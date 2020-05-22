Feds: Man Lied to Mfg. Employer About Having Virus

A man allegedly falsely said he had COVID-19, causing an Atlanta-area plant to close for cleaning and put other employees on paid leave.

May 22nd, 2020
Kate Brumback
I Stock 1210284242
iStock

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man faces charges after authorities say he lied to his employer that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, is charged with defrauding his employer, the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Thursday. Because Davis said he'd tested positive, his employer had to shut down its plant for sanitizing and put several other employees on paid leave while they quarantined, causing the company a loss of more than $100,000, prosecutors said.

He had his initial court appearance Thursday and was granted bond, according to online court records. A telephone number for Davis could not be found, and his lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Davis has since admitted he didn't have COVID-19.

Davis worked for an unnamed Fortune 500 company with a plant in the Atlanta area, prosecutors said. On March 12 and 13, the company held mandatory training on how employees could access information on its website about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Employees were told they would receive paid time off to quarantine if they tested positive.

A week later, Davis got a call at work and told his supervisors his mother, with whom he lived, had been exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19 and had been told to self-quarantine, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent filed in court. His supervisor said Davis could continue working because that was a “low risk” exposure, but he checked out early, saying he was worried about his mother.

The next day, Friday, March 20, Davis texted his supervisor to say his mother had developed symptoms overnight and they were waiting for her test results, the agent's statement says. Again, his supervisor said he could work because that was a “low risk” exposure, but Davis didn't show up for work.

Over that weekend, Davis texted his supervisor on Saturday to say his mom had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he had a fever and again on Sunday saying that he'd tested positive, the agent's statement says. That Sunday evening, the supervisor asked Davis to send him a copy of his test results and explained that if Davis had COVID-19 the company would have to shut for cleaning and other employees who'd worked closely with him would have to quarantine.

The company's human resources manager reviewed the medical excuse letter Davis sent and saw some indications of fraud, the FBI agent's statement says. For example, it said he was discharged in November 2019, was unsigned and didn't appear to be on formal letterhead. The company also called the hospital where Davis said he'd been tested and found out that it wasn't doing COVID-19 tests.

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to get Davis to send his test results, the company told him on March 25 that he'd been suspended and would be fired if he didn't send them by 3 p.m. that day, the agent's statement says. Davis never responded or provided test results and has been fired.

Relying on what Davis had said, the company closed its plant on March 23 for cleaning and paid salaries of at least four employees while they quarantined because they'd been in close contact with Davis, the agent's statement says.

Davis “caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release, adding that law enforcement will act quickly ”to put a stop to criminals preying on Georgia companies and the public with Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.”

More in Laws & Regulations
In this April 26, 2020 photo, empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles is seen during the coronavirus outbreak..
Carbon Pollution Down 17% at Pandemic Peak
“It’s like you have a bath filled with water and you’re turning off the tap for 10 seconds," one of the study's climate scientists said.
May 19th, 2020
Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, center, speaks to reporters.
Sanctions Deal Critical Blow to Huawei
Washington announced further restrictions on the use of American technology in Huawei's chips.
May 18th, 2020
In this Aug. 15, 2017 photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed on the Fox Business Network in New York. A judge rejected the request of the convicted pharmaceutical executive to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment, noting that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of &ldquo;delusional self-aggrandizing behavior&rdquo; that led to his conviction.
'Delusional' Martin Shkreli Denied Prison Release
The "Pharma Bro" called the industry’s pandemic response “inadequate” and requested release to do laboratory work.
May 17th, 2020
Jeans Denim Istock
Court Rules on Jeans Maker's 'Get Lucky' Slogan
Two apparel manufacturers have been fighting over the phrase "Get Lucky" for nearly 20 years.
May 14th, 2020
The interior of Stephen Paddock&apos;s 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas after a mass shooting.
Judge Asks Nev. High Court If Gun Makers Can Be Liable
Federal law generally protects gun manufacturers and dealers when crimes are committed with their products.
May 13th, 2020
Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla car plant.
Musk Becomes Champion for Businesses Defying Shutdown Orders
But his actions might cost him in the long run.
May 13th, 2020
Smoke rises from LG Polymers plant, the site of a chemical gas leakage, in Vishakhapatnam, India.
LG Plant Lacked Environmental Clearance Before Leak
Interviews with officials and legal experts indicate that the plant was likely operating in a legal grey area.
May 13th, 2020
A photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Detention Center shows Simon S. Ang, 63.
Engineering Professor Arrested on Wire Fraud Charge
Prosecutors say the University of Arkansas engineer failed to disclose ties to China on a NASA grant application.
May 12th, 2020
I Stock 508922072
11 AGs Seek Probe Into Meatpacking Industry
They suspect market concentration and potential price fixing.
May 6th, 2020
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, speaks at rally calling for passage of her measure.
California Sues Uber, Lyft
The companies allegedly misclassified their drivers as independent contractors.
May 6th, 2020
Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf in Lawrence, Kan.
Blue Bell Pleads Guilty
Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about the contamination.
May 4th, 2020
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
House Panel Wants Bezos to Testify
Amazon reportedly used sensitive seller information to develop its own competing products.
May 4th, 2020