EPA Guts Coal Plant Clear Air Rule

Many utilities have urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with Thursday's rollbacks.

Apr 17th, 2020
Ellen Knickmeyer
In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from an apartment complex in the town of Poca across the Kanawha River. The Trump administration is gutting an Obama-era rule that compelled coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, limiting future regulation of air pollutants by petroleum and coal plants.
In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from an apartment complex in the town of Poca across the Kanawha River. The Trump administration is gutting an Obama-era rule that compelled coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, limiting future regulation of air pollutants by petroleum and coal plants.
AP Photo/John Raby, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday gutted an Obama-era rule that compelled the country's coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, a move designed to limit future regulation of air pollutants from coal- and oil-fired power plants.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler said the rollback was reversing what he depicted as regulatory overreach by the Obama administration. “We have put in place an honest accounting method that balances” the cost to utilities with public safety, he said.

Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist whose previous clients have gotten many of the regulatory rollbacks they sought from the Trump administration.

Environmental and public health groups and Democratic lawmakers faulted the administration for pressing forward with a series of rollbacks easing pollution rules for industry — in the final six months of President Donald Trump’s current term — while the coronavirus pandemic rivets the world’s attention.

With rollbacks on air pollution protections, the “EPA is all but ensuring that higher levels of harmful air pollution will make it harder for people to recover in the long run” from the disease caused by the coronavirus, given the lasting harm the illness does to victims hearts and lungs, said Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, the senior Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

The EPA move leaves in place standards for emissions of mercury, which damages the developing brains of children and has has been linked to a series of other ailments. But the changes greatly reduce the health benefits that regulators can consider in crafting futures rules for power plant emissions. That undermines the 2011 mercury rule and limits regulators' ability to tackle the range of soot, heavy metals, toxic gases and other hazards from fossil fuel power plants.

The Trump administration contends the mercury cleanup was not “appropriate and necessary,” a legal benchmark under the country’s landmark Clean Air Act.

The Obama rule led to what electric utilities say was an $18 billion cleanup of mercury and other toxins from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants. EPA staffers’ own analysis said the rule curbed mercury’s devastating neurological damage to children and prevented thousands of premature deaths annually, among other public health benefits.

Most coal-fired power plants have already made the technological upgrades required by the 2011 mercury rule. Many utilities have urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with Thursday's rollbacks, fearing expensive legal battles will result.

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund advocacy group, said the Obama-era mercury standards already had proved to be “a resounding success," reducing mercury pollution from coal plants by more than 80 percent. “Thanks to these vital clean air protections, we all have less poison in the air we breathe and the food we eat," Krupp said in a statement.

Coal power plants in this country are the largest single manmade source of mercury pollutants, which enter the food chain through fish and other items that people consume.

In 2017, Wheeler, while still a lobbyist, accompanied coal magnate Robert Murray on some of Murray's calls to new Trump Cabinet members. Murray was pushing a list of desired rollbacks of regulations on coal, as well as asking for major staffing cuts at the EPA and other changes at government boards.

Trump and his administration have granted several of Murray's requests, including scrapping an Obama-era climate change effort that would have encouraged utilities to move to cleaner forms of energy than coal.

Falling, and now plummeting, prices for natural gas and cheaper costs for solar and wind power have made it tough for coal-fired power plants in the U.S. marketplace, leading to drops in coal production and coal energy in the country despite Trump's rescue efforts.

More in Laws & Regulations
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
3 M N95
3M Sues Distributor for Price Gouging
3M said New Jersey-based Performance Supply LLC falsely claimed a business relationship for selling $45 million worth of the respirators.
Apr 13th, 2020
A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020.
Officials Fear 'Wild West' of Virus Tests
How accurate are the tests, how much protection is needed and how long will that protection last?
Apr 13th, 2020
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 13, 2020.
Nations Pressured to Reopen
Governments are struggling with the delicate balance between keeping people safe from a highly contagious virus and making sure they can still make a living.
Apr 13th, 2020
iStock
EPA Allows Cancer-Linked Pesticide
The move was widely praised by farmers, who view the weedkiller as a new tool in an ever-increasing battle with “super weeds.”
Apr 13th, 2020
I Stock 1181042575
DoL: No Retaliation Against Whistleblowers During Pandemic
Acts of retaliation can include terminations, demotions, denials of overtime or promotion or reductions in pay or hours.
Apr 8th, 2020
Schkreli Ap
Pharma Bro Wants to Research Virus
“Maybe he can help the scientific community better understand this terrible virus,” said his attorney.
Apr 7th, 2020
This Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 file photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans.
Company Cited for Hotel Collapse
Heaslip Engineering LLC was cited for a multiple “serious” violations and one labeled “willful.”
Apr 6th, 2020
3 Ma
3M Responds to DPA Order
The manufacturer pushed back against the White House's Defense Production Act that specified authority to use against 3M.
Apr 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, April 1.
Trump Invokes DPA for Ventilators, Slams 3M
The administration named 3M and six other companies in the DPA, and later lashed out at 3M on Twitter.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Ft Cruling
Co. Fined $1M for Made-in-USA Claims
It's the first ever financial penalty against a retailer for misleading country-of-origin claims.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 157773119
Judge Tosses Shareholder Suit
The judge’s ruling indicates that Lululemon’s board negotiated a separation deal with CEO Potdevin after confirming that he had engaged in “pervasive misconduct.”
Apr 3rd, 2020