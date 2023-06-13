Biden-Harris Administration Announces $192M to Advance Battery Recycling Technology

The funding will help recycle batteries from consumer products.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 13, 2023
Doe
iStock

The U.S. Department of Energy announced more than $192 million in new funding for recycling batteries from consumer products, launching an advanced battery research and development (R&D) consortium, and the continuation of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Prize, which began in 2019.

Consumer Electronics Battery Recycling Funding Opportunity 

DOE’s $125 million Consumer Electronics Battery Recycling, Reprocessing and Battery Collection funding opportunity is an essential part of the $7 billion authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to grow and secure America’s battery supply chain. Topic areas funded through this opportunity will: 

  • Develop and implement education and/or behavior change campaigns to increase participation by consumers in existing battery recycling programs
  • Improve the economics of recycling consumer electronics batteries to spur greater market demand for battery recycling
  • Assist states and local governments in establishing or enhancing battery collection, recycling and reprocessing programs
  • Help retailers implement programs to collect, sort, store and transport consumer electronics batteries

Projects selected for this funding must advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; contribute to energy equity; and invest in America’s workforce. This funding – which will be administered by DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office and Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains – supports goals and targets detailed in the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries’ (FCAB) National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries.

Learn more about this funding opportunity here. Concept papers are due August 17, 2023, and the deadline for full applications is November 29, 2023. 

Advanced Battery R&D Consortium

The rapid growth of EV manufacturing and adoption across vehicle classes will require new solutions for challenges associated with raw materials and critical minerals. Substantial R&D is required for new or alternative battery chemistries that can achieve lower cost and use more abundant materials.  

The Advanced Battery R&D Consortium funding opportunity will provide up to $60 million to convene major manufacturers of electric drive vehicles in the U.S., universities, National Laboratory partners, mineral and material suppliers and other key battery stakeholders to address critical battery needs for the next phase of widescale EV commercialization. 

The consortium seeks to advance battery R&D that is relevant and responsive to the needs of EV manufacturers and to further develop a domestic battery supply chain and recycling capabilities that are essential to meeting the rapidly growing demand for EV batteries.

The consortium will be integral to DOE’s efforts to develop advanced transportation technologies that will help decarbonize the transportation sector and significantly reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign oil. 

Applications must include a community benefits plan that addresses how diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives will be incorporated. Applications for this funding opportunity are due by September 8, 2023. 

