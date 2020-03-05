FDA Bans Shock Device Used on Mentally Disabled Patients

The ban follows years of pressure from disability rights groups and mental health experts who have called the treatment outdated, ineffective and unethical.

Matthew Perrone
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Aug. 13, 2014 file photo, a therapist checks the ankle strap of an electrical shocking device on a student during an exercise program at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass.
In this Aug. 13, 2014 file photo, a therapist checks the ankle strap of an electrical shocking device on a student during an exercise program at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials on Wednesday banned electrical shock devices used to discourage aggressive, self-harming behavior in patients with mental disabilities.

The announcement from the Food and Drug Administration follows years of pressure from disability rights groups and mental health experts who have called the treatment outdated, ineffective and unethical. The agency first announced its intent to ban the devices in 2016.

For years, the shock devices have been used by only one place in the U.S., the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center of Canton, Massachusetts, a residential school for people with autism and other psychiatric, developmental or mental disabilities. The FDA said Wednesday it estimates 45 to 50 people at the school are currently being treated with the device.

School administrators have called the shocks a last resort to prevent dangerous behaviors, such as head-banging, throwing furniture or attacking teachers or classmates. The center has continued to use the shock devices under a decades-old legal settlement with the state of Massachusetts, but needs court approval before beginning use on each resident.

School officials said in a statement they plan to challenge the government ban in court. A parents' group also defended the practice and said it would fight the ban.

“FDA made a decision based on politics, not facts, to deny this life saving, court-approved treatment,” the school said.

Electric shocks and other painful or unpleasant treatments known as "aversive conditioning" were more widely accepted decades ago. But mainstream psychiatry now relies on behavioral modification, prescription drugs and other therapies that have proven more effective.

“Through advancements in medical science, there are now more treatment options available to reduce or stop self-injurious or aggressive behavior," said Dr. William Maisel, a director in the FDA's device center, in a statement.

The Rotenberg school has used shock devices carried in students' backpacks, which were attached to their arms and legs via electrodes. School staffers could trigger a two-second shock to a patient’s skin by using a remote controller.

Some patients from the Rotenberg center have compared the shocks to a bee sting or worse. The school has faced several lawsuits brought by families who said their children were traumatized by the shocks.

Other parents say that the technique is the only thing that prevents violent, sometimes life-threatening behavior in their children.

“We will continue to fight to keep our loved ones safe and alive and to retain access to this treatment of last resort which has allowed them to live a productive life,” said members of the Rotenberg's parents association, in a statement. “There is simply no alternative."

The FDA, echoing psychiatric experts, said that the shock therapy can exacerbate dangerous behaviors and lead to depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients have also suffered burns and tissue damage due to the device, the agency said.

Regulators said patients should instead receive treatments that focus on eliminating factors that trigger the behaviors or teaching patients coping skills to deal with them.

The FDA has only banned two other products in more than 40 years of regulating medical devices -- powdered surgical gloves, which can cause allergic reactions, and fake hair implants, which caused infections and didn’t work.

Typically, the FDA addresses safety issues by adding new warning labels or modifying instructions for devices. But the agency concluded that the problems with the shock devices could only be addressed by banning them.

More in Laws & Regulations
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
Apple to Pay Up to $500M
The lawsuit addressed Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Mar 3rd, 2020
This Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows various brands and flavors of disposable vape devices at a store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, the U.S. government began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing underage vaping.
House Approves Flavored E-Cig Ban
The bill would place new restrictions on the marketing of e-cigarettes and ban flavors in tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C.
Securities Agents Sue 2 SC Utility Execs
Two former executives at a South Carolina utility lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of the construction of two nuclear reactors.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Spet. 18, 2019, file photo, the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington. A Trump administration proposal to roll back environmental reviews for big projects is drawing heavy objections from African American and Latino communities.
Opponents Fault Plan to Cut Environmental Reviews
They're urging Trump to drop a proposed rollback that they said would silence disadvantaged communities battling big polluters.
Feb 27th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, photo, Jason Meek, whose Northern California wine country home was destroyed in 2017, walks through the remains of his home in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Wildfire Victims Fear They'll be Last
A $13.5B deal has sparked confusion, resentment, suspicion and despair as the victims, government agencies, and lawyers grapple for their piece of the pie.
Feb 26th, 2020
Juul Packs Ap
39 States Probe Juul's Marketing
'They’re in a world of hurt,” said James Tierney, a lecturer at Harvard Law School. “They can’t seriously litigate this.”
Feb 26th, 2020
Michelle Janavs arrives at federal court, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Boston, for sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Hot Pockets Heir Gets Prison
Her family’s company, Chef America, was sold to Nestle in 2002 for more than $2 billion.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters hold signs as they turn their backs on a meeting of the Virginia State Air Quality Control Board in Richmond, Va. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of a 605-mile natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the pipeline crossing the storied Appalachian Trail. On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
Supreme Court Hears Battle Over Pipeline
The pipeline would bring natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina and Virginia.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1130785257
Chemical Firm: US Wrong to Deny Visa
A Ukrainian software developer has spent three years working on the company's ERP but the US won't grant him access to implement it.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia.
Judge Questions Plan to Remove Ship
The salvage firm Donjon-SMIT filed suit Feb. 13 asking the judge to halt removal of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray, which capsized off St. Simons Island.
Feb 24th, 2020
This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va.
Supreme Court Wades into Pipeline Batttle
On Monday, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the pipeline.
Feb 24th, 2020
Water Waterway Istock
Shoe Company to Pay $69.5M
But a big chunk of the money, according to the manufacturer, will come its own lawsuit against 3M.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this July 11, 2019 file photo, construction on the Interstate 69 and Interstate 610 interchange continues in Houston. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump&apos;s proposal doesn&apos;t spell out how to pay for it all.
Trump Tries New Infrastructure Approach
In another election year, Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion plan for spending on roads, rails, water systems and other infrastructure.
Feb 21st, 2020
I Stock 1133794050
Toxic Superfund Cleanups Decline
The Trump administration completed the fewest cleanups of toxic Superfund sites last year than any administration since the program’s first years in the 1980s.
Feb 21st, 2020