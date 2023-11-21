Kansas Oil Refinery Agrees to $23 Million in Penalties for Violating Federal Air Pollution Law

Illegal emissions included an estimated 2,000 metric tons of sulfur dioxide.

Associated Press
Nov 21, 2023
Refinery
iStock

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas refinery has agreed to pay more than $23 million for violating the federal Clean Air Act and breaching a 2012 settlement for earlier pollution problems, the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.

The federal agencies said the violations by Coffeyville Resources Refining and Marketing and its affiliated companies, collectively known as CRRM, resulted in illegal emissions from 2015 to 2017 that included an estimated 2,300 excess tons (2,000 metric tons) of sulfur dioxide from its oil refinery in Coffeyville in southeastern Kansas.

But CRRM's efforts to come into compliance with federal requirements since the investigation began have already eliminated more than 39,000 tons (35,000 metric tons) per year of carbon dioxide emissions that can contribute to climate change, the agencies said in a joint news release. That's equivalent to using nearly 4 million fewer gallons of gasoline per year, they said.

The EPA also estimated that a waste gas recovery system required by Monday's court-enforceable settlement, known as a consent decree, will further reduce yearly emissions of greenhouse gases by nearly 13,000 tons (12,000 metric tons), equivalent to using 1.3 million fewer gallons of gasoline annually. It will also reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, which can make breathing more difficult, and nitrogen oxide, which contributes to smog formation.

"The emissions reductions achieved under this settlement will result in healthier air for a community disproportionately affected by air pollution," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said in the statement.

CRRM did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The agreement also requires the company to spend at least $1 million on an environmentally beneficial project to be approved by the state.

The consent degree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Refinery
Kansas Oil Refinery Agrees to $23 Million in Penalties for Violating Federal Air Pollution Law
November 21, 2023
Chips Packaging Stamp
CHIPS for America Releases Announces $3 Billion National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program
November 21, 2023
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.
FDA Screens U.S. Imports after More Kids are Sickened by Lead-Tainted Applesauce
November 20, 2023
Muddy plastic bottles have flowed downstream and become lodged against fallen trees and within the dense foliage in Tisza River near Tiszaroff, Hungary, Aug. 1, 2023.
Plastic Credits Posed as Pollution Solution. What Are They?
November 17, 2023
Related Stories
Chips Packaging Stamp
Laws & Regulations
CHIPS for America Releases Announces $3 Billion National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program
Roundup Ap
Laws & Regulations
Jury Awards $332 Million to Man in Monsanto Case
Manufacturers
Laws & Regulations
SEC Walks Back Rule Interpretation Following Manufacturers’ Legal Challenge
A Tesla charging station is seen, Sept. 28, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga.
Laws & Regulations
Tesla Says DOJ is Expanding Investigations, Issuing Subpoenas for Information
More in Laws & Regulations
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
Sponsored
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
Companies commonly struggle with demand planning or forecast accuracy. In this white paper, Greg Spira describes how assumptions are the key to successful demand planning.
November 8, 2023
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.
Safety
FDA Screens U.S. Imports after More Kids are Sickened by Lead-Tainted Applesauce
Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the "likely source."
November 20, 2023
Muddy plastic bottles have flowed downstream and become lodged against fallen trees and within the dense foliage in Tisza River near Tiszaroff, Hungary, Aug. 1, 2023.
Energy
Plastic Credits Posed as Pollution Solution. What Are They?
Opponents say they are substituting one form of pollution for another.
November 17, 2023
Protesters against fracking in state parks gathered for an Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The commission voted to frack several state park and wildlife areas for oil and gas in a tense public meeting, much to the disappointment of Ohio environmental advocates.
Energy
Ohio Commission Approves Fracking in State Parks
The vote took place during a tense public meeting at which protesters held up signs that read “DENY” and “Save Our Parks.”
November 17, 2023
I Stock 1432762626
Laws & Regulations
Feds Fine West Texas Tooling Shop
Federal regulators found that workers risked amputation and hearing loss.
November 17, 2023
Pepsi soft drinks at a grocery store in New York, Nov. 15, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
PepsiCo Sued Over River Pollution
The lawsuit accused the company and its Frito-Lay subsidiaries of creating a public nuisance.
November 16, 2023
Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York.
Laws & Regulations
Lawyers Insist Nikola Founder Shouldn't Face Prison Time for Fraud
They argue his fraud conviction is nothing like what landed Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes in prison.
November 16, 2023
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Manufacturer Sues Norfolk Southern for Derailment that Closed His Businesses
He sued the railroad for $500 million.
November 16, 2023
Iron workers construct the framework of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant, May 18, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan.
Energy
Energy Department Tries to Boost U.S. Battery Industry with Another $3.5 Billion
The demand for lithium batteries could increase up to ten times by 2030.
November 15, 2023
A GreenNet recycling plant employee cleans the ground next to piles of disposable plastic ready for export, in Atarot industrial zone, north of Jerusalem, Jan. 25, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Talks Advance for Landmark Treaty to End Global Plastic Pollution
The efforts come from a combination of nations, petrochemical companies and environmentalists.
November 14, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks to United Auto Workers at the Community Building Complex of Boone County, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
Automotive
Biden Says Workers Need 'A Fair Shot' as He Celebrates UAW Labor Deal
"American workers are ready to work harder than anyone else," Biden says.
November 10, 2023
The Apple logo is displayed over their store, Sept. 19, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Labor
Apple to Pay $25 Million to Settle Allegations of Discriminatory Hiring Practices
Regulators said Apple discriminated against U.S. candidates for jobs that were awarded to immigrant workers seeking to be granted permanent resident status.
November 10, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Bear, Del. Biden on Thursday is heading to Belvidere, Ill.
Labor
Biden Goes to Illinois Auto Plant Saved by Labor Deal
The plant reopened as part of the settlement of a targeted strike by the UAW union.
November 9, 2023
A huge foundation for an Orsted offshore wind turbine, called a monopile, sits atop wheeled movers in Paulsboro, N.J., July 6, 2023.
Energy
Orsted Wants Out of $300M Forfeiture for Scrapped New Jersey Offshore Wind Farms
New Jersey's governor said he would hold the company accountable to its cancellation obligations.
November 7, 2023
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, wind turbines spin near the Malmstrom Air Force Base missile launch site Alpha-03 in Geyser, Mont., in August 2023.
Energy
Air Force Asks Congress to Protect Nuclear Launch Sites from Wind Turbines
The branch said wind turbines could be dangerous for military helicopter crews.
November 7, 2023