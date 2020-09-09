Big Drop Reported in Teen Vaping

Experts believe regulatory measures like flavor bans helped change behavior.

Sep 9th, 2020
Matthew PerroneMike Stobbe
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically in 2020. The drop comes in the wake of 2019&rsquo;s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically in 2020. The drop comes in the wake of 2019’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.
AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaping by U.S. teenagers fell dramatically this year, especially among middle schoolers, according to a federal report released Wednesday.

Experts think last year's outbreak of vaping related illnesses and deaths may have scared off some kids, but they believe other factors contributed to the drop, including higher age limits and flavor bans.

In a national survey, just under 20% of high school students and 5% of middle school students said they were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products. That marks a big decline from a similar survey last year that found about 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students recently vaped.

The survey suggests that the number of school kids who vape fell by 1.8 million in a year, from 5.4 million to 3.6 million, officials said.

But even as teen use declined, the report shows a big bump in use of disposable e-cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration earlier this year barred flavors from small vaping devices like Juul and others that are mainly used by minors. The policy did not apply to disposable e-cigarettes, which can still contain sweet, candylike flavors.

“As long as any flavored e-cigarettes are left on the market, kids will get their hands on them and we will not solve this crisis,” Matt Myers of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids said in a statement.

The national survey is conducted at schools each year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and usually involves about 20,000 middle and high school students. It asks students if they had used any vaping or traditional tobacco products in the previous month. The survey was cut short this year as schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal health officials believe measures like public health media campaigns, price increase and sales restrictions deserve credit for the vaping decline. The age limit for sales in now 21.

But they also acknowledge the outbreak probably played a part. The CDC's Brian King said sales started falling in August — when national media coverage of the outbreak intensified.

“It's possible that some of the heightened awareness could have influenced decline in use,” said King.

By the time the outbreak was winding down early this year, more than 2,800 illnesses and 68 deaths had been reported. Most of those who got sick said they vaped solutions containing THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. CDC officials gradually focused their investigation on black market THC cartridges, and on a chemical compound called vitamin E acetate that had been added to illicit THC vaping liquids.

Kenneth Warner, a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan’s school of public health, said the teen vaping drop was larger than expected.

“This does look like a very substantial decrease in a single year and it’s very encouraging,” said Warner, a tobacco control expert.

Among the likely factors, Warner noted the general negative publicity surrounding vaping. Additionally, Juul preemptively pulled all its vaping flavors except menthol and tobacco last fall ahead of federal action.

Warner and other researchers have tracked a recent decline in teen smoking to all-time lows — about 6% — even as vaping has increased. He said it will be critical to watch whether teen smoking begins rising again as fewer teens vape.

The new figures were disclosed on the same day that all U.S. vaping manufacturers faced a long-delayed deadline to submit their products for FDA review. Generally, that means the vaping companies must show that their products help smokers reduce or quit their use of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

E-cigarettes first appeared in the U.S. more than a decade ago and have grown in popularity with minimal federal regulation.

More in Laws & Regulations
Thumb
Plastic Packaging Is Getting a Bum Rap
More than two-thirds of U.S. plastic wasn’t used for packaging.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Vorayuth &apos;Boss&apos; Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London. A Thai court on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 issued a new arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news that prosecutors had dropped a long-standing charge against him caused widespread uproar and anger.
New Warrant Issued for Red Bull Heir
It comes a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger.
Aug 25th, 2020
New Hampshire Rep. Nancy Murphy, D-Merrimack.
Thousands Allowed to Bypass Environmental Rules in Pandemic
Governments eased enforcement over smokestacks, medical waste, sewage plants, oilfields and chemical plants.
Aug 24th, 2020
Thumb2
Goodyear Faces Backlash Over Discrimination Policy
An effective ban on MAGA and other political attire has outraged the president.
Aug 20th, 2020
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Advancing Anti-Counterfeiting Tech
The global pandemic is exacerbating losses from counterfeiters, making the fight against fakes even more critical.
Aug 19th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters.
Judge Refuses to Reconsider GM Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler
GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to union officials.
Aug 17th, 2020
Polar Bear I Stock 1198212588
US Approves Oil, Gas Leasing Plan for Alaska Wildlife Refuge
The Bureau of Land Management says drilling can take place without harming wildlife.
Aug 17th, 2020
Daimler Mercedes Ap
Daimler Reaches Deals to Settle US Diesel Emissions Claims
The settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion.
Aug 13th, 2020
A shale gas drilling site in St. Mary&apos;s, Pa.
EPA Expected to Undo Methane Leak Rule for Oil, Gas Industry
The Obama-era rules were designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines.
Aug 13th, 2020
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington. Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump&rsquo;s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term. The group is presenting a detailed action plan drafted by former EPA staffers for whoever wins the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Ex-EPA Bosses Call for Agency Reset
More than 500 former EPA senior managers and employees crafted the hundreds of pages of recommendations for a change of course at the agency.
Aug 12th, 2020
A sign advertises 5G at the Qualcomm booth at CES International in Las Vegas.
Appeals Court Tosses Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm
The court ruled that "hypercompetitive behavior is not" illegal.
Aug 12th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo.
Fiat Chrysler Calls GM's Bribery Allegations 'Preposterous'
GM alleges that Fiat Chrysler used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs.
Aug 11th, 2020