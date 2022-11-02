Germany to Force Plastic Makers to Help Pay for Cleanups

Affected items include cigarette filters, drink containers and packaging for takeout food.

Associated Press
Nov 2, 2022
Plastic Ocean I Stock 1208182476
iStock

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it plans to make plastic manufacturers contribute to the cost of cleaning up litter in streets and parks.

The Cabinet agreed on a bill that makers of products containing single-use plastic will need to pay into a central fund managed by the government, starting in 2025.

The fund is estimated to collect about 450 million euros ($446 million) in the first year, based on the companies' past production of single-use plastic.

Affected items include cigarette filters, drink containers and packaging for takeout food.

Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said the cost of cleanups in Europe's biggest economy is currently borne by all.

“That should change,” she said. “Whoever depends on putting single-use plastic onto the market for their business should contribute to the collection and cleanup costs.”

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
Sponsored
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
October 18, 2022
Plastic Ocean I Stock 1208182476
Germany to Force Plastic Makers to Help Pay for Cleanups
November 2, 2022
A slag pile of mining waste is seen in Anaconda, Mont., on Dec. 15, 2016.
Montana Site Fouled by Copper Smelter to Get Final Cleanup
October 3, 2022
Law enforcement personnel inspect the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022.
Railroad Says Accident Victims Should Have to Use Arbitration
September 26, 2022
Related Stories
Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade.
Laws & Regulations
CVS, Walgreens Announce Opioid Settlements Totaling $10B
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Laws & Regulations
Hard-Drive Maker Seagate Tech Faces China Sanctions Warning
Military
Laws & Regulations
Final Defendant in Fake Military Gear Scheme Gets 2 Years
The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
UPS to Pay Fine, Correct Hazardous Waste Violations
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 31, 2022
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator and its staff.
November 1, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Labor
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
They may also shield companies from liability.
October 31, 2022
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Mattydale, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Signs International Climate Deal on Refrigerants
Countries now have to limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons.
October 28, 2022
Freight train cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Atlanta.
Labor
Businesses Seek White House Intervention in Rail Dispute
Hundreds of industry groups are are increasingly worried about a railroad strike.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 1291267600
Laws & Regulations
Honeywell to Settle False Claims Allegations for $3.35M
Federal prosecutors said the company sold defective material for bullet proof vests.
October 27, 2022
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Laws & Regulations
Hard-Drive Maker Seagate Tech Faces China Sanctions Warning
Seagate is a major supplier for Huawei Technologies, a major target of U.S. export controls.
October 27, 2022
I Stock 840531350
Laws & Regulations
Frozen Beef Theft Uncovers Crime Ring
The thieves targeted meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states.
October 26, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, during a tour of electric school buses at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Va., May 20, 2022.
Automotive
Government Awarding $1 Billion to Schools for Electric Buses
Only about 1% of the nation's 480,000 school buses were electric as of last year.
October 26, 2022
Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by otters Justice officials, speaks to reporters as they announce charges against two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers for attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Chinese Officers Charged in Plot to Obstruct U.S. Huawei Probe
The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands of dollars to a U.S. official that was actually a double agent.
October 25, 2022
I Stock 1346156711 (1)
Laws & Regulations
Two Convicted Over Engineering Contract Bribes in Texas
A pair of engineering companies paid about $4.1 million in bribes to land a $38.5 million contract to rehabilitate a water treatment plant.
October 25, 2022
Brown pelicans are shown perching in mangrove bushes damaged by oil on Queen Bess Island in Louisiana's Barataria Bay, June 21, 2010.
Laws & Regulations
Ruling Could Mean Trials Against Big Oil Over State Wetlands
This is the fourth time that this first wetlands damage suit has been ordered returned to the Plaquemines court by federal judges.
October 24, 2022
A Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Safety
Delta Air Settles With Pilot Who Raised Safety Concerns
She pressed her case under a law designed to protect whistleblowers.
October 24, 2022
Military
Laws & Regulations
Final Defendant in Fake Military Gear Scheme Gets 2 Years
The fake goods lacked important safety features.
October 21, 2022
Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces $1B Class Action Lawsuit
The case will focus primarily on the e-commerce giant's "Buy Box" feature.
October 21, 2022