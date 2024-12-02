Manufacturing Apprenticeships Need to Do More Than Just Pay for School

Encourage students to make mistakes.

Nolan Beilstein
Dec 2, 2024
Ep17 674502e75d4fd
iStock.com

Apprenticeships offer an opportunity for students who are pursuing a career in manufacturing. Chloe Doherty, a 22-year-old Industry 4.0 tech center engineer for machinery manufacturer Zoller Inc., joined the latest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast to discuss what Gen Z looks for in an apprenticeship and where the programs can discourage the young workforce from joining the industry.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

"I have peers who very much enjoyed their apprenticeship and are [still] with the companies, like myself," Doherty said. "And then I have people who are just waiting out their contractual obligations to be able to leave without having to pay back the tuition."

Doherty said she valued her apprenticeship with Zoller because the company treated her as an equal, not as a student, and praised how the company handled students making mistakes. She emphasized that many apprentices worry about making mistakes, fearing it could lead to termination and the loss of their school funding.

"That's what some of these companies are doing to their students," Doherty said. "They're making them feel horrible for making the smallest mistake when no one was there to catch them in the beginning."

Doherty’s interest in manufacturing started as a student in FIRST Robotics and PLTW, a nonprofit organization that develops STEM curriculum. Through FIRST Robotics, she was introduced to a mechatronics CTE class where she studied many disciplines in manufacturing. She then discovered Zoller at a career fair and went on to earn a mechatronics apprenticeship. 

Doherty became a full-time Zoller employee in the spring of 2023 where she has been responsible for ensuring that the machines in the showroom are up to date and working properly, training new employees and customers, helping the technical support team with customer inquiries and doing live or online demonstrations.

In this episode, Doherty also discusses:

  • Getting Gen Z’s attention at career fairs and where companies lose them
  • The key to understanding Gen Z
  • Why Gen Z struggles to find their passion
  • How manufacturers can reach the youngest members of Gen Z early

To view previous episodes, visit manufacturing.netClick here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
Wages
Auto Emissions Manufacturer to Pay $101K in Back Wages
November 26, 2024
Waterbury Ben & Jerry’s members at the contract ratification vote.
Ben & Jerry’s Workers Ratify First Union Contract
November 26, 2024
A worker lays a cable at a home building site in Flowood, Miss. on Sept. 23, 2021.
Small Business Owners Breathe Easier Over Labor Costs After Decision to Strike Down Overtime Rule
November 26, 2024
Related Stories
Wages
Labor
Auto Emissions Manufacturer to Pay $101K in Back Wages
Happy
Labor
Study Finds Manufacturing Among Happiest Industries
Ep18 67181b03607da
Labor
Gen Z Will Respect Manufacturing More If They Understand Its Challenges
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
Wages
Labor
Auto Emissions Manufacturer to Pay $101K in Back Wages
The damages affected 260 workers.
November 26, 2024
Waterbury Ben & Jerry’s members at the contract ratification vote.
Labor
Ben & Jerry’s Workers Ratify First Union Contract
Union leaders said workers negotiated for significant wage increases and health care improvements.
November 26, 2024
A worker lays a cable at a home building site in Flowood, Miss. on Sept. 23, 2021.
Labor
Small Business Owners Breathe Easier Over Labor Costs After Decision to Strike Down Overtime Rule
The blocked rule would have expanded access to overtime pay to millions more salaried workers across the U.S.
November 26, 2024
Developing your talent creates a win-win situation—the more skilled your employees are, the more effective they are at their jobs.
Labor
Navigating the New Hiring Landscape
Key takeaways on evolving workforce demographics.
November 22, 2024
Construction continues on the first of two manufacturing plants as part of the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022.
Automotive
Workers at Kentucky EV Battery Production Complex Start Drive to Unionize
The nearly $6 billion battery park is gearing up to start manufacturing in 2025.
November 20, 2024
Happy
Labor
Study Finds Manufacturing Among Happiest Industries
Manufacturing had the highest score in the diversity and inclusion category.
November 20, 2024
Smithfield Food products are on display at a Ukrops store in Richmond, Va., March 10, 2009.
Labor
Smithfield to Pay $2M to Resolve Child Labor Allegations
A Smithfield subsidiary employed at least 11 children at its plant in St. James.
November 15, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
Labor
The Number of Americans Filing for Jobless Claims Falls to Lowest Level in 6 Months
Jobless claim applications fell by 4,000.
November 14, 2024
A worker boards a locomotive at a BNSF rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Kansas City, Kan.
Labor
Flurry of Contract Deals Come as Railroads, Unions See Election Looming Over Talks
Major railroads and their unions are working to avoid standoffs.
November 14, 2024
JPL is a research and development lab federally funded by NASA and managed by Caltech.
Labor
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Cut 5% of Workforce
With lower budgets, JPL has to tighten belts across the board.
November 13, 2024
Xs Tech 1
Operations
Tormach Invests in CTE Programs, New CNC Tools
The curriculum aims to certify students with credentials for positions in manufacturing.
November 13, 2024
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
E-Commerce
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
A federal judge ruled that the e-commerce giant improperly influenced the most recent vote.
November 8, 2024
The plant is silhouetted by the early morning light at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Oct. 26, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
About 1,100 Jeep Workers in Ohio Face Layoffs
The plant makes the Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck.
November 8, 2024
Logos at a Nissan showroom are seen in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, on March 31, 2023.
Automotive
Japanese Automaker Nissan Cuts 9,000 Jobs as its Vehicles Fail to Sell
The company recently racked up a $60 million loss.
November 7, 2024