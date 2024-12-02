Manufacturing Apprenticeships Need to Do More Than Just Pay for School

Apprenticeships offer an opportunity for students who are pursuing a career in manufacturing. Chloe Doherty, a 22-year-old Industry 4.0 tech center engineer for machinery manufacturer Zoller Inc., joined the latest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast to discuss what Gen Z looks for in an apprenticeship and where the programs can discourage the young workforce from joining the industry.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

"I have peers who very much enjoyed their apprenticeship and are [still] with the companies, like myself," Doherty said. "And then I have people who are just waiting out their contractual obligations to be able to leave without having to pay back the tuition."

Doherty said she valued her apprenticeship with Zoller because the company treated her as an equal, not as a student, and praised how the company handled students making mistakes. She emphasized that many apprentices worry about making mistakes, fearing it could lead to termination and the loss of their school funding.

"That's what some of these companies are doing to their students," Doherty said. "They're making them feel horrible for making the smallest mistake when no one was there to catch them in the beginning."

Doherty’s interest in manufacturing started as a student in FIRST Robotics and PLTW, a nonprofit organization that develops STEM curriculum. Through FIRST Robotics, she was introduced to a mechatronics CTE class where she studied many disciplines in manufacturing. She then discovered Zoller at a career fair and went on to earn a mechatronics apprenticeship.

Doherty became a full-time Zoller employee in the spring of 2023 where she has been responsible for ensuring that the machines in the showroom are up to date and working properly, training new employees and customers, helping the technical support team with customer inquiries and doing live or online demonstrations.

In this episode, Doherty also discusses:

Getting Gen Z’s attention at career fairs and where companies lose them

The key to understanding Gen Z

Why Gen Z struggles to find their passion

How manufacturers can reach the youngest members of Gen Z early

To view previous episodes, visit manufacturing.net. Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.