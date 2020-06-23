Judge: California Can’t Require Cancer Label for Weed Killer

The ruling said the state couldn’t meet the legal standard for the requirement.

Jun 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883
AP Photo/Haven Daley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California can’t require a cancer warning label on Roundup, the world’s most widely used weed-killer, a federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge William Shubb issued a permanent injunction against the labeling, saying the state couldn’t meet a legal standard for such a requirement, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

California requires warning labels on cancer-causing products under the state’s Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act, approved by voters in 1986.

The state wanted to label products containing glyphosate — the main ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup — because of a 2015 finding by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization, that glyphosate was a probable cause of cancer in humans.

But Monsanto sued and in 2018 Shubb temporarily blocked the warning label. In issuing Monday’s permanent injunction, the judge said the state can only require a private company to change its label if the statement is “purely factual and non-controversial.”

Shubb said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and similar agencies in Europe haven’t found a connection between the chemical and cancer.

“The great weight of evidence indicates that glyphosate is not known to cause cancer,” the judge said.

The decision is “a very important ruling for California agriculture and for science,” Monsanto said in a statement.

Last year, the Trump administration said it wouldn’t approve warning labels for products that contain glyphosate because its research showed the chemical poses no risks to public health.

Monsanto contends the product is safe but is facing thousands of lawsuits. Cancer victims in Northern California have won nearly $200 million in awards in three lawsuits, including a couple last year who were awarded about $2 billion. That award was later reduced to $87 million.

The verdicts are being appealed.

More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 458093519
Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case
Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.
Jun 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 26, 2008, file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and CEO Christopher Lischewski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Former Bumble Bee CEO Gets 40 Months in Prison
He lead a price-fixing scheme that affected more than $600 million dollars of canned tuna sales.
Jun 17th, 2020
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Momentum Grows in Congress for More FAA Oversight of Boeing
Support for more oversight has grown after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216612539
Was the Coronavirus Outbreak an Intelligence Failure?
A look at the whole process of how information about diseases gets collected and processed.
Jun 15th, 2020
Chicken Grocery Istock
Pilgrim's Pride CEO Takes Leave to Focus on Defense
The executive has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to price fixing allegations.
Jun 14th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Japan Wants US to Extradite Americans Who Helped Ghosn Flee
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, but the U.S. does.
Jun 11th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark.
Tyson Cooperating in Price-Fixing Investigation
The company wants a formal grant of leniency, which would mean that neither the company or its executives would face criminal fines or jail time.
Jun 11th, 2020
I Stock 1157314129
Tech CEO Charged in Coronavirus Test Fraud Case
The company billed Medicare $69 million for coronavirus and unnecessary allergy tests.
Jun 10th, 2020
A man uses a cell phone.
Feds Seek $225M Fine for Pair Who Made a Billion Robocalls
The telemarketers faked their calls to make them appear they came from other companies.
Jun 10th, 2020
I Stock 523514939 5d9dea840bc5a
Tribe Fights Mineral Rights Ruling
At stake is an estimated $100 million in oil royalties.
Jun 4th, 2020