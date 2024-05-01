Miller OptX 2kW Laser Welder Looks to Combat Skill Shortage

The Miller OptX 2kW handheld laser welder is ideal for precision welding applications with tight fit-up and minimal gaps where high productivity is needed, including sheet metal, fabrication, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, transportation and HVAC.

APPLETON, WI — Arc welding products maker Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, part of the Illinois Tool Works family of welding brands, announced the release of its OptX 2kW handheld laser welder. The company expects the new device to combat the shortage of skilled welders in the U.S. and Canada, while also providing a five to 10-time productivity increase compared to traditional precision welding processes.

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC



During a media showcase at its headquarters in Appleton, Wisconsin, Miller claimed the OptX 2kW could address the labor shortage by offering a reduced welding learning curve that enables novice welders to lay down professional quality welds. The company also stated that the handheld laser welder nearly eliminates pre-weld prep and post-weld processing.

The OptX 2kW is best suited for sheet metal and general fabrication applications with high-volume, low-mix and TIG processes, specifically agriculture, heavy equipment, aerospace and defense and home appliances.

"In most shops, the TIG welding application was reserved for the most experienced welder in the shop," ITW Welding Group President Dave Lambert said. "As the most experienced welders left the shop, it left a void. In parallel in the background, you've had the development of this technology where laser welding has gone from more automated controlled environments to, now, the technology exists to be able to bring that into a handheld setting."

The OptX 2kW was developed by Miller in collaboration with fiber laser technology specialist IPH Photonics Corporation.

Material types

Stainless steel and nickel alloys

Mild steel

Aluminum

Galvanized

Titanium

Brass

Copper

Dissimilar metals

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC



Joint configurations

Lap welds

Fillet/inside corner welds

Butt welds

Outside corners

Spot/plug welds

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC



Other features

Net weight: 140 lbs

Eight layers of safety that must be met before operation

Laser cleaning

2,000 W average power

2,500 W peak power

Input power: 40 A, 240 V, single-phase

Process gas: argon, nitrogen, argon/carbon dioxide mix

Three-year warranty