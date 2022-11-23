4 Detained Over China Trading Company Fire That Killed 38

The fire was caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth.

Associated Press
Nov 23, 2022
In this aerial photo, a building at the center of a deadly fire is seen in Anyang in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed several dozen people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China's Henan province.
In this aerial photo, a building at the center of a deadly fire is seen in Anyang in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed several dozen people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China's Henan province.
Chinatopix via AP

The fire Monday was caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth being stored at a facility run by the firm Kaixinda, authorities said.

READ MORE: Welding Sparked Central China Fire That Killed 38 

Two of the company's employees and two from a clothing firm were detained, Anyang Mayor Gao Yong told reporters late Tuesday, according to state media. They have not been formally arrested and there was no immediate word on what charges they may face.

In addition to the dead, two people were injured in the fire that took more than four hours to extinguish.

Gao said the city would thoroughly inspect all possible safety risks in the city of more than 5 million people in the central province of Henan.

"This accident has taken such a huge toll on human life, the lessons must be understood at a very deep level," Gao was quoted as saying.

Densely populated and economically prominent Henan has seen a number of recent deadly incidents blamed on violations of safety regulations and lax government supervision.

Five officials were arrested after a building collapse that killed 53 people on the outskirts of Henan's provincial capital Changsha in April.

The central government has pledged stronger safety measures ever since an explosion in 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. In that case, a number of local officials were accused of taking bribes to ignore safety violations.


Latest in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 93500001
PG&E Backs Law That Would Ban Electricity-Conducting Balloons
November 4, 2022
Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade.
CVS, Walgreens Announce Opioid Settlements Totaling $10B
November 2, 2022
Plastic Ocean I Stock 1208182476
Germany to Force Plastic Makers to Help Pay for Cleanups
November 2, 2022
A slag pile of mining waste is seen in Anaconda, Mont., on Dec. 15, 2016.
Montana Site Fouled by Copper Smelter to Get Final Cleanup
October 3, 2022
Related Stories
Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court with her partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A federal judge will decide whether Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.
Laws & Regulations
Elizabeth Holmes Gets More Than 11 Years for Theranos Scam
The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Accuse Company of Violating Labor Law
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Elizabeth Holmes Faces Sentencing for Her Theranos Crimes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
Sponsored
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
About 90% of CFOs will use automation, AI and fintech within the next two years. This new video podcast discusses how spending plans are evolving for manufacturers as well as what companies are doing to become more efficient. Listen to the podcast now.
October 12, 2022
I Stock 917590948
Labor
Aero Precision Settles Discrimination Claims
The firearm maker routinely screened out eligible candidates who were not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.
November 22, 2022
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Feds Offer $1B to Keep California's Last Nuclear Plant Open
The plant had been scheduled to close by 2025.
November 22, 2022
I Stock 1372085619
Energy
How to Design Clean Energy Subsidies That Work
Without wasting money on free riders.
November 22, 2022
Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court with her partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A federal judge will decide whether Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.
Laws & Regulations
Elizabeth Holmes Gets More Than 11 Years for Theranos Scam
Holmes' attorney indicated she would appeal the sentence.
November 21, 2022
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Va., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Jack Daniel's has asked the Supreme Court justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the toy.
Laws & Regulations
Jack Daniel's Takes Dog Toy Case to the Supreme Court
The whiskey maker has taken issue with a squeak toy that mimics its bottle and uses "poop humor."
November 21, 2022
A tower for the Gen. James Gavin power plant is seen in Cheshire, Ohio, on April 16, 2002.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Orders Ohio Power Plant to Stop Dumping Toxic Coal Ash
At least five other plants, most in the Midwest, face similar action by the EPA under a crackdown proposed in January.
November 21, 2022
I Stock 1167337179
Laws & Regulations
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota Mine Will Close Without Mineral Rights
The current site will run out of iron ore around 2025.
November 18, 2022
A charging cord for an electric vehicle is seen strung across a public sidewalk in San Francisco on Sept. 23, 2022.
Energy
Energy Department Awards $74M for Battery Recycling, Reuse
The 10 projects will advance recycling and reuse of batteries for EVs and other purposes.
November 18, 2022
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Elizabeth Holmes Faces Sentencing for Her Theranos Crimes
The federal government recommends 15 years in federal prison.
November 18, 2022
The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on Aug. 21, 2009, in Keno, Ore. Plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon could soon become reality, with the first stages of construction starting in California as early as this summer. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and is expected to vote on whether to approve the surrender of PacificCorp's hydroelectric license for four dams on the lower Klamath River in remote northern California.
Energy
U.S. Regulators to Vote on Largest Dam Demolition in History
It is the bedrock of the most ambitious salmon restoration plan in history.
November 17, 2022
I Stock 1315352835
Laws & Regulations
Masimo Claims Legal Win Over Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
The court ruled the engineer misappropriated trade secrets related to the company's pulse oximeter tech.
November 17, 2022
Document boxes with names including Elon Musk and James Murdoch printed on them are taken into the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Musk Testifies in Lawsuit Over Tesla Compensation Package
Musk is defending himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging his compensation package potentially worth more than $55 billion.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1175825323
Laws & Regulations
Chinese National Faces Sentencing in U.S. Aviation Spying Case
He could face a 25-year prison term.
November 16, 2022
Shell Company I Stock 947121494
Laws & Regulations
Business Group Sues Over New Corporate Ownership Database
The database is part of an effort to prevent the criminal abuse of anonymous shell companies.
November 16, 2022