Manufacturing Institute Releases Report on Transitioning Military-Affiliated Talent into Manufacturing

The Manufacturing Institute released a report on how manufacturers can optimize their recruitment and retention efforts for military-connected talent.

The report highlights case studies from the MI’s Heroes MAKE America initiative, using testimonials from leading manufacturers and from military-affiliated manufacturing team members to illustrate the best practices manufacturers are using to meet the unique needs of the military talent pool and leverage their skills and experience.

"The military-affiliated talent pool is essential to the growth of the skilled manufacturing workforce as our industry works to overcome the skills gap," MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee said. “This report demonstrates that manufacturers who find new ways to incorporate members of the greater military community into their recruitment pipelines gain a competitive edge.”

Key Findings: