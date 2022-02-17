DoL Proposes Rule to Update Powered Industrial Trucks Standard

Applying to general industry and construction, the agency says the proposal is to ensure that rules reflect current industry practice and technology.

Feb 17th, 2022
U.S. Department of Labor
I Stock 897280394 (1)
iStock

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to improve worker safety and health by ensuring the agency’s general industry and construction industry rules reflect current industry practice and state-of-the-art technology.

The proposed rule will update the design and construction requirements for OSHA’s powered industrial trucks standards for general industry and construction, including fork trucks, tractors, platform lift trucks, motorized hand trucks and other specialized industrial trucks powered by an electric motor or an internal combustion engine.

Under the proposed rule, OSHA will update its general industry and construction standards for powered industrial trucks by adding references to the latest design and construction requirements published by the American National Standards Institute in conjunction with the Industrial Truck Standards Development Foundation.

The first standard for powered industrial trucks took effect in 1971, based on industry consensus standards in 1969. Since then, national consensus standards have been updated several times.

In addition to updating the design and construction requirements for future manufactured powered industrial trucks, the proposed rule will also address equipment manufactured before the effective date of the final rule. 

This proposal is part of a series of regulatory projects by OSHA to update nearly 200 consensus and industry standards to reflect the current versions of consensus and national industry standards.

Submit comments online, identified by Docket No. OSHA-2020-0008 at the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Read the Federal Register notice for submission instructions. Deadline for submitting comments is May 17, 2022.

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Miami, Fla., Nov. 2017.
Mexican Scientist Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia
He was co-opted by Russian agents into surveilling a U.S. government informant.
Feb 16th, 2022
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021.
Facebook Parent Settles Decade-Old Privacy Lawsuit
Meta has agreed to delete all the data it "wrongfully collected" during that period.
Feb 16th, 2022
In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year.
Regulators Won't Let Boeing Certify New 787 Jets for Flight
The FAA will perform final inspections and clear each new plane until it is confident in Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing.
Feb 15th, 2022
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a press conference in Weslaco, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022.
Texas AG Sues Facebook Parent Over Facial Recognition
The lawsuit alleges that Meta unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes.
Feb 15th, 2022
The Pentagon, Arlington, Va.
Pentagon Says Contractor Mergers Hurt National Security, Economy
A new report lays out steps to block mergers that run contrary to Defense Department interests.
Feb 15th, 2022
North Face I Stock 459223977
Patagonia, North Face Threaten to Boycott Trade Show
Major apparel companies are taking issue with a proposal to move the event to a controversial location.
Feb 15th, 2022
Metallurgy
Metallurgist Gets 2.5 Years for Faking Tests on Sub Parts
She falsified the results for over 30 years.
Feb 15th, 2022
The Capitol Power Plant, which uses fossil fuels.
What Is the 'Social Cost of Carbon'?
A pair of energy experts explain after a court ruling blocks President Biden's changes.
Feb 14th, 2022
I Stock 1328450738
Biden Administration Cracking Down on Warehouse Wage Enforcement
The Department of Labor is pledging "vigorous enforcement" to ensure workers are paid required wages and overtime pay.
Feb 11th, 2022
The blockade was set up to rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of Ottawa protestors.
Canadian Authorities Look to Courts to Break Blockade
Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Honda closed auto plants or canceled shifts because of parts shortages.
Feb 11th, 2022
Fuel is pumped into a vehicle in Miami, June 14, 2012.
Senators Call for Suspension of Gas Tax
They say the move would help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.
Feb 11th, 2022