What Can Employers Do if Workers Avoid Vaccines?

With one vaccine now FDA-approved, companies are taking a harder stance and requiring vaccinations for any remaining holdouts.

Sep 2nd, 2021
Tom Murphy
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

They can require vaccination and fire employees who don't comply, or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance.

Businesses for months have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like time off or gift cards. But more are taking a harder stance and requiring vaccinations for any remaining holdouts, a push that has gained momentum since Pfizer’s vaccine recently received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Employers "feel like they’ve sort of hit that point where the unvaccinated are not going to do it unless there’s something significant making them do it,” said Wade Symons, a partner with Mercer, a benefits consultant.

It’s legal for businesses to require the shots, and they could fire employees who don’t comply. In other cases, workers might be required to wear masks or get regular tests for the virus. Some companies also are considering making the unvaccinated pay more for their health insurance.

At Delta Air Lines, unvaccinated employees on the company health plan will be charged $200 a month to help cover costs for possible COVID-19 hospital stays.

Symons said other employers will more likely add smaller charges of $20 or $25 per paycheck that might be refunded once the employee is vaccinated.

Employers might also restrict the use of office space, company gyms or business travel only for the vaccinated. In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International has said unvaccinated employees will not be paid for time off to quarantine if they test positive for the virus.

Vaccine requirements will mainly come from businesses that need workers on a job site, Symons said.

Employers have to offer exemptions or accommodations from vaccine requirements for some who don't get the shots for medical or religious reasons.

Walt Disney World and Ohio State University are among the large employers that said they'll make vaccination mandatory since Pfizer's shot was given the FDA's full approval. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also has said that military troops must immediately begin to get the vaccine.

Some states like Montana have either banned employers from requiring vaccines or limited when they can issue such a mandate.

More in Laws & Regulations
Sep 1st, 2021
This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Federal authorities say a fourth executive has been charged for his role in a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site in South Carolina. Former Westinghouse executive Jeffrey A. Benjamin faces multiple felony counts of fraud, according to an indictment filed Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Failed Nuclear Contractor to Settle for $21M
The 2017 debacle cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.
Aug 30th, 2021
I Stock 135034702
Paris Shrinks Speed Limit in Bid to Protect Climate
Speeds will be capped at less than 20 miles per hour.
Aug 30th, 2021
Oxy Contin Ap
Opioid Maker Urges States to Accept Settlements
Purdue is using the bankruptcy process to try to end years of lawsuits
Aug 26th, 2021
This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. The state of Minnesota has gone to federal court to block a lawsuit over Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline project from proceeding in tribal court.
Minnesota Supreme Court Delivers Blow to Line 3 Opponents
The state's highest court declined to take the case.
Aug 25th, 2021
In this April 1, 2021 file photo, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte receives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Drew Garton at a Walgreen's pharmacy in Helena, Mont. While large companies across the U.S. have announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for their employees to return to work in-person, there is one state where such requirements are banned: Montana.
Montana Only State to Ban Vaccine Requirements for Employees
Physicians called on the Legislature to reverse the law.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Netflix headquarters, Los Gatos, Calif., Aug. 2018.
Former Netflix Engineers Charged with Insider Trading
The group used subscriber base information to make trades before it became public knowledge.
Aug 20th, 2021
'Ghost guns' displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department, Nov. 27, 2019.
San Francisco Sues 'Ghost Gun' Makers
Prosecutors said three companies are responsible for a large share of the firearms found in the city.
Aug 19th, 2021
Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C., Sept. 21, 2016.
4th Person Charged in Nuclear Project Failure
The former Westinghouse executive faces multiple felony counts of fraud.
Aug 19th, 2021
President Joe Biden suspended oil and gas lease sales in his first days in office — a move later blocked by a federal judge — and faced pressure from environmental groups to take similar actions on coal.
Climate Impact of Coal Sales from U.S. Lands Scrutinized
Almost half the nation's annual coal production is mined by private companies from leases on federal land.
Aug 19th, 2021
Michael Williams sits for a portrait in his South Side Chicago home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Williams was behind bars for nearly a year before a judge dismissed the murder case against him in July at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence.
How AI-Powered Tech Landed Man in Jail with Scant Evidence
An investigation identified serious flaws in using ShotSpotter evidence in court.
Aug 19th, 2021
In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, the TIPCO tower stands in Bangkok, Thailand. One of Asia's biggest asphalt companies, Tipco Asphalt, is helping Venezuela skirt harsh U.S. sanctions by moving hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of the state-run oil company PDVSA, according to an Associated Press investigation.
Thai Asphalt Giant Implicated in Venezuela Sanctions Case
An arrest was made Sunday at Miami’s airport.
Aug 18th, 2021