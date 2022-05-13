DOL Announces Funding Opportunity for Women

The Department of Labor announced a funding opportunity to keep and attract women to Registered Apprenticeship Programs and industries where they are underrepresented, including infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare and cybersecurity.

The funding is worth $3.4 million for up to nine grants.

Women make up about half of the U.S. labor force but comprise only 13% of Registered Apprentices.

The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant program supports organizations' efforts to train, recruit and retain more women in nontraditional occupations and Registered Apprenticeships.