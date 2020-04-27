Nations, States Chart Their Own Paths on Reopening

Hair salons, restaurants and beaches are opening in some states; elsewhere, such steps are weeks away.

Apr 27th, 2020
Elena BecatorosNick PerryJill Lawless
An employee has her temperature taken at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France, Monday, April 27, 2020.
An employee has her temperature taken at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France, Monday, April 27, 2020.
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A thinner-looking British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work Monday after a bout with the coronavirus and warned strongly against easing the country's lockdown, even as other European nations and U.S. states began lifting restrictions to get their economies going again.

The shutdowns are being eased piecemeal, with governments charting their own path as they seek to reopen for business without triggering a second wave of infections. Hair salons, restaurants and beaches, for example, are opening in some states, while elsewhere such steps are weeks away.

Johnson, recovering from an infection that nearly cost the 55-year-old his life, said Britain is starting to “turn the tide” on the outbreak but added that this is “the moment of maximum risk.” The country's lockdown runs through at least May 7.

“I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS," or National Health Service, he said. “I ask you to contain your impatience."

The official death toll topped 200,000 worldwide, with about 3 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true toll is believed to be much higher, because of inadequate testing, differences in counting the dead and efforts by some governments to conceal the extent of their outbreaks.

The number of dead in the U.S. reached about 55,000 — close to the 58,000 U.S. troops killed during the Vietnam War. Italy, Britain, Spain and France accounted for more than 20,000 deaths each.

In other developments:

— In an unprecedented move, New York canceled its Democratic presidential primary, set for June 23.

— The Trump administration is drawing up new guidelines for how restaurants, schools, churches and businesses can safely reopen, and the draft includes suggestions such as closing break rooms at offices, using disposable menus in restaurants and having students eat lunch in their classrooms.

In the state of Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has moved aggressively to get businesses back on track, restaurants received the go-ahead to resume dine-in service on Monday as long as they follow certain restrictions, including keeping tables 6 feet apart.

At Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits in Columbus, Georgia, eight regulars showed up in the morning to have their coffee and breakfast and “chatted at each other across the room,” manager Alesha Webster said. But the rules meant only 10 customers could be inside at a time, well below the capacity of 45.

Alex Brounstein, owner of the Atlanta-based chain Grindhouse Killer Burgers, had no plans to reopen right away.

“You’re talking about people putting their mouths on things in your restaurant. You now have dirty dishes going back into your kitchen. To me, it’s just completely illogical,” he said.

Technology is likely to play an important role in helping countries ease their restrictions. Many governments are working on mobile virus-tracking apps and other technology, keen for automated solutions to the time-consuming task of tracing an infected person’s contacts.

In Australia, which has had about 80 COVID-19 deaths, 1.1 million of the country's 26 million people downloaded a new contract-tracing app within 12 hours of its becoming available.

Other countries, including Italy, France, Switzerland and Britain, are also developing their own.

In another encouraging sign amid the gloom, New York state reported 337 deaths for the lowest daily count this month, down from a high of nearly 800 almost three weeks ago. And Italy registered its lowest day-to-day number of new cases of COVID-19 since practically the first day the nation was put under lockdown in early March.

Over the weekend, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte laid out a timetable for easing restrictions, with plans to open parks, gardens, stores, museums and restaurants in stages between May 4 and June 1. His counterparts in Spain, France and Greece will likewise detail their plans on Tuesday.

Spain's easing of restrictions kicked off Sunday when children under 14 were allowed to go outside and play for the first time in six weeks.

More in Laws & Regulations
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a speaker during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta.
Georgia to Reopen Some Businesses
Georgia's timetable would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this April 17, 2020, photo, Zachary Davis poses for a photo at The Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Big Businesses Get $300M in Loans
The Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to infuse small businesses.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, a view of the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has delivered a setback to Montana homeowners who are seeking additional cleanup of arsenic left over from years of copper smelting. The court said Monday that the homeowners cannot proceed with efforts to decontaminate their own property near the shuttered Anaconda smelter without the permission of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Supreme Court Sides Against Homeowners in Arsenic Case
The court said the homeowners need EPA approval to continue with efforts decontaminate their property.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this May 5, 2010 file photo, shrimp boats are used to collect oil with booms in the waters of Chandeleur Sound, La.
Rules Relaxed 10 Years After BP
Companies are drilling in deeper and deeper waters, where payoffs can be huge but risks are greater than ever.
Apr 20th, 2020
I Stock 1179301424 (1)
Mexico Debate: Is Beer Essential?
With major breweries shut down, the prospect of a looming beer shortage has become a heated disagreement within the government.
Apr 17th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill.
Small Business Rescue Program Hits Limit
The program reached its $349 billion lending cap and is no longer accepting applications.
Apr 17th, 2020
In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from an apartment complex in the town of Poca across the Kanawha River. The Trump administration is gutting an Obama-era rule that compelled coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, limiting future regulation of air pollutants by petroleum and coal plants.
EPA Guts Coal Rule
Many utilities have urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with Thursday's rollbacks.
Apr 17th, 2020
Workers pack surgical masks at a factory in Suining city in southwest China&apos;s Sichuan province.
China Won't Limit Anti-Virus Supplies
U.S. officials have expressed frustration with hurdles faced by American companies.
Apr 16th, 2020
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline where it crosses into the U.S. from Canada in Phillips County, Mont. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it&apos;s started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Cancels Pipeline Permit
The Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider endangered species, the ruling found.
Apr 15th, 2020
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
3 M N95
3M Sues Distributor for Price Gouging
3M said New Jersey-based Performance Supply LLC falsely claimed a business relationship for selling $45 million worth of the respirators.
Apr 13th, 2020
A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020.
Officials Fear 'Wild West' of Virus Tests
How accurate are the tests, how much protection is needed and how long will that protection last?
Apr 13th, 2020