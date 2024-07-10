Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Samsung Electronics Workers Announce 'Indefinite' Strike

The union said it has engaged in unspecified disruptions on the company's production lines.

Hyung-Jin Kim
Jul 10, 2024
Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union shout slogans during a rally outside of Samsung Electronics' Hwaseong campus in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, July 8, 2024.
Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union shout slogans during a rally outside of Samsung Electronics' Hwaseong campus in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, July 8, 2024.
Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics declared an indefinite strike Wednesday to pressure South Korea's biggest company to accept their calls for higher pays and other benefits.

Thousands of members of the National Samsung Electronics Union launched a temporary, three-day strike on Monday. But the union said Wednesday that it was announcing an indefinite strike, accusing the management of being unwilling to negotiate. Samsung Electronics says there have been no disruptions to production.

"Samsung Electronics will ensure no disruptions occur in the production lines," a Samsung statement said. "The company remains committed to engaging in good faith negotiations with the union."

However, in a statement posted on its website, the union said it has engaged in unspecified disruptions on the company's production lines to get management to eventually come to the negotiating table if the strikes continue.

"We are confident of our victory," the union statement said.

The union statement didn't say how many of its members would join the extended strike. It earlier said that 6,540 of its union members had said they would participate in the earlier, three-day strike.

That would represent only a fraction of Samsung Electronics' total workforce, estimated at about 267,860 globally. About 120,000 of them are in South Korea.

Earlier this year, union members and management held rounds of talks on the union's demand for higher wages and better working conditions, but they failed to reach agreement. In June, some union members collectively used their annual leaves in a one-day walkout that observers said was the first labor strike at Samsung Electronics.

About 30,000 Samsung workers are reportedly affiliated with the National Samsung Electronics Union, the largest at the company, and some belong to other, smaller unions.

In 2020, Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong, then vice chairman of the company, said he would stop suppressing employee attempts to organize unions, as he expressed remorse over his alleged involvement in a massive 2016 corruption scandal that removed the country's president from office.

The company's union-busting practices had been criticized by activists for decades, though labor actions at other businesses and in other sectors of the society are common in South Korea.

Thousands of South Korean medical interns and residents have been on strike since February, protesting a government plan to sharply increase medical school admissions.

Latest in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 9, 2024
A WestJet airplane takes off in Calgary, Alta.
WestJet Cancels More Than 400 Flights After Surprise Strike by Mechanics Union
July 8, 2024
Vets
Department of Labor Awards $57M in Grants to Help Homeless, At-Risk Veterans Re-Enter Workforce
June 28, 2024
I Stock 1452681471
Boeing Subcontractor Mechanic Says He Was Fired After Complaining About Poor Repair Work
June 27, 2024
Related Stories
Vets
Labor
Department of Labor Awards $57M in Grants to Help Homeless, At-Risk Veterans Re-Enter Workforce
A WestJet airplane takes off in Calgary, Alta., Jan. 21, 202.
Labor
Mechanics Strike Threat at WestJet is Over, for Now
Uaw
Labor
UAW Members at Ultium Cells in Lordstown Reach Tentative Agreement
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 9, 2024
Vets
Labor
Department of Labor Awards $57M in Grants to Help Homeless, At-Risk Veterans Re-Enter Workforce
The organizations connect veterans with registered apprenticeships or other on-the-job training.
June 28, 2024
I Stock 1452681471
Aerospace
Boeing Subcontractor Mechanic Says He Was Fired After Complaining About Poor Repair Work
He saw "substandard manufacturing and maintenance processes" during work on several Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
June 27, 2024
I Stock 1270688272
Labor
Meat Processor, Staffing Agency to Surrender Profits Linked to Child Labor
A consent judgment also requires the companies to pay more than $62,000 in penalties.
June 26, 2024
Bombardier facility in Mississauga, On, Canada.
Labor
Workers Who Make Bombardier Business Jets Are On Strike
Workers went on strike after failure to reach a deal with the plane maker.
June 24, 2024
A WestJet airplane takes off in Calgary, Alta., Jan. 21, 202.
Labor
Mechanics Strike Threat at WestJet is Over, for Now
The threat of a strike caused the airline to cancel about 50 flights this week.
June 21, 2024
A WestJet plane takes off in Calgary.
Labor
Canadian Airline WestJet Cancels Flights As Mechanics Threaten to Strike
About 40 flights from Tuesday through Wednesday.
June 20, 2024
The Amazon San Bernardino Fulfillment Center, San Bernardino, Calif., Oct. 29, 2013.
E-Commerce
California Fines Amazon Nearly $6M, Alleging Illegal Work Quotas
State authorities said the e-commerce giant put workers' safety at risk.
June 19, 2024
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
The move gives the union access to additional resources as it works toward a contract with the e-commerce giant.
June 18, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Sue Company for Wrongfully Terminating Critics of Musk
They claimed they were fired after challenging an "Animal House"-style work environment.
June 13, 2024
Uaw
Labor
UAW Members at Ultium Cells in Lordstown Reach Tentative Agreement
The UAW president said the workers will have more than doubled their wages by the contract's end.
June 13, 2024
Semiconductor
Automotive
Michigan Announces $10M Investment to Develop Semiconductor Manufacturing and Talent
The initiative includes a semiconductor company, an innovation hub, schools and General Motors.
June 7, 2024
People walk by the Walmart booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Labor
Walmart's New Worker Perks Include Moves to Skilled Trade Jobs
The company is trying to combat a competitive labor market and increasing demand from its employees.
June 6, 2024
Ep 73 Mnet Coffee
Video
How Drinking Coffee Can Help Solve Manufacturing's Labor Crisis
This coffee company sends proceeds from every cup of joe to fund workforce development programs and initiatives.
June 6, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York, April 24, 2022.
Labor
Amazon Labor Union Moves to Affiliate with Teamsters
The move could inject new energy into the struggling organization.
June 5, 2024