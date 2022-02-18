U.S. Treasury Eyeing Ways to Spur Beer Market Competition

The government is looking at how to loosen the grip of a few big beer companies that control 65% of the market.

Feb 18th, 2022
In this Oct. 1, 2018 photo, a customer looks over the beer selection at Crest Foods in Oklahoma City.
In this Oct. 1, 2018 photo, a customer looks over the beer selection at Crest Foods in Oklahoma City.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government wants to give beer lovers more choices than the usual suspects when they reach for a drink — and help them pay less for whatever they choose.

As part of a larger Biden administration effort to boost competition in all sorts of industries, the government is looking at ways to loosen the grip of a few big beer companies that control 65% of the market.

The answers could include everything from rethinking how beers are displayed on grocery store shelves to considering whether brews can be shipped straight to doorsteps.

The Treasury Department came up with its list of suggestions earlier this month in response to a July executive order by President Joe Biden to develop a plan to improve small business access to the beer, wine and spirits industry.

The department issued a 64-page report that looks at how state alcohol laws impact competition for smaller brewers, asks the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission to examine how mergers affect smaller companies and look at labeling rules that make it hard to comply with federal laws.

It offers mostly recommendations to a variety of actors, but several law enforcement agencies are directed in coming months to decide whether to create new federal rules on the trade.

Bob Pease, CEO of the Brewer’s Association for small and independent craft brewers, says the report is a good first step, but “there is a lot of work yet to be done" to level the playing field for smaller brewers.

“What’s happening is that the competitive landscape has shifted,” Pease said. “And antitrust enforcement is critical for the ability of smaller producers to compete.”

Pease's trade group represents 5,300 U.S. brewery members and nearly 40,000 members of the American Homebrewers Association.

He says it's more and more difficult to compete as a small outfit, especially after massive mergers between big breweries, like the $107 billion merger between Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, which needed federal government approval to close in 2016.

In its recent report, Treasury looked at how big brewers, distributors and retailers potentially exclude smaller players from the market. Smaller brewers complain that distributors choose to work primarily with larger companies and retailers slot beer in preferred locations on shelves, despite a ban on the practice.

Jim McGreevy, president of the Beer Institute, which represents the country's biggest beermakers, said the report is a “mischaracterization of the thriving American beer industry."

“Consumers are benefiting from the growing number of brewers and beer importers, with more choices for beer than at any other time in our nation’s history,” he said in a statement.

Beer, ale and malt beverage prices increased by about 2% last year, significantly below the overall annual inflation rate of 7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Census Bureau reported that there were 4,217 breweries in 2019, about 80% of which have fewer than 20 employees. There’s been a roughly tenfold increase in breweries with fewer than 20 workers since 2009, a sign of the growth of independent brewing and the desire for greater access to the market.

The issue of a few companies dominating the market extends beyond beer and wine makers to the larger economy, says Matthew Weinberg, a professor at Ohio State University who studies anticompetition issues.

Weinberg, who has researched the effects of beer company mergers, found that merger agreements between large brewers can result in price increases to consumers, even though companies say that these unions lower costs for people.

“I can imagine that the most vulnerable people in our economy are the ones who are least able to avoid price increases. It has consequences for the rise in inequality we’ve seen in the past 40 years," Weinberg said.

Pease says his association is working on building solutions for smaller brewers where federal enforcement is lacking.

“What has been a consistent pattern over the past 12 to 24 months is wholesaler consolidation, where there are fewer and fewer beer distributors, which inhibits small brewers’ ability to go to market," he said. “What we’re doing now is pushing for direct to consumer shipping.”

Most states restrict direct shipment of beer to customers, but at least 12 states including Florida, Hawaii, and West Virginia, have started to allow the practice. Most states allow the direct shipment of wine.

The Treasury report leaves it up to the states to decide.

"State officials need to evaluate the direct-to-consumer distribution model," both in terms of opportunities for small producers and the risks of making alcohol available to underage drinkers, the report states.

It added that “such balancing of public policy values is best addressed by a democratically-elected legislature.”

More in Laws & Regulations
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson listens to question from lawmakers during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on the implementation of aviation safety reform at the Capitol in Washington, on Nov. 3, 2021. Dickson says he has 'made the very difficult decision to step down as FAA Administrator, effective March 31.'
FAA Head Resigns
The agency's reputation was battered before Stephen Dickson became administrator.
Feb 17th, 2022
A police officer walks among protest vehicles as he distributes notices to protesters, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa.
Truckers' Siege in Ottawa Goes On
Protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital.
Feb 17th, 2022
Sandy Hook families aimed to hold the makers of the guns used in the shooting responsible.
Sandy Hook Settlement Unlikely to Unleash Flood of Gun Maker Lawsuits
It’s unclear if it’s a game changer for gun control advocates.
Feb 16th, 2022
Miami, Fla., Nov. 2017.
Mexican Scientist Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia
He was co-opted by Russian agents into surveilling a U.S. government informant.
Feb 16th, 2022
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021.
Facebook Parent Settles Decade-Old Privacy Lawsuit
Meta has agreed to delete all the data it "wrongfully collected" during that period.
Feb 16th, 2022
In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year.
Regulators Won't Let Boeing Certify New 787 Jets for Flight
The FAA will perform final inspections and clear each new plane until it is confident in Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing.
Feb 15th, 2022
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a press conference in Weslaco, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022.
Texas AG Sues Facebook Parent Over Facial Recognition
The lawsuit alleges that Meta unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes.
Feb 15th, 2022
The Pentagon, Arlington, Va.
Pentagon Says Contractor Mergers Hurt National Security, Economy
A new report lays out steps to block mergers that run contrary to Defense Department interests.
Feb 15th, 2022
North Face I Stock 459223977
Patagonia, North Face Threaten to Boycott Trade Show
Major apparel companies are taking issue with a proposal to move the event to a controversial location.
Feb 15th, 2022
Metallurgy
Metallurgist Gets 2.5 Years for Faking Tests on Sub Parts
She falsified the results for over 30 years.
Feb 15th, 2022
The Capitol Power Plant, which uses fossil fuels.
What Is the 'Social Cost of Carbon'?
A pair of energy experts explain after a court ruling blocks President Biden's changes.
Feb 14th, 2022
I Stock 1328450738
Biden Administration Cracking Down on Warehouse Wage Enforcement
The Department of Labor is pledging "vigorous enforcement" to ensure workers are paid required wages and overtime pay.
Feb 11th, 2022