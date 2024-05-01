Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Miller OptX 2kW Laser Welder Looks to Combat Skill Shortage

The device provides a five to 10-time productivity increase compared to precision welding processes.

Nolan Beilstein
May 1, 2024
The Miller OptX 2kW handheld laser welder is ideal for precision welding applications with tight fit-up and minimal gaps where high productivity is needed, including sheet metal, fabrication, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, transportation and HVAC.
Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

APPLETON, WI — Arc welding products maker Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, part of the Illinois Tool Works family of welding brands, announced the release of its OptX 2kW handheld laser welder. The company expects the new device to combat the shortage of skilled welders in the U.S. and Canada, while also providing a five to 10-time productivity increase compared to traditional precision welding processes.

The Miller OptX 2kW is ideal for sheet metal and general fabrication applications with high-volume, low-mix and TIG processes in place that are dealing with bottlenecks, often due to lack of throughput speed and labor force availability.The Miller OptX 2kW is ideal for sheet metal and general fabrication applications with high-volume, low-mix and TIG processes in place that are dealing with bottlenecks, often due to lack of throughput speed and labor force availability.Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

During a media showcase at its headquarters in Appleton, Wisconsin, Miller claimed the OptX 2kW could address the labor shortage by offering a reduced welding learning curve that enables novice welders to lay down professional quality welds. The company also stated that the handheld laser welder nearly eliminates pre-weld prep and post-weld processing.

The OptX 2kW is best suited for sheet metal and general fabrication applications with high-volume, low-mix and TIG processes, specifically agriculture, heavy equipment, aerospace and defense and home appliances.

"In most shops, the TIG welding application was reserved for the most experienced welder in the shop," ITW Welding Group President Dave Lambert said. "As the most experienced welders left the shop, it left a void. In parallel in the background, you've had the development of this technology where laser welding has gone from more automated controlled environments to, now, the technology exists to be able to bring that into a handheld setting."

The OptX 2kW was developed by Miller in collaboration with fiber laser technology specialist IPH Photonics Corporation.

Material types

  • Stainless steel and nickel alloys
  • Mild steel
  • Aluminum
  • Galvanized
  • Titanium
  • Brass
  • Copper
  • Dissimilar metals

Shop supervisors who are racing to reach production goals but challenged by the ongoing shortage of skilled laborers will appreciate the versatility and power of the Miller OptX 2kW.Shop supervisors who are racing to reach production goals but challenged by the ongoing shortage of skilled laborers will appreciate the versatility and power of the Miller OptX 2kW.Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Joint configurations

  • Lap welds
  • Fillet/inside corner welds
  • Butt welds
  • Outside corners
  • Spot/plug welds

The Miller OptX 2kW handheld laser welder boosts productivity up to five to 10 times with quick and easy training, faster travel speeds, reduced heat input and the near elimination of pre- and post-weld processing.The Miller OptX 2kW handheld laser welder boosts productivity up to five to 10 times with quick and easy training, faster travel speeds, reduced heat input and the near elimination of pre- and post-weld processing.Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Other features

  • Net weight: 140 lbs
  • Eight layers of safety that must be met before operation
  • Laser cleaning
  • 2,000 W average power
  • 2,500 W peak power
  • Input power: 40 A, 240 V, single-phase
  • Process gas: argon, nitrogen, argon/carbon dioxide mix
  • Three-year warranty

Welded PieceNolan Beilstein

