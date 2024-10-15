Petitions for Union Representation Doubled Under Biden's Presidency

Marking the first increase during a presidential term since the Ford administration.

Josh Boak
Oct 15, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing about preparations for Hurricane Milton and the response to Hurricane Helene in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON (AP) — There has been a doubling of petitions by workers to have union representation during President Joe Biden's administration, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.

There were 3,286 petitions filed with the government in fiscal 2024, up from 1,638 in 2021. This marks the first increase in unionization petitions during a presidential term since Gerald Ford's administration, which ended 48 years ago.

During Trump's presidency, union petitions declined 22%.

President Joe Biden said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that the increase showed that his administration has done more for workers than his predecessor, Donald Trump, the current Republican nominee who is vying to return to the White House in November's election.

"After the previous administration sided with big corporations to undermine workers — from blocking overtime pay protections to making it harder to organize — my Administration has supported workers," Biden said. "Because when unions do well, all workers do well and the entire economy benefits."

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, is relying heavily on union support to help turn out voters in this year's presidential election. But Trump with his push for tariffs on foreign imports has a blue collar appeal that has for some unionized workers mattered more than his record his office.

Just 16% of voters in 2020 belonged to a union household. Biden secured 56% of them, compared to Trump getting 42%, according to AP VoteCast. The margin of support in union households in this year's election could decide the outcome of potentially close races in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Workers have also become more empowered to report what they judge to be unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board said its field offices received a total of 24,578 cases last fiscal year, the most in more than a decade.

