline Tunnel Project under Channel Linking 2 Great Lakes
Opponents called the project a boondoggle that will lock the state into using fossil fuels.
December 4, 2023
A flare burns at a well pad Aug. 26, 2021, near Watford City, N.D.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Targets Oil, Natural Gas Industry's Role in Global Warming with New Rule on Methane Emissions
The EPA said the rule will sharply reduce methane and other harmful air pollutants.
December 4, 2023
Ap23322177972306
Energy
U.S. Joins Other Nations in Swearing Off Coal Power
Coal power plants have already been shutting down across the nation due to economics.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 119593374
Laws & Regulations
As Plastic Production Grows, Negotiations to Reduce it Stuck in Low Gear
With three rounds of talks now complete, major questions remain unresolved.
December 1, 2023
James Dyson arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, on Nov. 21, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Vacuum Tycoon Dyson Loses Libel Case
He said a newspaper column harmed his work that encourages young people to become engineers.
December 1, 2023