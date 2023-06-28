Georgia Governor Attacks Biden's EV Policy at Federally Backed Battery Material Maker

Georgia has seen more than 40 electric vehicle-related projects since 2020 pledging 28,400 jobs.

Jeff Amy
Jun 28, 2023
Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden's electric vehicle policy, speaking Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that received more than $100 million to refine graphite for electric batteries from the infrastructure law Biden signed.

"Georgia's electric mobility boom is taking place because our state is second to none for companies looking to invest, relocate, expand, and innovate – not because the federal government continues to put their thumb on the scale, favoring a few companies over the industry as a whole," Kemp said, according to advance remarks of his speech at Anovion Technologies.

The remarks are unusually partisan for a factory groundbreaking. Anovion's $800 million investment promises 400 new jobs in rural Bainbridge, in the state's far southwest corner.

Georgia has been a top beneficiary of a nationwide electric vehicle investment boom, with more than 40 electric vehicle-related projects since 2020 pledging $22.7 billion of investment and 28,400 jobs in the state.

"When President Biden and others falsely try to take credit for Georgia's success, don't forget that next year is an election year," Kemp said.

The Republican governor planned this attack knowing Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff would likely share his stage at the groundbreaking. Ossoff has been Georgia's most high-profile supporter of Biden's electric vehicle policies. The two could be rivals for the Senate seat in 2026.

Ossoff has argued that Georgia's investment boom wouldn't happen without Democratic policies.

"It is bizarre to attend a groundbreaking and launch a political attack on the very policy that made the groundbreaking possible," Ossoff told The Associated Press before the event, where he was invited but not scheduled for a speaking role. "The governor is throwing a panicked political tantrum over the success of federal manufacturing policies in his own state."

Kemp has always opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is pumping billions into electric vehicle subsidies. He's disagreed in particular with its domestic content standards, meant to increase America's clean-energy manufacturing capacity. They make tax incentives on electric vehicles available only when the vehicle, the battery, and key raw materials in the battery are all made in the United States.

Hyundai Motor Group, which is building a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell, Georgia, near Savannah, has said the tax credits are unfair because its electric vehicles aren't currently eligible. Kemp referenced the South Korean conglomerate's criticism in his speech Tuesday, saying "that approach simply doesn't work."

While Ossoff's fellow Democratic senator, Raphael Warnock, had proposed making the tax credits more flexible, Ossoff has emphasized that benefits will be available to Hyundai once the Ellabell plant starts production.

Kemp has said it's wrong to credit Biden for the boom, noting that Rivian Automotive announced a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta in December 2021, while Hyundai announced in May 2022, both before Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act.

For his part, Kemp said again Tuesday that he wants to make Georgia the "e-mobility capital of the nation" as his second-term legacy.

But Ossoff has claimed credit for Biden and Democrats, including for solar panel plant expansions in northwest Georgia.

Things got tenser when Hyundai and LG Energy Solution announced a $4.3 billion electric battery plant in May at Hyundai's new complex. Ossoff assertively trumpeted the news while Kemp was in Israel, a move that chafed some Kemp administration officials.

Kemp attributed Anovion's choice of location to state and local officials, saying "they don't posture or showboat, and they don't try to steal credit."

The governor himself is in an awkward spot politically, with many Republicans opposing electric vehicles. Weeks after the Hyundai battery announcement, former President Donald Trump told the Georgia Republican convention that he would abolish Biden's electric vehicle policies, saying "First day in office, I'll be ending all of that," to cheers from a crowd in Columbus.

Kemp who didn't attend that convention out of dissatisfaction with state the party's leadership, has tried to persuade Republicans to break off their love affair with Trump, while at the same time opposing a Democratic president whose administration has lavished electric vehicle makers with billions in incentives.

"Unlike top-down systems like China's, and those advocated by some on the federal level, we aren't dictating how this growth happens," Kemp said Tuesday. "We aren't picking winners and losers. We're letting the market drive this innovation and expansion."

But it's hard to say Anovion is solely a creature of the market. The Chicago-based firm's Georgia factory will make synthetic graphite — a key ingredient for lithium batteries — benefitting from the content standards that are boosting domestic graphite demand. It won $117 million in federal financing to build and improve factories. And it may be able to claim federal tax credits of 10% on the costs of producing graphite as well as 30% on its factory investment, both part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Manufacturing is coming back to America and it's coming to Georgia, as we intended when we passed these infrastructure and manufacturing policies," Ossoff said.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1138499981
College Alleges Cleaner Turned Off Lab Freezer and Destroyed Research
June 28, 2023
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
California's $22 Minimum Wage Law on Hold
June 27, 2023
Atv
CPSC Votes to Terminate EGL Motor’s ATV Action Plan
June 27, 2023
Related Stories
Atv
Laws & Regulations
CPSC Votes to Terminate EGL Motor’s ATV Action Plan
Air Emissions And Global Warming 511198768 2030x1481
Laws & Regulations
Tackling Climate Disclosure Rules with Industry 4.0 Solutions
Court
Laws & Regulations
Owner of Car Parts Remanufacturing Company Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Crime
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 29, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Ghosn Files $1B Lawsuit against Nissan Over Imprisonment
More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 1138499981
Laws & Regulations
College Alleges Cleaner Turned Off Lab Freezer and Destroyed Research
It's suing for damages after losing more than 20 years of work.
June 28, 2023
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Labor
California's $22 Minimum Wage Law on Hold
But lawmakers may have found a way around it.
June 27, 2023
Atv
Laws & Regulations
CPSC Votes to Terminate EGL Motor’s ATV Action Plan
The termination makes it unlawful for EGL to import or distribute its ATVs in the U.S.
June 27, 2023
Ap23178272023433
Automotive
Ex-Audi Boss Convicted of Fraud in Automaker's Diesel Emissions Scandal
A German court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros.
June 27, 2023
Ap23174034070240
Laws & Regulations
Court to Hear Appeal Over Biden-Backed Nevada Lithium Mine Opposed by Tribes, Environmentalists
The Nevada mine is in the works near the Oregon line and would involve extraction of the silvery-white metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.
June 27, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning sits on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
U.S. Battery Plants for Ford EVs on Track for $9.2B Federal Loan
It would be the biggest award under the program since President Biden took office.
June 26, 2023
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the distance their vehicle travels rather than the gas it uses, displays a tracking device the program uses, in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday June 21, 2023. U.S. states are experimenting with road usage charging programs aimed at one day replacing motor fuel taxes, which are generating less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
Automotive
As Fuel Taxes Plummet, States Weigh 'Road Usage' Charge
Motor fuel taxes generate less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
June 26, 2023
Ap23176669677218
Laws & Regulations
NYC Gets $25M for e-Bike Charging Stations
The city is seeking to prevent deadly battery fires.
June 26, 2023
Ap23176773863419
Automotive
U.S. Awarding $1.7B to Buy Electric and Low-Emission Buses
The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses.
June 26, 2023
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash., March 25, 2019. The government’s traffic safety agency said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that it will require heavy trucks and buses to include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Automotive
Automatic Emergency Braking to Be Required on New Heavy Trucks, Buses
The NHTSA estimates it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year.
June 23, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Energy
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
The tax could be adopted by a U.N. agency next month.
June 23, 2023
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the University of Maryland, May 11, 2023, in College Park, Md. The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, but held production totals steady for corn-based ethanol, disappointing the biofuel industry and farm advocates. Regan said the final rule would reduce U.S. reliance on oil and support continued growth of biofuels that help combat global warming.
Chemical Processing
EPA Boosts Biofuel Requirements
But it holds steady for corn-based ethanol production.
June 22, 2023
A sign is seen outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A federal judge has temporarily blocked Microsoft's planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard.
Laws & Regulations
Microsoft, U.S. Regulators Head to Court over $69 Billion Deal
FTC lawyers will set out to prove that Microsoft will gain an unfair advantage if it is allowed to blend its Xbox franchise with Activision.
June 22, 2023
Air Emissions And Global Warming 511198768 2030x1481
Laws & Regulations
Tackling Climate Disclosure Rules with Industry 4.0 Solutions
The outcome of the mandates could reshape how the U.S. responds to environmental concerns.
June 21, 2023
Court
Laws & Regulations
Owner of Car Parts Remanufacturing Company Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Crime
He did not pay over $1.2M in payroll taxes.
June 21, 2023