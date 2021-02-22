Streamlining Transparency, Compliance in Government Contracting

Government contractors need to make informed vendor decisions based on real-time performance. Purpose-built ERP solutions, whether cloud-based or on-premise can help address both.

Feb 22nd, 2021
Roopa Kansagra
Erp

It’s no secret that due to the compliance regulations and audit demands, government contracting manufacturers are struggling to keep pace with complex contract requirements. In fact, in a recent survey those manufacturers ranked ‘meeting government regulations’ and ‘calculating true costs’ as two of the biggest problems they face.

Additionally, successfully fulfilling a government contract hinges on working with the right vendors, suppliers and subcontractors as well as manufacturing partners. That means government contractors need to make informed, intelligent vendor decisions based on real-time performance metrics and data. Purpose-built Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, whether cloud-based or on-premise offer an effective response to both issues — providing GovCon manufacturers and vendors with a centralized way to collect and monitor their data, enabling better transparency and compliance.

 Increasing Security Threats, Constantly Changing Regs

As compliance requirements continue to change, there has been an increased need for ERP solutions that maintain traceability, track quality, business process performance and management needs. By leveraging data, these solutions can help mitigate potential compliance issues and identify opportunities to adjust processes accordingly.

Additionally, ERPs record and allocate all costs associated with a project, meaning real-time financial data is housed in a single secure system. This digitized and automated solution leads to both true cost accuracy and an efficient operation process.

With the many intricacies and requirements required by government projects, an ERP solution gives contractors visibility throughout the entire project lifecycle. A seamless flow of information across contracts, procurement, inventory, manufacturing, accounting, financials, sales and reporting is critical for providing accurate information and pricing.

Government audits can be time consuming, expensive and disruptive to an organization, so it is imperative to track, analyze and report on all key data in one system.

Companies often use several software programs, or even home-grown systems to handle various processes and operations. Disparate systems are not only less secure but are also less efficient, requiring duplication of data entry into multiple places, which in turn leads to costly data errors. Additionally, when various business units use disparate, disconnected systems, communication breakdowns and process silos quickly arise between departments. Filtering through the relevant data across various systems to obtain a full picture of a project status or pricing then becomes a significant challenge.

Putting Transparency and Efficiency into Manufacturers' Hands

No matter for which manufacturing industry, whether it be for aerospace and defense, construction, transportation energy, etc, it is especially important for manufacturers working on government contracts to deploy an ERP specifically designed for the GovCon manufacturing industry. Government compliance standards and regulations mandate their contractors meet stringent requirements for not only their accounting practices, but also for manufacturing and procurement. These standards and regulations set forth by the government ensure specific manufacturing standards are met and government dollars are well-spent.

A project-based ERP designed for government contracts can help organizations maintain compliance, provide accurate project reporting and capture required data, especially in the event of an audit. A purpose-built ERP simplifies the audit process by automating project and financial accounting, capturing manufacturing and procurement data, centralizing budgeting and planning, providing accurate analytics, and streamlining processes, all with the goal of driving profits and improved compliance.

To set manufacturers up for long-term success, adopting technology that already anticipates regulatory requirements will be key for them to continuously provide transformative results.

 

Roopa Kansagra is a manufacturing product director at Deltek.

 

 

More in Laws & Regulations
Apple's App Store app, March 19, 2018.
Apple Hit with Antitrust Complaint
A video game maker opened a new front in its war against the tech giant's app store.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, a container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany.
Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030
Ford will spend $1 billion to turn a German factory into its base for battery-powered car production.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions.
New York Sues Amazon Over Worker Safety
New York claims Amazon showed a "flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements" and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this May 15, 2019, file photo, the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen from the air near Colfax, Wash. A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest, including the Lower Granite Dam, as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others.
Congressman Hopes Politics Align on Divisive Dams
Can the plan help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?
Feb 16th, 2021
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a press conference in Atlanta, Jan. 6, 2021.
Governor Urges Biden to Block Ruling on Battery Maker
Georgia's governor said the decision could threaten the future of a giant factory being built in the state.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1249010438
How PPP Loans Factor Into Taxes
New rules spelled out in the latest round of coronavirus relief help put an end to the confusion.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1210040522
Business Owners Contemplate Requiring Employee Vaccinations
If they decide yes, they have to be ready for the possibility that some staffers will refuse.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1140203512
New Lawsuit Targets California Ride-Hail Labor Law
The suit contends the measure that passed in November violates the state constitution.
Feb 12th, 2021
In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 seeking documents the Chinese company says are key to its legal efforts to stop its chief financial officer from being extradited to the U.S. from Canada.
Huawei Takes HSBC to Court in Extradition Fight
Huawei applied for records it believes will show CFO Meng Wanzhou didn't mislead the bank, as U.S. authorities allege.
Feb 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.
Biden Says US Is Securing 600M Vaccine Doses
The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
Feb 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. From left, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Biden Hopes Infrastructure Can Bridge Partisan Divide
Both the Obama and Trump administrations famously promised to invest in infrastructure, only never fully to deliver.
Feb 12th, 2021
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building, Silver Spring, Md., Aug. 2, 2018.
Pharmaceutical Company to Pay $50M in US Purity Case
Prosecutors said the firm deleted and hid manufacturing records from a plant in India.
Feb 11th, 2021