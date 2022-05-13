DOL Announces Funding Opportunity for Women

With the goal of attracting and retaining women in industries where they are underrepresented.

May 13th, 2022
Nolan Beilstein
Womenmanufacturing
iStock

The Department of Labor announced a funding opportunity to keep and attract women to Registered Apprenticeship Programs and industries where they are underrepresented, including infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare and cybersecurity.

The funding is worth $3.4 million for up to nine grants. 

Women make up about half of the U.S. labor force but comprise only 13% of Registered Apprentices. 

The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant program supports organizations' efforts to train, recruit and retain more women in nontraditional occupations and Registered Apprenticeships. 

More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center March 19, 2020 in Staten Island, N.Y. The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday, May 6, 2022 with an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union, which filed the charge in the lead-up to the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
NLRB: Amazon Union's Meeting Complaints Have Merit
The board believes “captive audience meetings" should be outlawed.
May 9th, 2022
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, more evidence of a tight labor market that has emboldened millions of American workers to leave their jobs and contributed to the biggest surge in inflation in four decades. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in February — a sign that they are confident they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere.
U.S. Added 428,000 Jobs in April
A streak of solid hiring has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages and the Russian war against Ukraine.
May 6th, 2022
Graduates of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley attend their commencement ceremony at the schools parking lot on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Graduate degrees, once touted as the new bachelor’s degrees, are becoming less crucial to get jobs. Today, more college graduates than ever hold advanced degrees, and graduate programs are the only area of higher education that saw enrollment increases during the worst of the pandemic.
Do You Need a Grad Degree to Compete Right Now? Probably Not
More well-paying jobs no longer require a college degree at all.
May 6th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
More Americans Apply for Jobless Aid Last Week
Still, workers are experiencing historically strong job security.
May 5th, 2022
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, more evidence of a tight labor market that has emboldened millions of American workers to leave their jobs and contributed to the biggest surge in inflation in four decades.
Employers Post Record 11.5 Million Job Openings in March
The U.S. now has two job openings for every unemployed person.
May 3rd, 2022
In this photo made on Friday, March 28, 2014, earth moving and construction equipment by New Holland, a CNH Industrial brand, is stored on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa. More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa went on strike Monday, May 2, 2022, in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment.
1,000 UAW Members Strike in Wisconsin, Iowa
Construction equipment makers are following in the footsteps of Deere.
May 3rd, 2022
Members and supporters of the Amazon Labor Union stand outside an office of the National Labor Relations Board after a count of votes for unionization was concluded in New York, Monday, May 2, 2022.
NYC Amazon Warehouse Workers Reject Union Bid
The vote complicates theories of union momentum.
May 3rd, 2022
This photo provided by Brooks Brothers shows a model showing a Brooks Brothers casual office wardrobe. Going back to the office, many don't want to return to structured looks like suits, zip-front pants and pencil skirts from the pre-pandemic days. But they also don't want to look unprofessional. So they're experimenting with new approaches, forcing retailers and clothing brands to respond with colorful blazers in knit or sweatshirt fabrics, pants with drawstrings or elastic bands, and new casual twists on the collared button-down dress shirt.
Workers Alter Office Wear Amid COVID
We're seeing more sneakers and elastic pants.
May 2nd, 2022
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, May 2, 2022, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.
Vote Tally Begins in 2nd Amazon Union Election in NYC
The same obstacles that plagued the effort the first time are at play again.
May 2nd, 2022
Lockheed Martin is looking for structures mechanics, coaters, painters and electrical and electronics mechanics to work on the C--130J Super Hercules (pictured) and F-35 Center Wing.
Lockheed to Host Same-Day Hiring Event in Georgia
Signing bonuses reach up to $15,000.
Apr 26th, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, March 3, 2022, Capitol Hill.
Why the Fed Is Worried About the Strongest Job Market in Decades
And what it plans to do about it.
Apr 26th, 2022