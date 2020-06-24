Appeals Court Reduces Johnson & Johnson Talc Verdict

But the court also determined that the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer.

Jun 24th, 2020
Associated Press
Johnson And Johnson Baby Powder Ap 5ec4749da366a (1)
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has reduced a talcum powder verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than half, even while ruling that the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer.

In the ruling announced Tuesday, the Eastern District Missouri Court of Appeals rejected the company's request to throw out a St. Louis jury's verdict in 2018 that awarded 22 plaintiffs $4.7 billion in response to claims that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder causes ovarian cancer.

But the appeals court reduced the verdict to $2.1 billion because some plaintiffs were from out of state and should not have been included, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Five of the 22 plaintiffs are Missouri residents or were before they died.

The appeals court agreed that the monetary damages were needed to show other companies the consequences of endangering the public with their products.

“We find there was significant reprehensibility in defendants’ conduct," the ruling stated. “The harm suffered by plaintiffs was physical, not just economic.”

Plaintiffs' attorney Mark Lanier said the decision holds New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson accountable for its “misconduct.”

In prior trials, the company’s lawyers rejected claims of asbestos in its baby powder and maintained that its products are safe. Johnson & Johnson has repeatedly issued statements denying any link between talc and ovarian cancer.

But it faces more than 19,000 lawsuits and in May, Johnson & Johnson announced it would stop selling baby powder in the U.S. and Canada.

A company spokeswoman said the ruling will be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court, calling the initial trial “fundamentally flawed.”

“We deeply sympathize with anyone suffering from cancer, which is why the facts are so important," company spokeswoman Kim Montagnino said in a statement. "We remain confident that our talc is safe, asbestos free, and does not cause cancer.”

More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 523622286 (1)
Compact Fast Reactor Proposed at Idaho Nuclear Site
Regulators said they need more safety and design information on the “first-of-a-kind submission.”
Jun 19th, 2020
Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass.
Court Strikes Down Rule That Drugmakers Disclose Prices
A three-judge panel ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its legal authority.
Jun 18th, 2020
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Researchers in England said Tuesday they have the first evidence that the drug can improve COVID-19 survival. The cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.
Cheap Drug First to Improve COVID-19 Survival
It's a cheap, widely available steroid.
Jun 17th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Harvard Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Ties to China
He was arrested on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 458093519
Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case
Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.
Jun 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 26, 2008, file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and CEO Christopher Lischewski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Former Bumble Bee CEO Gets 40 Months in Prison
He lead a price-fixing scheme that affected more than $600 million dollars of canned tuna sales.
Jun 17th, 2020
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Momentum Grows in Congress for More FAA Oversight of Boeing
Support for more oversight has grown after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216612539
Was the Coronavirus Outbreak an Intelligence Failure?
A look at the whole process of how information about diseases gets collected and processed.
Jun 15th, 2020
Chicken Grocery Istock
Pilgrim's Pride CEO Takes Leave to Focus on Defense
The executive has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to price fixing allegations.
Jun 14th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Japan Wants US to Extradite Americans Who Helped Ghosn Flee
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, but the U.S. does.
Jun 11th, 2020