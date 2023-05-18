EPA Rule Would Force Clean-Up of Toxic Coal Ash Dumped in Landfills, Ponds Near Power Plants

The rule would help protect underserved and minority communities overburdened by pollution.

Matthew Daly
May 18, 2023
The Richmond city skyline can be seen on the horizon behind the coal ash ponds along the James River near Dominion Energy's Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, Va., Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Richmond city skyline can be seen on the horizon behind the coal ash ponds along the James River near Dominion Energy's Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, Va., Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is strengthening a rule aimed at controlling and cleaning up toxic waste from coal-fired power plants. A proposal announced Wednesday would for the first time require safe management of so-called coal ash dumped in hundreds of older landfills, "legacy" ponds and other inactive sites that currently are unregulated at the federal level.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the plan would hold polluters accountable for controlling and cleaning up coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal in that can pollute waterways, groundwater, drinking water and the air. Coal ash contains contaminants such as mercury, chromium and arsenic associated with cancer and other health problems.

"Ensuring the health and safety of all people is EPA's top priority, and this proposed rule represents a crucial step toward safeguarding the air, groundwater, streams and drinking water that communities depend on," Regan said in a statement.

If finalized, the rule would help protect underserved and minority communities already overburdened by pollution, reflecting the Biden administration's commitment to environmental justice, Regan said.

"Many of these communities have been disproportionately impacted by pollution for far too long,'' he said, noting that power plants, chemical plants and other large industrial sites are commonly located in poor and minority neighborhoods.

The proposed rule follows an EPA proposal last week to impose new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants — the Biden administration's most ambitious effort to roll back planet-warming pollution from the power sector, the nation's second-largest contributor to climate change.

The agency also has proposed rules to crack down on polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants and limit emissions of mercury and other harmful pollutants from coal-fired power plants, updating standards imposed more than a decade ago.

The coal ash rule follows a legal settlement between the agency and public interest groups, including the National Association for Advancement of Colored People, Sierra Club and Clean Water Action.

The groups said in a lawsuit that a 2015 EPA rule on coal ash failed to regulate a large portion of coal ash pollution in the United States.

Earthjustice, an environmental group that represented the coalition that sued EPA, called the new proposal a major win for communities near coal-fired power plants. The revised rule extends federal coal ash regulations to most coal ash disposed at power plants and extends federal monitoring, closure and cleanup requirements to hundreds of older landfills, ponds and dump sites that previously were excluded, the group said.

"This is a really big deal, said Lisa Evans, senior counsel for Earthjustice. "The Biden administration is standing up for people near hazardous coal waste sites around the country. For far too long, a large portion of toxic coal ash around the U.S. was left leaching into drinking water supplies without any requirement that it be cleaned up.''

The EPA proposal tightens a loophole that allowed many power-plant owners to avoid "cleaning up the toxic mess they created,'' Evans said. "Power plants will finally lose their hall pass to leave coal ash wherever they dumped it.''

Based on analysis of industry data provided to the EPA, Earthjustice identified 566 landfills and ponds at 242 coal plants in 40 states that were excluded from the 2015 federal regulations, Evans said.

EPA estimates it would cost utilities more than $300 million a year to comply with the new rule, which is expected to become final next year.

The power industry has complained about an "onslaught" of EPA rules aimed at the power sector. The agency's actions are "designed specifically to cause the premature closure of coal power plants,'' said Michelle Bloodworth, president and CEO of America's Power, a lobbying group for industries involved in producing electricity from coal.

She urged EPA to modify its proposals "to avoid premature coal retirements, rather than speed up retirements and jeopardize grid reliability."

Coal ash storage and disposal goes back decades, but went largely unregulated until a 2008 spill at a Tennessee Valley Authority power plant in Kingston, Tennessee. A containment dike burst and flooding covered more than 300 acres (121 hectares), dumped waste into two nearby rivers, destroyed homes and brought national attention to the issue.

In 2014, an estimated 39,000 tons of coal ash spewed into the Dan River after a drainage pipe running below a waste dump collapsed at a Duke Energy plant in Eden, North Carolina. The toxic sludge turned the river gray for more than 70 miles (112 kilometers).

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 15, 2023
The Richmond city skyline can be seen on the horizon behind the coal ash ponds along the James River near Dominion Energy's Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, Va., Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
EPA Rule Would Force Clean-Up of Toxic Coal Ash Dumped in Landfills, Ponds Near Power Plants
May 18, 2023
Ap23137515338985
Wisconsin Tribe to Ask Court to Shut Down Oil Pipeline
May 18, 2023
Ap23137635666381
Elizabeth Holmes Will Start 11-Year Prison Sentence on May 30
May 18, 2023
Related Stories
A 'No Lithium No Mine' sign is displayed on April 24, 2023, on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, near McDermitt, Nev.
Laws & Regulations
Huge Nevada Lithium Mine Can Proceed
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
$3.4M Fine Proposed Over 2021 California Oil Pipeline Leak
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, Jan. 11, 2006, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Laws & Regulations
Bye-Bye Blue Flame? NY to Require Gas-Free New Buildings
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
Ap23137515338985
Laws & Regulations
Wisconsin Tribe to Ask Court to Shut Down Oil Pipeline
They're arguing it's at immediate risk of being exposed by erosion and rupturing on reservation land.
May 18, 2023
Ap23137635666381
Laws & Regulations
Elizabeth Holmes Will Start 11-Year Prison Sentence on May 30
The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution bill.
May 18, 2023
Attorney General Keith Ellison gives a high five to Katy Johnson, who was once addicted to vaping in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Minnesota Gets $60.5M in Settlement with e-Cigarette Maker Juul, Tobacco Giant Altria
The state's lawsuit was the first and still the only one of thousands of cases nationwide against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial.
May 18, 2023
A 'No Lithium No Mine' sign is displayed on April 24, 2023, on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, near McDermitt, Nev.
Laws & Regulations
Huge Nevada Lithium Mine Can Proceed
The Interior Department announced it is taking steps to clarify mineral rights under an 1872 law.
May 17, 2023
Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, sits in a regional court room in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Automotive
Ex-Audi Chief Pleads Guilty in Diesel Scandal
He is the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.
May 16, 2023
Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Automotive
Court: Musk Must Still Have Tweets Approved
His tweets must first be approved by a Tesla attorney.
May 15, 2023
I Stock 1425310798
Energy
EPA Wants Iron Miners to Slash Mercury Emissions
The proposed regulations would force the Minnesota and Michigan iron mining industry to make big changes.
May 15, 2023
President Joe Biden signs into law H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, at the White House in Washington, Aug. 9, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Commerce Department Starts Process to Fund U.S. Tech Hubs
With $500 million in grants.
May 12, 2023
Customers look over a Tesla Model Y Long-range on display at the Tesla Gallery on Feb. 24, 2021, in Troy, Mich.
Automotive
Buttigieg: Tesla Shouldn't Call Driving System 'Autopilot'
Because humans are still in control.
May 11, 2023
Ap23131478489914
Energy
EPA Proposes 1st Limits on Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Power Plants
The rule also would apply to future electric plants and would avoid up to 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2042.
May 11, 2023
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
$3.4M Fine Proposed Over 2021 California Oil Pipeline Leak
The company ignored 83 alarms indicating the offshore pipeline had leaked.
May 10, 2023
Natural gas arrives from the north along an underground 24-inch pipeline to Spire's Laclede/Lange Delivery Station in north St. Louis County on July 8, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
New Pipeline Agency Rule Aimed at Cutting Methane Leaks
The proposal would significantly improve the detection and repair of leaks from gas pipelines, keep more product in the pipes and prevent dangerous accidents.
May 8, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economics
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
May 8, 2023
Ap23123612654393
Laws & Regulations
NJ GOP Seeks Wind Projects Halt to See If Whales Benefit
Since Dec. 1, 32 dead whales have washed ashore between Massachusetts and Florida.
May 4, 2023