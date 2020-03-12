Tax Deadline Delayed for Individuals, Businesses Hurt by Virus

Persons and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus will be allowed to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.

Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 1136890541
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.

In an address from the Oval Office, Trump said he would use his emergency authority to allow individual taxpayers and businesses to defer paying their taxes by next month’s deadline if they have suffered adverse effects from the spreading virus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress earlier Wednesday that the payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy that would otherwise go to paying taxes next month. He did not indicate what the new deadline would be.

Mnuchin told reporters that the delay would cover “virtually all Americans other than the super-rich.”

He said the delay would not apply to large corporations or very wealthy taxpayers but he did not offer any specific income or asset thresholds that would be needed to qualify for the delay.

Mnuchin told a House Appropriations subcommittee that the administration could grant the tax delay without having to go to Congress for approval.

Mnuchin said the delay would allow individuals to not pay their taxes by the April 15 deadline. The IRS would also waive interest payments or other penalties for missing the deadline.

Under current IRS rules, taxpayers can get an automatic extension on filing their tax returns but they are required to pay tax on the estimated amount they will owe when they do file.

Members of Congress have urged the administration to take this step amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Given the growing nationwide concerns regarding the potential spread and the resulting economic and public health impact of such an outbreak, we urge you to act quickly and remove one source of stress that individuals face during the crisis,” Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

“The American people should not have to worry about filing IRS forms in the middle of a public health emergency,” the two senators wrote.

In addition to using emergency authority to allow taxpayers who have been affected by the virus to defer their taxes, the president said, effective immediately, he would have the Small Business Administration start providing low-interest loans for businesses in states and U.S. territories that have been affected by the virus.

He said these loans would help small businesses overcome the economic disruptions that have been caused by the virus. In addition, he said he would request that Congress boost this loan pool by providing an additional $50 billion in funding for the SBA.

Trump said he would also take emergency action to provide financial relief to allow working Americans who have been affected by the virus to stay at home if they are ill, quarantined or taking care of others dealing with the coronavirus.

He said he would ask Congress to provide additional funding for this worker relief.

More in Laws & Regulations
Del. Richard &apos;Rip&apos; Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.
VA Moves on Sweeping Energy Bill
The bill, which lays out a path towards net zero carbon emissions, is expected to pass.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this June 5, 2019, photo, residents of the Hui Muslim ethnic minority walk in a neighborhood near an OFILM factory in Nanchang in eastern China&apos;s Jiangxi province.
Gadgets Made with Coerced Labor
The Chinese factory in question turns out computer screens, cameras and fingerprint scanners for a supplier to international tech giants such as Apple and Lenovo.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Aug. 13, 2014 file photo, a therapist checks the ankle strap of an electrical shocking device on a student during an exercise program at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass.
FDA Bans Shock Device
The ban follows years of pressure from disability rights groups and mental health experts who have called the treatment outdated, ineffective and unethical.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Outlines Emissions Plan
Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 1147102191
FDA OKs Industrial Respirators for Health Care
The action allows certain respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this June 19, 2015, file the Justice Department Building in Washington. The Justice Department says pharmaceutical company Sandoz Inc. will pay a $195 million penalty to resolve criminal charges of conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for generic drugs. Officials say Monday, March 2, 2020, that the company would admit guilt and pay the penalty.
Drug Maker to Pay $195M Fine
The company was charged with conspiring to fix prices and rig bids to stifle competition for generic drugs.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
Apple to Pay Up to $500M
The lawsuit addressed Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Mar 3rd, 2020
This Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows various brands and flavors of disposable vape devices at a store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, the U.S. government began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing underage vaping.
House Approves Flavored E-Cig Ban
The bill would place new restrictions on the marketing of e-cigarettes and ban flavors in tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C.
Securities Agents Sue 2 SC Utility Execs
Two former executives at a South Carolina utility lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of the construction of two nuclear reactors.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Spet. 18, 2019, file photo, the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington. A Trump administration proposal to roll back environmental reviews for big projects is drawing heavy objections from African American and Latino communities.
Opponents Fault Plan to Cut Environmental Reviews
They're urging Trump to drop a proposed rollback that they said would silence disadvantaged communities battling big polluters.
Feb 27th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, photo, Jason Meek, whose Northern California wine country home was destroyed in 2017, walks through the remains of his home in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Wildfire Victims Fear They'll be Last
A $13.5B deal has sparked confusion, resentment, suspicion and despair as the victims, government agencies, and lawyers grapple for their piece of the pie.
Feb 26th, 2020
Juul Packs Ap
39 States Probe Juul's Marketing
'They’re in a world of hurt,” said James Tierney, a lecturer at Harvard Law School. “They can’t seriously litigate this.”
Feb 26th, 2020
Michelle Janavs arrives at federal court, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Boston, for sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Hot Pockets Heir Gets Prison
Her family’s company, Chef America, was sold to Nestle in 2002 for more than $2 billion.
Feb 26th, 2020