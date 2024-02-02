Denise Johnson to Chair the Manufacturing Institute’s 2024 Women MAKE Awards

The Women MAKE Awards honor women at all levels of the manufacturing industry.

Industrial Media Staff
Feb 2, 2024
Women
iStock

The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, announced that Denise Johnson, Caterpillar Group President of Resource Industries, will serve as chair of the 2024 Women MAKE Awards.

The Women MAKE Awards honor women at all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite, who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers. Each year, 100 Honorees and 30 Emerging Leaders, women under the age of 30 who have achieved unique accomplishments at the start of their careers, are peer-selected based on their contributions to their companies and communities and to developing the next generation of talent.

To date, the program has honored more than 1,400 women. 

Johnson brings leadership in manufacturing experience to her role as chair. With Caterpillar since 2011, Johnson rose through various leadership positions and has served as group president of Resource Industries (RI) since 2016. As group president of Caterpillar, she is responsible for Caterpillar’s Integrated Components and Solutions Division, RI Operations and Products Division, Strategic Procurement & Planning Division and the RI Sales, Services and Technology Division.

Prior to joining Caterpillar, Johnson worked at General Motors, where she built deep expertise in operations and product management. She also serves as a member of the Executive Committee of the NAM Board of Directors. Johnson is also a member of numerous outside boards, including the National Mining Association, ABB, MIT Leaders for Global Operations and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. 

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the larger Women MAKE America initiative. Women MAKE America’s 35×30 Campaign aims to close the gender gap in manufacturing by increasing women’s representation to 35% by 2030. This industry-wide effort features a female-to-female mentoring program, employer resources, tools and case studies as well as expanded personal and professional development programming for women in the industry, students and others considering a career path in manufacturing.

Latest in Operations
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsored
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
February 1, 2024
Hyson State Of The Art Small And Medium Size Engineered Systems And Engineered Products Production Machinery
Hyson Announces New Advanced Turning Machine to Ohio Facility
February 2, 2024
Jobs
Job Market May Hold Some Surprises in ‘24
February 1, 2024
Bd Mexico
130-Year-Old Textile Titan Conquers Manufacturing Disruption
February 1, 2024
Related Stories
Dvirc Press Release Image
Operations
BlueForge Gives $1 Million to Boost Submarine-Making Workforce
Attendees at Missouri S&T’s open house in October got an up-close look at some of the digital advanced manufacturing technologies the university believes will help Missouri manufacturers remain globally competitive.
Operations
Missouri S&T Consortium Wins Grant to Modernize State’s Defense Manufacturing
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Operations
U.S. Regulators Close Investigation into Ford Escape Door Latches
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsor Content
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
More in Operations
Grease Cartridge 14oz Rykon Ep 2
Operations
Chevron Introduces New Rykon Formula to Grease Product Line
Rykon rounds out Chevron’s grease offering with a grease formulated for heavy-duty applications.
February 2, 2024
Hyson State Of The Art Small And Medium Size Engineered Systems And Engineered Products Production Machinery
Operations
Hyson Announces New Advanced Turning Machine to Ohio Facility
To provide faster and more diverse gas spring solutions.
February 2, 2024
Jobs
Operations
Job Market May Hold Some Surprises in ‘24
Manufacturers should keep an eye out for the tipping point.
February 1, 2024
Bd Mexico
Operations
130-Year-Old Textile Titan Conquers Manufacturing Disruption
Its quest for top-tier operational efficiency led them to Propel Software.
February 1, 2024
Pema 300 Cmyk 659c2998b7ef3
Operations
Robert Bunting Nominated as Interim Treasurer of PEMA
Bunting will fulfill the treasurer role until March 1.
February 1, 2024
Dvirc Press Release Image
Operations
BlueForge Gives $1 Million to Boost Submarine-Making Workforce
They are targeting underserved populations to support a five-fold increase in sub construction rates.
February 1, 2024
Attendees at Missouri S&T’s open house in October got an up-close look at some of the digital advanced manufacturing technologies the university believes will help Missouri manufacturers remain globally competitive.
Operations
Missouri S&T Consortium Wins Grant to Modernize State’s Defense Manufacturing
The grant establishes a consortium that includes Lockheed Martin and Caterpillar.
February 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 31 At 9 36 56 Am
Operations
BAE Systems Receives $418M Contract for Self-Propelled Howitzers
The M109A7’s new design includes a new chassis, engine, transmission, suspension and steering system.
January 31, 2024
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Rivian R1T electric pickup near Boulder, Colorado.
Automotive
What You Actually Need to Know About Wintertime Driving with an EV
It's possible to employ techniques that can make EV winter driving less challenging.
January 31, 2024
Tyson plant, Bowling Green, Ky.
Operations
Tyson Opens Kentucky Bacon Plant
The facility will produce 2 million pounds of Jimmy Dean and Wright bacon per week.
January 30, 2024
The best product results are achieved when the process control application follows the same best practices and techniques.
Operations
The Theory of Relativity in Control System Design
The Distributed Control System plays a critical role in operations and control.
January 29, 2024
I Stock 1181691297
Operations
Building Materials Company Holcim to Spin Off North American Business
Officials said listing the segment would “unleash” its potential in "one of the world’s most attractive construction markets."
January 29, 2024
Warehouse
Operations
10 Easy Tips to Increase Warehouse Safety
Of particular concern are accidents involving collisions between forklifts or other vehicles.
January 29, 2024
Lng
Operations
NAM: LNG Decision Undercuts Biden's Goals
The DOE is pausing pending applications for the export of LNG to non-Free Trade Agreement countries.
January 26, 2024
I Stock 584595162
Operations
Unregulated Gold Mine Suffers Fatal Collapse in Mali
There were around 100 people in the mine at the time of the collapse.
January 26, 2024