Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Mechanics Strike Threat at WestJet is Over, for Now

The threat of a strike caused the airline to cancel about 50 flights this week.

Associated Press
Jun 21, 2024
A WestJet airplane takes off in Calgary, Alta., Jan. 21, 202.
A WestJet airplane takes off in Calgary, Alta., Jan. 21, 202.
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File

The union representing mechanics at Canadian airline WestJet said it withdrew a notice to begin a strike Thursday night after the airline agreed to return to the bargaining table.

The strike threat had prompted WestJet, Canada's second-biggest airline, to cancel about 50 flights this week to avoid travelers and planes being stranded.

"We hope that WestJet's agreement to return to the table means we can get the contract our members want," Bret Oestreich, national president of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, said Thursday. He said the union's strike-authorization vote remains in effect until July 9.

The union represents about 680 WestJet mechanics, who voted overwhelmingly to reject the company's last contract offer.

AMFA gave WestJet 72 hours' notice on Monday night that it would strike after the airline asked the Canadian government to intervene and order both sides into binding arbitration.

Canada's industrial relations board met for several hours Wednesday and declined to stop the union from striking, leading WestJet to say it would return to the bargaining table.

"In returning to the bargaining table, we are committed to finding a resolution to avoid further disruption to our operations," said Diederik Pen, the airline's president.

However, that was after WestJet had begun canceling flights, affecting about 6,500 passengers. The airline canceled five flights Tuesday, 24 Wednesday and more than 20 additional flights by Thursday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Latest in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
A WestJet plane takes off in Calgary.
Canadian Airline WestJet Cancels Flights As Mechanics Threaten to Strike
June 20, 2024
The Amazon San Bernardino Fulfillment Center, San Bernardino, Calif., Oct. 29, 2013.
California Fines Amazon Nearly $6M, Alleging Illegal Work Quotas
June 19, 2024
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
June 18, 2024
Related Stories
Uaw
Labor
UAW Members at Ultium Cells in Lordstown Reach Tentative Agreement
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
Labor
Workers at Georgia School Bus Maker Blue Bird Approve Their First Union Contract
UAW President Shawn Fain, center, speaks with Mercedes workers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024 after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Labor
UAW Files Objection to Mercedes Vote
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
The Amazon San Bernardino Fulfillment Center, San Bernardino, Calif., Oct. 29, 2013.
E-Commerce
California Fines Amazon Nearly $6M, Alleging Illegal Work Quotas
State authorities said the e-commerce giant put workers' safety at risk.
June 19, 2024
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
The move gives the union access to additional resources as it works toward a contract with the e-commerce giant.
June 18, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Fired SpaceX Employees Sue Company for Wrongfully Terminating Critics of Musk
They claimed they were fired after challenging an "Animal House"-style work environment.
June 13, 2024
Uaw
Labor
UAW Members at Ultium Cells in Lordstown Reach Tentative Agreement
The UAW president said the workers will have more than doubled their wages by the contract's end.
June 13, 2024
Semiconductor
Automotive
Michigan Announces $10M Investment to Develop Semiconductor Manufacturing and Talent
The initiative includes a semiconductor company, an innovation hub, schools and General Motors.
June 7, 2024
People walk by the Walmart booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Labor
Walmart's New Worker Perks Include Moves to Skilled Trade Jobs
The company is trying to combat a competitive labor market and increasing demand from its employees.
June 6, 2024
Ep 73 Mnet Coffee
Video
How Drinking Coffee Can Help Solve Manufacturing's Labor Crisis
This coffee company sends proceeds from every cup of joe to fund workforce development programs and initiatives.
June 6, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York, April 24, 2022.
Labor
Amazon Labor Union Moves to Affiliate with Teamsters
The move could inject new energy into the struggling organization.
June 5, 2024
I Stock 1359576027
Labor
Medical Device Manufacturer Pays $250K to Settle 'Time Shaving' Allegations
Spectrum Plastics Group was rounding down time for its employees.
May 31, 2024
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Boeing Firefighters Ratify Contract with Big Raises
They say it will end their three-week lockout.
May 31, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Labor
Stanley Black & Decker Faces $222,000 in Fines After Maintenance Worker Severely Injured
The electrician was repairing an industrial oven.
May 28, 2024
I Stock 1353243692
Labor
Worker Rights Violations at Huge VW Plant in Mexico
The plant is the largest, longest-operating auto factory in the country.
May 28, 2024
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
Labor
Workers at Georgia School Bus Maker Blue Bird Approve Their First Union Contract
The contract will provide all 1,500 covered workers with at least a 12% raise.
May 28, 2024
A drone photo of mobile homes at the California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm, in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023.
Labor
Owners of Mushroom Farms Where Worker Killed 7 to Pay Back Wages, Damages
They illegally deducted pay for housing, only to place workers in cargo containers, garages and trailers.
May 21, 2024