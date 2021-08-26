Opioid Maker Urges States to Accept Settlements

Purdue is using the bankruptcy process to try to end years of lawsuits

Aug 26th, 2021
Geoff Mulvihill
Oxy Contin Ap
AP file

As much as some dislike it, Purdue Pharma’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over opioids is better for states than allowing them to continue lawsuits against the company and its owners, a company lawyer told a judge Wednesday.

Purdue is using the bankruptcy process to try to end years of lawsuits claiming that its marketing and sales strategy for the powerful painkiller OxyContin helped touch off and extend the opioid epidemic.

In testimony and arguments over the past two weeks, the key focus has been the contention from a group of state governments that want the plan rejected primarily because members of the wealthy Sackler family who own Purdue would be granted protection from lawsuits over opioids, even though they themselves are not filing for bankruptcy protection.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain, based in White Plains, New York, said he expected to have a ruling Friday on whether to accept the plan.

In the final day of the hearing Wednesday, debate focused on other, narrower issues, though Drain also angrily told Purdue lawyers that they had to make it clear that Sackler family members would not receive protection from lawsuits over issues outside opioids.

Some objecting states asserted that they should be able to continue with lawsuits against Purdue and Sackler family members because the settlement is not in their best interest.

Marshall Huebner, a Purdue lawyer, rejected that idea. He said that if lawsuits with claims totaling trillions of dollars were to go ahead, Purdue’s value would keep diminishing and there would be far less to go around than the settlement would provide.

“If all the states have meritorious claims, then it stands to reason that many other public creditors also have meritorious claims,” Huebner said.

Irve Goldman, a lawyer representing some of the objecting states, told Drain that logic wasn’t right.

“It’s likely that states would receive judgments against one or more Sacklers,” Goldman said. And as a result of lawsuits, family members could end up being required to pay more than they've agreed to in the settlement.

But Drain noted that pulling Sackler trust money into U.S. courts would not be a sure thing because some of it is protected by laws elsewhere.

Also Wednesday, Drain heard arguments over whether West Virginia’s share of a settlement would be too small, whether it’s appropriate that Canadian municipal governments would be shut out of programs as part of the settlement, or whether inmates should have more time to file claims for money for individuals.

The overwhelming majority of the government entities, individuals and others with claims against Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue that voted on the company’s plan supported it.

Under the deal, Sackler family members would give up ownership of the company and contribute $4.5 billion in cash and control of charity funds. They would also have to get out of the opioid business in other countries eventually.

Most of the funds they would contribute plus future profits from the new company would be used to pay to deal with the crisis through a variety of programs including anti-opioid education, housing people who are homeless and addicted to opioids and connecting those with opioid use disorder with treatment. Some funds are also to be used to pay some individual victims or their families amounts expected to range from $3,500 to $48,000.

Overdoses from both prescription opioids and illicit ones such as heroin and illegally made fentanyl have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000.

Among those speaking in the hearing were two people touched by opioids. One, Maria Ecke, a Connecticut woman whose son died of an opioid overdose in 2015, told the judge that there should be a new vote on the plan for loved ones of overdose victims “who are now living a life of heartache, depression and loneliness from this drug.”

“Are the Sacklers or their lawyers… willing to clone my dear son or bring him back to help me in my old, disabled and feeble age?” Ecke asked. “I don’t think so.”

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
President Joe Biden suspended oil and gas lease sales in his first days in office — a move later blocked by a federal judge — and faced pressure from environmental groups to take similar actions on coal.
Climate Impact of Coal Sales from U.S. Lands Scrutinized
Almost half the nation's annual coal production is mined by private companies from leases on federal land.
Aug 19th, 2021
Michael Williams sits for a portrait in his South Side Chicago home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Williams was behind bars for nearly a year before a judge dismissed the murder case against him in July at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence.
How AI-Powered Tech Landed Man in Jail with Scant Evidence
An investigation identified serious flaws in using ShotSpotter evidence in court.
Aug 19th, 2021
In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, the TIPCO tower stands in Bangkok, Thailand. One of Asia's biggest asphalt companies, Tipco Asphalt, is helping Venezuela skirt harsh U.S. sanctions by moving hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of the state-run oil company PDVSA, according to an Associated Press investigation.
Thai Asphalt Giant Implicated in Venezuela Sanctions Case
An arrest was made Sunday at Miami’s airport.
Aug 18th, 2021
A man wearing a face mask walks past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. China's largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, says it has fired a manager accused of sexually assaulting a female employee during a business trip.
Chinese Police Detain Two in Alibaba Sexual Assault Case
An employee's complaint that she was sexually assaulted by a manager became public last week.
Aug 16th, 2021
This July 8, 2018, file photo shows Tesla 2018 Model 3 sedans sitting on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles.
U.S. Opens Formal Probe into Tesla Autopilot System
In the crashes identified in an investigation, 17 people were injured and one was killed.
Aug 16th, 2021
Made In China I Stock 1220068378
Police Chief in Chinese Industrial Center Suspected of Corruption
The northeastern Chinese industrial center of Shenyang was once notorious for organized crime.
Aug 13th, 2021
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong speaks to the media outside of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Embattled Samsung leader Lee apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.
Lee Freed on Parole, Showing Samsung's Might in South Korea
Business leaders had endorsed Lee’s early release in recent months, citing Samsung’s vital role in South Korea’s export-driven economy.
Aug 13th, 2021
In this Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong gets out of a car at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea. A day ahead of his release on parole, billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong appeared in court Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, for an ongoing trial over charges of financial crimes, a reminder of his looming legal risks even as he leaves prison.
Samsung's Lee Appears at Trial Ahead of Parole Release
Lee, 53, is the third-generation leader of the Samsung business group that was founded by his grandfather.
Aug 12th, 2021
The spill occurred on June 8, 2019, when a pipe failed at the River Valley Ingredients poultry processing facility in Hanceville, sending tens of thousands of gallons of partially treated wastewater into the river.
Alabama AG Announces $3M Settlement With Tyson Over Spill
The settlement ends the lawsuit from April 2020 over the spill in the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River.
Aug 12th, 2021
Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid abuse outside the courthouse where the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy is taking place in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Purdue Pharma's quest to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of OxyContin is entering its final phase with the grudging acceptance of most of those with claims against the company.
OxyContin Maker's Settlement Goes to Judge for Confirmation
It comes nearly two years after seeking bankruptcy protection.
Aug 12th, 2021
Constructing barge canals took a massive investment that didn’t pay off.
U.S. History Shows Spending on Infrastructure Doesn't Always End Well
The problem wasn’t that the country didn’t need infrastructure.
Aug 11th, 2021