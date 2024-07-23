Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Manufacturing Workers Found to be Among the Most Satisfied With Their Jobs

Manufacturing ranked third in the study.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 23, 2024
Happy
iStock.com/anon-tae

To uncover which industries have the most satisfied employees, TollFreeForwarding.com researched online review data for 200 companies across industries and ranked them based on the following criteria: culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, compensation, career opportunities and senior management satisfaction.

TollFreeForwarding.com scored each industry on a scale of 1 to 100 for each category, as well as an overall average. The research found the construction industry to have the most satisfied employees of any industry, earning an overall score of 72.20 out of 100.

Several factors are likely contributing to construction’s high scores, including skyrocketing wages, which have seen a more than 20% increase since 2021. Other contributing factors include increasing job opportunities, greater job security and the availability of diverse roles.

The complete rankings are as follows:

ChartTollFreeForwarding.com

The study's methodology consisted of selecting 10 top industries in the U.S. and identifying 20 top companies per industry. TollFreeForwarding.com then used Glassdoor review data, which ranks each company on a scale of 1 to 5 on the following categories: 

  • Culture & values 
  • Diversity & inclusion
  • Work-life balance
  • Compensation
  • Career opportunities 
  • Senior management 

This means each company could earn up to five points in each category. The study then added the 20 scores for each company together for a total possible point value of 100 per category. Those total scores were then averaged to receive the overall score for each industry.  

