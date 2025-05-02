Submarine Designers in Connecticut Say They'll Strike on May 18 if Contract Deal Isn't Reached

Most are responsible for designing the U.S. Navy's nuclear fleet.

Associated Press
May 2, 2025
General Dynamics Electric Boat is seen in Groton, Conn., Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
General Dynamics Electric Boat is seen in Groton, Conn., Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — About 2,500 workers at Electric Boat shipyard in Connecticut plan to strike on May 18 if a tentative contract agreement is not reached with the submarine builder, the union president announced during a rally Thursday.

About 300 union members cheered the announcement made by Bill Louis, president of the Marine Draftsmen's Association-United Auto Workers of America, Local 571, The Day of New London newspaper reported.

"We're officially putting the company on notice that if we don't have an agreement at 11:59 p.m., we strike at midnight May 18," Louis told the union members, most of whom are essentially responsible for designing the U.S. Navy's nuclear submarine fleet.

A message was left seeking comment with an EB spokesperson in Groton.

The looming strike comes as a day after the U.S. Navy awarded EB's parent company, General Dynamics, a contract worth more than $12.4 billion for the construction of two Virginia class submarines authorized during last fiscal year. The funding also covers improved worker pay.

More than two-thirds of the union membership voted last month to authorize a strike if a deal couldn't be reached on a new contract.

The union's contract expired on April 4, but leadership has agreed to continue bargaining with EB. They've demanded higher wages over four years, the restoration of pension benefits for all members, cost of living adjustments and profit sharing with General Dynamics, EB's parent company, among other changes.

"The clock has run out on corporate greed," UAW President Shawn Fain told members during a rally last month. "And I'll tell you, this is a new UAW where the membership comes first and we refuse to aim low and settle lower."

EB's earlier now-expired offer had included a 23.3% general wage increase over the life of the contract, plus benefits and an increased retirement package.

The company has acknowledged it has been "actively preparing a business continuity plan in the event of a work stoppage," adding it will "not waver from our commitment to continue building submarines, the nation's top national security priority."

Latest in Labor
General Dynamics Electric Boat is seen in Groton, Conn., Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Submarine Designers in Connecticut Say They'll Strike on May 18 if Contract Deal Isn't Reached
May 2, 2025
A sign for Trails End Road, home to the JBS meat processing plant, rests on a stop sign, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Dumas, Texas.
Immigrants Working Legally in Texas Panhandle Live in Limbo
April 30, 2025
A Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., April 26, 2022.
Labor Group Sues Starbucks, Saying It Ignores Slave-like Conditions for Workers in Brazil
April 25, 2025
Intel Corporation's headquarters in Santa Clara, California in November 2023.
Intel Expected to Cut More than 20,000 Jobs
April 24, 2025
Related Stories
A sign for Trails End Road, home to the JBS meat processing plant, rests on a stop sign, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Dumas, Texas.
Labor
Immigrants Working Legally in Texas Panhandle Live in Limbo
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Labor
Federal Grants to Fight Child Labor Worldwide Axed in DOGE Cuts
Mattel
Labor
Fisher-Price Announces Additional Layoffs at Headquarters
Oksana Polischuk, 51, descendes by lift into a coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 30, 2025. Polischuk, lost her husband on a war, she became an IDP in Poland. She decided to return to Ukraine and be useful for her country working on a coal mine underground.
Labor
As War Draws Men to Fight, Ukraine's Women Take Tough New Jobs in Machinery, Mines
More in Labor
A sign for Trails End Road, home to the JBS meat processing plant, rests on a stop sign, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Dumas, Texas.
Labor
Immigrants Working Legally in Texas Panhandle Live in Limbo
The loss of immigrant labor there would be a blow to the meatpacking industry.
April 30, 2025
A Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., April 26, 2022.
Labor
Labor Group Sues Starbucks, Saying It Ignores Slave-like Conditions for Workers in Brazil
Brazilian authorities have repeatedly cited a supplier over trafficking and forced labor violations.
April 25, 2025
Intel Corporation's headquarters in Santa Clara, California in November 2023.
Labor
Intel Expected to Cut More than 20,000 Jobs
The announcement could happen today.
April 24, 2025
The Department of Homeland Security seal is seen on the podium at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington.
Labor
What Is the Highly Coveted H-1B Visa?
Recent requests from the Trump administration have put greater attention on the program.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 1333313119
Labor
Weeks-Long Strike Ends at Pennsylvania Nestle Purina Plant
Workers ratified a new four-year contract.
April 22, 2025
Caterpillar Centennial Celebration
Operations
Caterpillar Celebrates 100 Years with $100M Investment
The investment will help train the workforce of the future.
April 15, 2025
In this Oct. 15, 2014 photo, coal miners return on a buggy after working a shift underground at the Perkins Branch Coal Mine in Cumberland, Ky.
Labor
Layoffs Gut Worker Protection Agency
The agency is losing about 850 of its some 1,000 employees.
April 8, 2025
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Labor
Federal Grants to Fight Child Labor Worldwide Axed in DOGE Cuts
U.S. companies relied on the research to uncover improper labor in their supply chains.
April 8, 2025
From left, Boeing employees Vance Meyring, Josue Ramirez and Joseph Mellon work the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, outside Boeing facilities in Renton, Wash.
Labor
Unemployment Benefits for Striking Workers Being Considered in Oregon, Washington
Oregon could become the first state to provide pay for picketing public employees.
April 4, 2025
Mattel
Labor
Fisher-Price Announces Additional Layoffs at Headquarters
The location's workforce has been reduced from about 750 to 300 in seven years.
April 3, 2025
Rendering of early plans for Texas Instruments’ next 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fab, next to the company's existing fab, in Lehi, Utah.
Labor
Texas Instruments Cuts Jobs After Getting $1.6B in CHIPS Funding
The money is meant to support the construction of three new semiconductor plants.
April 2, 2025
Oksana Polischuk, 51, descendes by lift into a coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 30, 2025. Polischuk, lost her husband on a war, she became an IDP in Poland. She decided to return to Ukraine and be useful for her country working on a coal mine underground.
Labor
As War Draws Men to Fight, Ukraine's Women Take Tough New Jobs in Machinery, Mines
Businesses want to hire again after the initial economic shock, but the labor force has shrunk.
April 1, 2025
Apprenticeships
Labor
How to Develop Modern, Sustainable Apprenticeship Programs
Continuous training, upskilling and reskilling are essential as advanced technologies evolve.
March 25, 2025
I Stock 1308278881
Labor
UFCW Responds to USDA Decision to Allow Higher Line Speeds
"The safety of our food depends on the safety of the workers who process it."
March 21, 2025
Ap25076736489616
Labor
FDA Staff Return to Crowded Offices, Broken Equipment and Missing Chairs
The FDA is the latest agency scrambling to meet the Trump administration's return-to-office mandate.
March 18, 2025