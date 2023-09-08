DOE Invests $61M to Fund 31 Projects to Advance Clean Manufacturing

The projects are led by national laboratories, industry and academia.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 8, 2023
Doe
iStock

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) selected 31 projects led by national laboratories, industry and academia to accelerate research, development and demonstration (RD&D) in domestic manufacturing.

With more than $61 million in federal funding, the selectees will drive innovation to advance the next generation materials and manufacturing and related energy technologies required to strengthen America’s economic competitiveness and move the U.S. towards a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.   

“These 31 projects will help advance cutting-edge manufacturing technology solutions vital to our nation’s clean energy future, while also fostering competitive, sustainable, and resilient manufacturing systems and supply chains to strengthen our nation’s manufacturing enterprise,” said Alejandro Moreno, Acting Assistant Secretary for EERE.  

Projects were selected within the following topic areas: 

Next Generation Materials and Manufacturing — 20 projects were selected in this topic area (supported in part by the Office of Electricity and EERE's Wind Energy and Hydrogen & Fuel Cells Technologies Offices), which focuses on RD&D for cost-effective manufacturing processes and novel materials with improved properties. Specific subtopics include increased conductivity metal-based material systems ($6.8 million), harsh environment materials ($15.8 million) and AI/machine learning for aerostructures ($5 million).   

Secure and Sustainable Materials — Four projects were selected in this topic area ($10.8 million). The selected projects specifically address regional pilot-scale demonstrations of circular supply chains that include advancements in technologies such as innovative material recovery, end-of-life processing and recycling.  

Energy Technology Manufacturing — Seven projects were selected in this topic area, which is co-funded by the Building Technologies Office and focuses on clean energy technology manufacturing innovation to improve performance and address technical barriers. Specific subtopics are the development, scale-up and demonstration of processing technologies to manufacture state-of-the-art cathode active materials (CAM) for domestic electric vehicle battery manufacturing ($17.6 million) and building dehumidification scale-up ($5 million).   

In addition to the federal government’s funding of $61.07 million, there is a cost share of $17.53 million, for a total of $78.6 million available to the selectees. 

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Doe
DOE Invests $61M to Fund 31 Projects to Advance Clean Manufacturing
September 8, 2023
Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001.
Biden Administration Cancels Remaining Oil and Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
September 7, 2023
Ap23248633278653
Rapid-Fire Trigger Maker Accused of Falsely Telling Customers They are Legal
September 6, 2023
In this March 25, 2016, file photo, the sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Mont.
Company Gets $2.6M to Relinquish Oil Lease on Montana Land Sacred to Native Americans
September 5, 2023
Related Stories
Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Cancels Remaining Oil and Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
In this March 25, 2016, file photo, the sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Mont.
Laws & Regulations
Company Gets $2.6M to Relinquish Oil Lease on Montana Land Sacred to Native Americans
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Government Eager to Restore Powers to Keep Dangerous Chemicals out of Extremists' Hands
3m
Laws & Regulations
3M Agrees to Pay $6B to Settle Earplug Lawsuits from U.S. Service Members
More in Laws & Regulations
Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Cancels Remaining Oil and Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
Protections are proposed for more than 20,000 square miles.
September 7, 2023
Ap23248633278653
Laws & Regulations
Rapid-Fire Trigger Maker Accused of Falsely Telling Customers They are Legal
The judge barred Rare Breed Triggers from selling any more of its forced-reset triggers until further notice.
September 6, 2023
In this March 25, 2016, file photo, the sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Mont.
Laws & Regulations
Company Gets $2.6M to Relinquish Oil Lease on Montana Land Sacred to Native Americans
The deal would resolve a decades-long dispute.
September 5, 2023
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Government Eager to Restore Powers to Keep Dangerous Chemicals out of Extremists' Hands
A program called the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards expired July 28.
September 5, 2023
I Stock 1457699828
Laws & Regulations
NAM: We Don't Need More Regulatory Burdens & Compliance Costs
The largest manufacturing association in the U.S. sounds off on proposed new overtime rules.
August 30, 2023
A worker with the Pebble Mine project digs in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamma, Alaska, July 13, 2007.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Head 'Proud' of Decision to Block Alaska Mine
The state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decision.
August 30, 2023
Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the 'Democracy for the People' tour Wednesday, July 28, 2023, in Houston.
Labor
Millions More Workers Entitled to Overtime Pay Under Proposed Biden Rule
The new rule would have the biggest impact on manufacturing managers.
August 30, 2023
The Pleasant River flows through Columbia Falls, Maine, April 27, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
A Village in Maine is Again Delaying Plans to Build the World's Tallest Flagpole
The proposal includes a flag larger than a football field.
August 30, 2023
3m
Laws & Regulations
3M Agrees to Pay $6B to Settle Earplug Lawsuits from U.S. Service Members
Service members said the defect caused them to experience hearing loss or other serious injuries.
August 29, 2023
The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
3M to Pay $6.5M for Violating Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
The arrangements were often a pretext to provide Chinese officials with overseas travel to induce them to purchase 3M products.
August 25, 2023
FBT-generated US map indicating states with currently proposed “Right to Repair” legislation.
Laws & Regulations
States of Disrepair - Recent Developments in the “Right to Repair” Movement
An update for manufacturers.
August 25, 2023
Ap23223692187142
Laws & Regulations
ATF, Gun Parts Maker Face Off in Court Over Rapid-Fire Triggers
The forced-reset triggers so concerned the ATF that it ordered the company making them to halt sales.
August 25, 2023
Wind
Laws & Regulations
Department of Energy Projects Strong Growth in U.S. Wind Power Sector
Reports showed wind power accounted for 22% of electricity capacity installed in the U.S. in 2022.
August 25, 2023
Ap23236813584157
Aerospace
U.S. Sues SpaceX for Alleged Hiring Discrimination Against Refugees and Others
The company claimed that federal export control laws barred it from hiring anyone but U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
August 25, 2023
Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of the BP Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig collapse in the Gulf of Mexico on May 6, 2010.
Safety
U.S. Tightens Some Offshore Oil Rig Safety Rules
Tougher offshore safety rules had been adopted in 2016 but were revised in 2019.
August 23, 2023