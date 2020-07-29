DoL: Cable & Wire Harness Supplier Wrongly Denied Virus Sick Leave to Employees

RoGar Manufacturing will pay $41,000 in back wages to 17 employees it wrongly denied requests for paid sick leave to and then terminated.

Jul 29th, 2020
U.S. Department of Labor
I Stock 505619620 (3)
iStock

SAN JOSE, CA — After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), RoGar Manufacturing – a cable and wire harness manufacturer in San Jose, California – will pay $41,214 in back wages to 17 employees for wrongly denying the employees’ requests for paid sick leave for coronavirus-related reasons. The employer’s action resulted in a violation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).  

The investigation disclosed that RoGar Manufacturing terminated the workers who were eligible for paid leave under the FFCRA when they attempted to use that leave.

In response to the WHD investigation, RoGar suspended all disciplinary actions, agreed to pay the back wages found due and honored FFCRA leave for all eligible workers upon request.

“The U.S. Department of Labor encourages employers and employees to call us for assistance to improve their understanding of the new requirements under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and to use our educational online tools to avoid violations,” said Wage and Hour District Director Susana Blanco in San Jose, California. “We provide updated information on our website and have undertaken extensive outreach efforts to ensure that workers and employers understand the benefits and protections of this new law.”

WHD recently published a Family First Coronavirus Response Act poster that explains paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave related to the coronavirus.

