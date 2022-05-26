Cancer Patients Seek Damages from Fukushima Nuclear Plant

The plaintiffs were children at the time of the 2011 disaster.

May 26th, 2022
Mari Yamaguchi
A Tokyo court began hearing a case Thursday seeking nearly $5 million in damages for six people who lived as children in Fukushima and developed thyroid cancer after its 2011 nuclear disaster.
A Tokyo court began hearing a case Thursday seeking nearly $5 million in damages for six people who lived as children in Fukushima and developed thyroid cancer after its 2011 nuclear disaster.
AP Photo/Mari Yamaguchi

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court began hearings Thursday in a lawsuit seeking nearly $5 million in damages for six people who were children in Fukushima at the time of its 2011 nuclear power plant disaster and later developed thyroid cancer.

The plaintiffs are suing the operator of the nuclear plant, saying radiation released in the accident caused their illnesses.

It is the first group lawsuit filed by Fukushima residents over health problems allegedly linked to the disaster, their lawyers say.

One plaintiff, identified only as a woman in her 20s, testified from behind a screen that she had to give up plans to attend university because of repeated operations and treatments.

“Because of the treatments, I could not attend university, or continue my studies for my future job, or go to a concert. I had to give up everything,” she said. “I want to regain my healthy body, but that’s impossible no matter how hard I wish.”

She and the five other plaintiffs are seeking a total of 616 million yen ($4.9 million) in damages from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings for allegedly causing their cancers.

On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and massive tsunami destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactor cores to melt and release large amounts of radiation. Critics say the plant operator should have known that a large tsunami was possible at the site.

The plaintiffs, who were 6 to 16 years old at the time of the accident and lived in different parts of Fukushima, were diagnosed with thyroid cancer between 2012 and 2018, their lawyers said.

The plant operator told the court that they were not exposed to enough radiation to cause cancer, citing tests of 1,080 children from three cities around the plant that showed about 55% were not exposed and none received more than 50 millisieverts, the annual limit for nuclear workers.

An increase in thyroid cancer was found among children following the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

The Fukushima prefectural government tested 380,000 residents aged 18 or younger at the time of the accident for thyroid cancer. About 300 were diagnosed with cancer or suspected cancer.

That occurrence rate, about 77 per 100,000, is significantly higher than the usual 1-2 per million and can only be linked to radiation from the accident, the plaintiffs' lawyers said.

Prefectural officials and experts have said the high level of thyroid cancer found in Fukushima is due to an overdiagnosis, which might have led to unnecessary treatment.

Kenichi Ido, one of the lawyers, said none of the cases involve an overdiagnosis and that the plant operator should be held accountable for radiation exposure unless it can prove otherwise.

The plaintiff who testified Thursday said she walked from home to her high school five days after the tsunami, just as the reactors were undergoing meltdowns.

Three other plaintiffs who attended the hearing were also behind a partition to protect their privacy because of criticism on social media accusing them of fabricating their illnesses and hurting the image of Fukushima, the lawyers said.

Ido said many people with health problems feel intimidated to speak out in Fukushima and that he hopes the lawsuit will prove a correlation between radiation and the plaintiffs' cancers “so that we can have a society in which people can talk freely about their difficulties.”

The government was slow in responding to the crisis, and evacuations in many places were delayed due to a lack of disclosure of what was happening at the nuclear plant. Residents who fled in their cars clogged roads and were stranded for hours outside while radiation spread from the damaged reactors. Some residents headed to evacuation centers in the direction of the radiation flow.

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
John F. Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate of the United States, gestures during a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022.
At Davos, Climate Debate over Role of Oil in 'Going Green'
In different times the question could have been academic, but today it's urgent.
May 24th, 2022
There is enough evidence to try Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, on two counts of vehicular manslaughter in a 2019 crash, a Los Angeles County judge said.
Driver Must Stand Trial for Deadly Tesla Crash in California
A Tesla Model S ran a red light doing 74 mph and smashed into a car at an intersection.
May 20th, 2022
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.
'Pharma Bro' Freed from Prison
Martin Shkreli gained notoriety after buying rights to a drug used to treat AIDS and cancer patients and raising its price to $750 per pill.
May 19th, 2022
Dozens of environmental and anti-nuclear groups are opposing an extension of the plant's life.
Environmentalists Oppose More Life for California Nuke Plant
It is the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
May 18th, 2022
Traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago on March 31, 2021. With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks, and nudging commuters to public transit.
Buttigieg Sends $5B to Cities for Safety as Road Deaths Soar
Buttigieg stressed the urgency.
May 16th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the New Hampshire Port Authority, Portsmouth, N.H., April 19, 2022.
Six Months in, 4,300 Infrastructure Projects Underway
More than $110 billion in funding has been announced so far.
May 16th, 2022
For more than two decades, California's Orange County has debated whether to build a seaside plant to convert the Pacific Ocean's salt water into drinking water in hopes of buffering against droughts like the one now gripping the nation's most populous state.
California Nixes Plant, But Says Open to Desalination
Commissioners said the plant would damage marine ecosystems and make water too pricey.
May 16th, 2022
Womenmanufacturing
DOL Announces Funding Opportunity for Women
With the goal of attracting and retaining women in industries where they are underrepresented.
May 13th, 2022
Pecan grove.
Judge Upholds $1.9M Penalty for Child Labor Abuses
More than 200 children were removed from school to pick pecans.
May 13th, 2022
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Nurses planned to protest on Friday, May 13, morning outside the courtroom where Vaught was scheduled to be sentenced for the death of a patient. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. She faces up to eight years in prison.
Nurses Protest Sentence for Deadly Medical Mistake
The fact that she faces any criminal penalties at all has become a rallying point for many nurses.
May 13th, 2022
I Stock 994093914
Truckload of Britney Spears T-Shirts Held Over Wage Violations
A truly "toxic" development at a merchandise manufacturer.
May 13th, 2022