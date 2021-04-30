Senator Pushes for More Forceful Auto Regulations

He says the administration must be more aggressive with the auto sector to achieve President Biden’s plan of slashing emissions.

Apr 30th, 2021
Hope YenTom Krisher
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., speaks as the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Carper is urging U.S. anti-pollution standards that would follow a deal brokered by California with five automakers and then set targets to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In a letter sent late Thursday, April 29, 2021, to the Environmental Protection Agency, Carper says the administration must move forcefully in the auto sector to achieve Biden’s plan of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., speaks as the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Carper is urging U.S. anti-pollution standards that would follow a deal brokered by California with five automakers and then set targets to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In a letter sent late Thursday, April 29, 2021, to the Environmental Protection Agency, Carper says the administration must move forcefully in the auto sector to achieve Biden’s plan of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

In a letter sent late Thursday to the Environmental Protection Agency, Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, says the administration must move forcefully in the auto sector to achieve Biden’s plan of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Carper notes that the industry is already moving in the direction of zero-emission electric vehicles and that it's critical to lay markers now to ensure that the U.S. positions itself as a top player in auto manufacturing over foreign competitors such as China.

“Strong policies in the United States will encourage those investments to be made here,” Carper wrote in the letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, which was obtained by The Associated Press. He cited likely U.S. gains in “research and development, manufacturing and ultimately export opportunities in automotive technology.”

Under Carper’s proposal, the EPA would apply California’s 2019 framework agreement on emissions standards reached between Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW and Volvo. That deal would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 3.7% per year from 2022 through 2026 and raise fuel economy requirements by a like amount.

After that, the administration would have to have much stricter standards to meet goals spelled out in Carper’s plan. Half of all new vehicles sold would be electric by 2030, and sales of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles would be banned by 2035. Under the deal with California, automakers would get credits toward meeting the requirements for selling zero-emissions battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“If the U.S. does not establish a robust policy that leads to zero emission vehicle deployment, combined with appropriate incentives, we will be at risk of losing our automotive jobs and industry leadership to other nations, as well as enduring unnecessary public health impacts from pollution,” Carper wrote.

Carper’s push comes as the Biden administration takes steps to reverse former President Donald Trump’s bid to end California’s ability to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards. That move could pave the way for the U.S. to broker an industrywide deal that follows California’s agreement, although reaching such an agreement faces challenges.

Most of the rest of the auto industry, for instance, opposed the California deal and sided with Trump in rolling back the standards to a 1.5% increase in fuel economy per year through 2026. In early talks with the Biden administration last month, a coalition of automakers said it wanted mileage standards lower than those brokered by California.

Biden has said he wants stronger standards to deal with the effects of climate change, and in his address to Congress on Wednesday he said the U.S. “can own the electric car market.” His climate proposal, however, does not detail the greenhouse gas reductions that his administration envisions for each sector of the economy. Biden’s top climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, appeared to signal that deeper cuts in emissions would have to come from sectors other than the auto industry to reach the goals.

To increase sales of electric vehicles, the administration plans to spend $15 billion to build a half-million charging stations by 2030 as well as offer unspecified tax credits and rebates to cut the cost.

However, experts say it will be difficult to replace the 279 million passenger vehicles now on U.S. roads — most of which burn gasoline — with electric vehicles in less than 15 years. The average U.S. vehicle is now nearly 12 years old, so they stay on the roads longer than in the past. And without an immediate change, the number of gasoline-powered vehicles will continue to grow. IHS Markit predicts it will be 284 million by 2025.

Each year, automakers sell about 17 million new vehicles in the U.S., most of them running on gasoline. If every new vehicle sold were electric starting today, it would take more than 16 years to replace all the gasoline vehicles.

More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this 2011 image provided by the University of California Santa Barbara, a barrel sits on the seafloor near the coast of Catalina Island, Calif. Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island.
25,000 Barrels Dumped in Pacific Suspected to Contain DDT
The basin offshore Los Angeles had been a dumping ground for industrial waste for several decades.
Apr 27th, 2021
I Stock 123166440
Lawsuit Claims State Charged Inmates for Medical Devices
In addition to preventing the practice in the future, the plaintiffs want the state to reimburse people.
Apr 23rd, 2021
In this file photo is a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.
EPA Review Finds Permitting Errors for Proposed Mine
The agency reportedly mishandled oversight of permits for what would be Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Factory Smokestacks Emissions I Stock 1309100128
NAM Releases Statement in Favor of Climate Change Action
CEO Jay Timmons says manufacturing "holds the key to solving this global challenge."
Apr 23rd, 2021
South Bend Winery owner Larry Cozine testifies about a bill allowing wine giant E & J Gallo Winery to open wine tasting rooms as part of building a new $400 million bottling plant and distribution center in South Carolina on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Cozine recently opened his winery in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Arcane Law Puts Winemaker's Investment at Risk
The biggest winemaker in the U.S. wants to invest $400 million in South Carolina, but it's not that simple.
Apr 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1278968828
New US Tax Credit for SMEs Offering Paid Vaccine Leave
Businesses with fewer than 500 employees can now receive a tax credit for providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.
Apr 22nd, 2021
In this file photo, a pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA Found Problems at J&J Vaccine Factory
The issues ranged from poorly trained employees to cracked vials to mold around one of its facilities.
Apr 21st, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, April 21, 2021.
UK Leader Under Fire Over Texts to Dyson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson exchanged text messages with the industrialist and promised to "fix" tax rules for him.
Apr 21st, 2021
Fca Ap21110807066494
Managers Indicted in Fiat Chrysler Emissions Probe
The Justice Department said the three men had "co-conspirators" in the scheme, indicating more charges are possible.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this April 15, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. No nation offers asylum or other protections to people displaced because of climate change. Biden’s administration is studying the idea, and climate migration is expected to be discussed at his first climate summit.
Biden to Pledge Halving Greenhouse Gases by 2030
The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment.
Apr 21st, 2021
Aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border.
Interstate Water Wars are Heating Up
And climate stresses are raising the stakes.
Apr 19th, 2021