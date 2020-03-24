FDA Warns of Malfunctioning EpiPens

The malfunctions can prevent or delay the devices from injecting the drug or cause them to eject it prematurely.

Linda Johnson
Mar 24th, 2020
In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the public about malfunctions involving some EpiPens, the emergency injectors for severe allergic reactions.
In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the public about malfunctions involving some EpiPens, the emergency injectors for severe allergic reactions.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

U.S. regulators on Tuesday warned the public about malfunctions involving some EpiPens, the emergency injectors for severe allergic reactions.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the warning after drugmakers Pfizer and Mylan told medical providers that the problems could cause death or serious injuries.

Pfizer manufactures the injectors for Mylan, which sells them. When held against the thigh, they're supposed to automatically inject the hormone epinephrine to stop runaway allergic reactions to insect stings and foods such as nuts and eggs.

The malfunctions can prevent or delay the devices from injecting the drug or cause them to eject it prematurely. Some users also may have trouble getting the EpiPen out of its carrier tube quickly because of a defect. The problems were found in both EpiPen and EpiPen Jr versions of the product and in their authorized generic versions.

The companies told users to carry two of the devices with them at all times. People with severe allergies often keep one auto injector with them and others at home, school or work.

The companies also are urging people who use the products to review the instructions and to contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 for help or free replacements.

Mylan has taken heat from parents, doctors and Congress for repeatedly raising EpiPen's list price from about $60 for a pair in 2007 to $600 per pair in 2016. People with prescription drug coverage as part of their health insurance often pay less. Mylan refused to cut the price, though it eventually offered its own generic version for half price.

Pfizer has struggled for a couple years to resolve manufacturing quality problems at its factory that makes EpiPens, resulting in on-and-off shortages since at least 2018. Pfizer said the devices are more consistently available now.

The FDA said it's aware of reports of patients being harmed, but couldn't immediately provide details.

Pfizer wrote in an email that the problems with the products' safety release involved “a very limited number” of EpiPens, and only 0.0002% had the defective carrier tube. It didn't give specifics about the patients harmed.

Mylan didn't immediately responded to requests for information.

More in Laws & Regulations
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.
Judge Backs Twin Metals Mine
The Obama administration tried to kill Twin Metals by rejecting the company's application to renew its leases, citing the risk of acid mine drainage to the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Mar 18th, 2020
Department Of Labor
DoL Grants Compliance Waiver for Supply, Service, Construction Contracts
The exemption and waiver does not apply to complaints of discrimination.
Mar 18th, 2020
I Stock 523622286
Japan Nuke Reactor Taken Offline
Kyushu Electric aims to fulfill the requirement and complete other necessary safety measures and restart the reactor by the end of this year.
Mar 16th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13 in Washington.
Trump Declares Virus a National Emergency
Trump said the action could free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this March 11 photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York. Authorities from New York to California have called on employers to allow those who can to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Garfield said she gets more done without the constant office interruptions.
Employers Navigate Virus Without Firm Guidelines
Workplaces are making a mass shift toward allowing employees who can to work remotely in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mar 13th, 2020
Thumb2
TV Hosts Fined Over Pollution
The order would hold the business accountable for profiting from — and glorifying — “plumes of pollution.”
Mar 13th, 2020
New Nfl 5 Group
FDA Launches Nutrition Label Education Campaign
With the tagline “What’s In It For You?”, the campaign aims to reach the general public and also focus on at-risk consumers.
Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 1136890541
US Tax Deadline Delayed for Virus Victims
Persons and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus will be allowed to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ap20071639431926
US Tax Deadline May Be Delayed Amid Outbreak
The Trump administration said it is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters after delivering an annual speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska.
Senate Energy Bill Falls Apart
It was supposed to be a bipartisan moment for the Senate.
Mar 11th, 2020
In the May 7, 2019, file photo, Myanmar national Shein Latt, left, and his boss U.S. national John Fredric Todoroki leave a local court after being arrested for operating a marijuana plantation in Ngazun Township, Mandalay region, central Myanmar. A Myanmar court on Tuesday sentenced Shein Latt to twenty years in prison under the country&apos;s drug laws concerning marijuana.
Employee of Hemp Farm Gets 20 Years
Myanmar law does not clearly distinguish marijuana from hemp.
Mar 11th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Companies Warned Over Virus Claims
The companies are selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan.
Disputed Pipeline Moves Forward
The Canadian company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel.
Mar 6th, 2020
Del. Richard &apos;Rip&apos; Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.
VA Moves on Sweeping Energy Bill
The bill, which lays out a path towards net zero carbon emissions, is expected to pass.
Mar 6th, 2020