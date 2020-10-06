Trump Administration to Sharply Limit Skilled-Worker Visas

New rules address who can obtain the visas and how much they should be paid.

Oct 6th, 2020
Ben Fox
Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on 'Threats to the Homeland' Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Threats to the Homeland" Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said new rules on who can obtain the visas and how much they should be paid would be released soon to restrict the use of what’s known as the H-1B program.

Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said DHS estimates that about one-third of applicants would be denied under the new rules, which include limits on the number of specialty occupations open to H-1B holders.

President Donald Trump in June issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B program until the end of the year.

These new rules on H-1 B workers reflect a broader effort by his administration to curb both legal and illegal immigration, an issue important to Trump's base even if it's less prominent in his campaign this year than in 2016.

A new requirement that employers pay higher prevailing wages to foreign workers will take effect in the coming days, reflecting the need to help the job market recover from the coronavirus shutdown, said Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella.

“With millions of Americans looking for work, as the economy continues its recovery, immediate action is needed to guard against the risk lower-cost foreign labor can pose to the well-being of U.S. workers," Pizzella said.

The H-1B program was created under President George H.W. Bush to help companies fill specialized jobs as the tech sector began to boom and it was harder to find qualified workers. Many companies insist they still need the program to fill critical positions.

Critics include labor advocates as well as people who seek limits on legal immigration. But supporters argue that H-1B holders fill critical needs and don't necessarily take jobs from Americans, but rather help expand the economy and create more opportunity.

Cuccinelli and Pizzella said the program has been abused to allow companies to displace American workers with less expensive employees from overseas.

“U.S. workers are being ousted from good paying, middle-class jobs and replaced with non-U.S. workers,” Pizzella said. “It has also caused U.S. wages in some instances to stagnate. That is wrong.”

Among the new rules are significant limits on “offsite” firms that bring in large numbers of H-1B visa holders and then provide those workers under contract to other companies for a fee, a loophole that has been the subject of fraud and other abuse.

There would also be increased workplace inspections and additional oversight of the H-1B program, Cuccinelli said.

The U.S. can issue up to 85,000 H-1B visas per year in technology, life sciences, health care and other sectors. They are typically issued for an initial period of three years and can be renewed. People from India and China make up the majority of the estimated 500,000 H-1B visa holders in the U.S.

Officials said the Department of Labor rules would take effect immediately after publication in the federal register later this week while those that fall under the Department of Homeland Security would be adopted after a public comment period.

More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 1154816450
Court: Amazon Not Liable in Teen's Powdered Caffeine Death
Stiner died of cardiac arrhythmia and seizure from acute caffeine toxicity.
Oct 2nd, 2020
In this Feb. 4, 2019, photo, Leo Wang packs a suitcase at his home in San Jose, Calif. Wang has found himself trapped in an obstacle course regarding H-1B work visas for foreigners. His visa denied and his days in the United States numbered, A federal judge on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, temporarily lifted a visa ban on a large number of work permits, undercutting a measure that the Trump administration says will protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy.
Judge Blocks Large Parts of Temporary Work Visa Ban
The National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 1,400 companies, said the ruling will help with 'crucial, hard-to-fill jobs to support economic recovery, growth and innovation when we most need it.'
Oct 2nd, 2020
Ap20274701729269
Google to Pay $1B Over 3 Years for News Content
It's the company's latest effort to diffuse tensions over its dominance of the news industry.
Oct 1st, 2020
People line up at the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center at the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region.
House Approves Second Bill Aimed at Forced Labor in China
The bill would require companies to disclose whether any of their goods or supply chain can be traced to internment camps or forced labor.
Oct 1st, 2020
In this Monday, June 29, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, USA.
How to Fix Plane Certification
The 737 MAX is ready to fly again, but plane certification still needs to be fixed.
Oct 1st, 2020
Rupert Stadler, the long-time head of Audi, who is accused of fraud, among other things.
Former Audi Chief on Trial in VW Diesel Emissions Scandal
Rupert Stadler and the three co-defendants are charged with fraud, false certification and criminal false advertising.
Sep 30th, 2020
I Stock 1158490888
Judge Blocks Proposed Joint Venture of 2 Big Coal Companies
The judge wrote the venture would "substantially impair competition" in the region.
Sep 30th, 2020
ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or 'ghost guns.'
California Sues US Regulator in Bid to Deter 'Ghost Guns'
The lawsuit says the state is now home to 18 of the 80 known online ghost gun retailers.
Sep 30th, 2020
Machine Shop 000080628627 Medium
Blog: Can the Biden Supply Chain Plan Spur US Manufacturing?
COVID-19 concerns have elevated national conversation on the U.S. supply chain to levels unseen since World War II.
Sep 30th, 2020
I Stock 1022905038
Lawmakers Propose Tighter Rules for New Airplanes
The measure would establish a panel to review the use of Boeing employees to perform safety analyses.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 1160442159
Seattle-Area Amazon Employee Charged With Insider Trading
Regulators allege she leaked confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 643435742
EPA Ridicules California's Proposed Ban of New Gas Cars
The agency's chief noted the state's "record of rolling blackouts."
Sep 29th, 2020