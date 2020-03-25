South Dakota Governor Signs 'Riot-Boosting' Penalties

A federal judge found parts of the state's riot laws targeted opponents to the Keystone XL pipeline.

Associated Press
Mar 25th, 2020
In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem signed a bill that revives the state&apos;s criminal and civil penalties for rioting and inciting a riot.
In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem signed a bill that revives the state's criminal and civil penalties for rioting and inciting a riot.
Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill that revives the state's criminal and civil penalties for rioting and inciting a riot, the Republican governor's office said Tuesday.

Noem had told lawmakers months before the session began that she would revive the so-called “riot-boosting” penalties.

A federal judge found parts of the state's riot laws unconstitutional last year, in part because they were targeted at opponents to the Keystone XL pipeline. The proposal drew demonstrations from Native American and environmental groups, but did not face any major opposition from Republican legislators.

Noem said the bill uses the “narrowest” definitions of rioting and inciting a riot and only goes after people who commit violence or cause damage. But opponents said the bill would have a “chilling effect” on peaceful protests and creates a false narrative that Native American people are violent.

The South Dakota Legislature passed a similar law last year aimed at demonstrations against the pipeline. At the time, Noem said it was necessary to have civil penalties for people or groups that fund violent demonstrations, calling the action “riot boosting.” But a federal judge last year found parts of that law, as well as several older laws on the books, to be unconstitutional.

Noem asked lawmakers to try again this year to update the state’s criminal and civil penalties for rioting, arguing they are necessary to “protect people and property.” Ahead of the Senate vote, she told reporters that the bill protects free speech and would be used against people who fund demonstrations “only if they’re involved in those protests.”

One of the reasons the judge found parts of a “riot boosting” law passed last year to be unconstitutional was because it was created in response to potential demonstrations against the Keystone XL pipeline. The governor’s office has said that this is not the case this year.

Several Indian tribes in the state opposed the bill, putting a strain on the governor’s relationship with the tribes.

More in Laws & Regulations
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Invokes War-Time Law
The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.
Mar 19th, 2020
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. Many shops in the landmark market continue to remain open, though business has dropped considerably in recent weeks.
Fed Launches Recession-Era Programs
They aim to ease the flow of credit to businesses and households.
Mar 18th, 2020
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.
Judge Backs Twin Metals Mine
The Obama administration tried to kill Twin Metals by rejecting the company's application to renew its leases, citing the risk of acid mine drainage to the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Mar 18th, 2020
Department Of Labor
DoL Grants Compliance Waiver for Supply, Service, Construction Contracts
The exemption and waiver does not apply to complaints of discrimination.
Mar 18th, 2020
I Stock 523622286
Japan Nuke Reactor Taken Offline
Kyushu Electric aims to fulfill the requirement and complete other necessary safety measures and restart the reactor by the end of this year.
Mar 16th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13 in Washington.
Trump Declares Virus a National Emergency
Trump said the action could free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this March 11 photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York. Authorities from New York to California have called on employers to allow those who can to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Garfield said she gets more done without the constant office interruptions.
Employers Navigate Virus Without Firm Guidelines
Workplaces are making a mass shift toward allowing employees who can to work remotely in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mar 13th, 2020
Thumb2
TV Hosts Fined Over Pollution
The order would hold the business accountable for profiting from — and glorifying — “plumes of pollution.”
Mar 13th, 2020
New Nfl 5 Group
FDA Launches Nutrition Label Education Campaign
With the tagline “What’s In It For You?”, the campaign aims to reach the general public and also focus on at-risk consumers.
Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 1136890541
US Tax Deadline Delayed for Virus Victims
Persons and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus will be allowed to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ap20071639431926
US Tax Deadline May Be Delayed Amid Outbreak
The Trump administration said it is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters after delivering an annual speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska.
Senate Energy Bill Falls Apart
It was supposed to be a bipartisan moment for the Senate.
Mar 11th, 2020
In the May 7, 2019, file photo, Myanmar national Shein Latt, left, and his boss U.S. national John Fredric Todoroki leave a local court after being arrested for operating a marijuana plantation in Ngazun Township, Mandalay region, central Myanmar. A Myanmar court on Tuesday sentenced Shein Latt to twenty years in prison under the country&apos;s drug laws concerning marijuana.
Employee of Hemp Farm Gets 20 Years
Myanmar law does not clearly distinguish marijuana from hemp.
Mar 11th, 2020