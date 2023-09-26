New Manufacturing Institute Study: The Role of Company Culture in Workforce Attraction and Retention

The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, in partnership with Colonial Life, released a study on the role of company culture and employee engagement in attracting and retaining talent.

“Manufacturers will need to fill around 4 million jobs by the end of the decade, and today our industry is facing significant structural workforce challenges, such as a tight labor market and the skills gap. Employers must do everything they can to bolster their talent attraction and retention efforts, and a vibrant, clearly defined company culture is a vital part of that,” said MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “The study illustrates the importance of culture as well as employee priorities and strategies that manufacturers can pursue.”

The study includes results of a survey of manufacturing employees, manufacturers and industry leaders fielded March through May 2023.

Key Findings: