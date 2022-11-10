EPA to Consider Tougher Locomotive Emissions Rules

Diesel exhaust contains tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs.

Josh Funk
Nov 10, 2022
Epa
iStock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns raised by California regulators.

The EPA said it has set up a team to evaluate whether it needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that it put in place in 2008, and to look at what the agency can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives.

The EPA said it recognizes that even though those 2008 rules set stringent standards for new locomotives, the railroad workhorses continue to be a significant source of particulate matter and nitrous oxide emissions because older locomotives often remain in use for decades. Those emissions are associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems — particularly in neighborhoods around railyards.

Diesel exhaust contains tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, carrying a variety of toxins that have been linked to cancer, lung disease, heart attacks and other ailments.

The EPA announced the new effort in response to petitions that several California-based agencies that regulate pollution submitted in 2016 and 2017.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California said he's grateful the EPA is taking a closer look at locomotive emissions.

"Workers and neighborhoods near ports and industrial rail yards have been subject to increased air pollution from locomotives for decades, facing higher instances of respiratory illnesses and premature death," Padilla said.

A spokeswoman for the Association of American Railroads trade group said the industry has long worked with regulators at the EPA and other agencies, and that railroads welcome the chance to continue that conversation about setting goals to reduce locomotive emissions further.


Latest in Laws & Regulations
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
October 24, 2022
Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade.
CVS, Walgreens Announce Opioid Settlements Totaling $10B
November 2, 2022
Plastic Ocean I Stock 1208182476
Germany to Force Plastic Makers to Help Pay for Cleanups
November 2, 2022
A slag pile of mining waste is seen in Anaconda, Mont., on Dec. 15, 2016.
Montana Site Fouled by Copper Smelter to Get Final Cleanup
October 3, 2022
Related Stories
Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade.
Laws & Regulations
CVS, Walgreens Announce Opioid Settlements Totaling $10B
Plastic Ocean I Stock 1208182476
Laws & Regulations
Germany to Force Plastic Makers to Help Pay for Cleanups
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Laws & Regulations
Hard-Drive Maker Seagate Tech Faces China Sanctions Warning
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
Sponsored
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 1353738821
Laws & Regulations
Navy Engineer, Wife Sentenced in Submarine Secrets Case
The scheme saw the engineer stash memory cards in chewing gum wrappers and a peanut butter sandwich.
November 10, 2022
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a press conference with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharifat the 2022 United Nations climate conference, COP27, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Experts Urge Stringent Rules to Stop Net Zero Greenwash
The UN called it a roadmap to prevent net zero from being "undermined by false claims, ambiguity and "greenwash."
November 8, 2022
A Volkswagen Jetta TDI diesel engine is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nov. 20, 2008.
Automotive
California Settles with Bosch in VW Emissions Scandal
The auto supplier will pay $25 million.
November 8, 2022
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
New Trial Bid Fails, Holmes Awaits Sentencing
She's facing up to 20 years prison.
November 8, 2022
I Stock 93500001
Laws & Regulations
PG&E Backs Law That Would Ban Electricity-Conducting Balloons
Metallic balloon-related outages can pose a wildfire risk.
November 4, 2022
I Stock 1325195502
Laws & Regulations
Canada Orders Chinese Companies to Sell Lithium Assets
The government imposed limits on foreign involvement in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech products.
November 3, 2022
Oxycodone pills are shown, June 17, 2019. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health said it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing and the company would make the payments over a decade.
Laws & Regulations
CVS, Walgreens Announce Opioid Settlements Totaling $10B
It could be the last round of huge settlements after years of litigation over the drug industry’s role in an overdose crisis.
November 2, 2022
Plastic Ocean I Stock 1208182476
Laws & Regulations
Germany to Force Plastic Makers to Help Pay for Cleanups
Affected items include cigarette filters, drink containers and packaging for takeout food.
November 2, 2022
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator and its staff.
November 1, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Labor
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
They may also shield companies from liability.
October 31, 2022
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Mattydale, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Signs International Climate Deal on Refrigerants
Countries now have to limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons.
October 28, 2022
Freight train cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Atlanta.
Labor
Businesses Seek White House Intervention in Rail Dispute
Hundreds of industry groups are are increasingly worried about a railroad strike.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 1291267600
Laws & Regulations
Honeywell to Settle False Claims Allegations for $3.35M
Federal prosecutors said the company sold defective material for bullet proof vests.
October 27, 2022
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Laws & Regulations
Hard-Drive Maker Seagate Tech Faces China Sanctions Warning
Seagate is a major supplier for Huawei Technologies, a major target of U.S. export controls.
October 27, 2022
I Stock 840531350
Laws & Regulations
Frozen Beef Theft Uncovers Crime Ring
The thieves targeted meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states.
October 26, 2022