Engineers Frustrated with Rails Even as Others Get Sick Time

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union says the railroads are still asking for too much in return for sick time.

Josh Funk
May 8, 2023
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the deals that have been made this year for most of the other rail unions.

The lack of sick time and other quality of life concerns about the demanding schedules train crews work took center stage in the negotiations last fall that reached the brink of a strike before Congress intervened and blocked a walkout.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union says the railroads are still asking for too much in return for sick time instead of just providing the basic benefit it believes workers are entitled to.

“They want to talk the money out of our pocket somewhere else and give it back to us in the form of sick time,” said Rob Cunningham, one of the BLET's general chairmen who is leading the negotiations with BNSF.

The BLET's frustrations generally extend to all the major freight railroads, but Cunningham said BNSF seemed to be acting especially “hard headed” in talks last week.

The Fort Worth, Texas, based railroad is in the spotlight this weekend because it is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and thousands of adoring shareholders filled an arena in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday to listen to him answer questions.

Buffett didn't face any questions about the way BNSF is treating its workers, but Buffett takes an extremely hands-off approach to Berkshire's companies and largely lets them run themselves. In the past, he has declined to get involved in labor negotiations at subsidiaries.

“You would think with something as easy as paid sick time, he could just say: ‘Do it. We need to do this. This is the right thing to do," Cunningham said about Buffett, who is also a major philanthropist.

“But clearly he doesn’t practice what he preaches," Cunningham said.

BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said the railroad has already reached deals to provide sick leave to more than 6,000 of its employees at eight of its unions, and “it is our intention to ultimately have agreements in place covering our entire scheduled workforce.”

Across the industry, CSX has led the way by reaching agreements with most of its unions on sick time. Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific have also announced several sick time deals. Most of these deals provide workers with four days of paid sick time and give them the option to convert three leave days into sick time to give workers a total of seven sick days a year.

“CSX is determined to ensure that all employees feel valued, respected, appreciated and operate as one team,” spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman said.

Most of those other deals that have been announced focus on smaller unions that do maintenance and repair work along the rails and generally have more regular schedules. The conductors' union — the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — has reached deals with NS and CSX that include five paid sick days and the option to convert two personal leave days.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division Union that represents track maintenance workers has been able to reach sick time deals with UP, CSX and Norfolk Southern, but they have had to fight to get that benefit without making concessions.

The engineers' union has yet to reach a single sick time agreement at any of the railroads.

One of the key remaining concerns for the BLET is that even where the railroads seem willing to give engineers sick time, the railroads generally still want to hold workers accountable for missing work under their strict attendance policies. So even if workers do get sick time, they may not feel free to use it because they would still be penalized for missing work although CSX has said it won't punish workers for taking sick time.

“We’re going to have locomotive engineers and conductors making a choice of whether to work sick and handle some of the most dangerous items that any transportation group handles, but they’re going to work sick or be subject to attendance policies,” said Mark Wallace, BLET’s second-highest official.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders who has been pressuring the railroads to give their workers sick time and tried unsuccessfully to require it when Congress was voting on the contract in December said he has been encouraged by the progress the industry has made so far.

Already more that one third of all rail workers industrywide have gained paid sick time since the start of the year. On CSX and Norfolk Southern, the portion of workers who now have sick time is closer to two-thirds.

But more needs to be done, and without concessions, the Vermont independent said.

“This is something that should have been done years ago and time is long overdue for those companies to provide those benefits right now,” Sanders said.

Sanders said all the publicity the railroads received last fall for refusing to provide sick time forced their hands.

“At the end of the day, what the rail industry understood is it’s just very hard to defend record breaking profits and massive stock buybacks and then saying they don’t have enough money to do what is the right and decent thing for workers and that is guarantee them paid sick days,” Sanders said.

SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said he hopes the agreements his union has reached with CSX and Norfolk Southern to secure five sick days will become a model for deals with the rest of the railroads. But he is also focused on trying to get conductors relief from the stringent attendance policies that have put them on call 24-7 in recent years.

“That’s where we really butted heads with the carriers," Ferguson said.

The deal SMART-TD reached with Norfolk Southern last week tries to ensure conductors will know their days off in advance. Norfolk Southern spokesman Thomas Crosson said those new rules should help because conductors will generally work six days in a row followed by two days off, and each week's schedule will be more predictable.

Latest in Labor
Forklift Money Bag
4 Questions to Assess Your Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
May 3, 2023
I Stock 1364461419
Mexico Union Wins After U.S. Labor Complaint
April 25, 2023
Womenengineering
Greene Tweed Engineer Named 2023 Women MAKE Award Honoree
April 7, 2023
I Stock 1455038710
Most Americans Dissatisfied with Parental Leave Policies
March 23, 2023
Related Stories
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks to journalists during a press conference about the Global WHO on World Health Day and the 75th anniversary at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday April 6, 2023.
Labor
WHO Downgrades COVID Pandemic
Forklift Money Bag
Labor
4 Questions to Assess Your Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 2, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Urges Meat Companies to Ensure they Don't Use Child Labor
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Labor
Union Alleges Neglect in South Carolina Safety Inspections
More in Labor
A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011.
Labor
Tyson's Surprise Loss Spurs Cut to Outlook
CEO says, "I can't remember a time when our business faced the highly unusual situation that we're currently seeing."
May 8, 2023
Forklift Money Bag
Labor
4 Questions to Assess Your Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
Nowhere is there more confusion about who qualifies for the ERC than in the manufacturing sector.
May 3, 2023
A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020.
Labor
Firm that Hired Kids to Clean Meat Plants Keeps Losing Work
Cargill, Tyson and JBS have all terminated contracts.
May 2, 2023
I Stock 1044976394
E-Commerce
Amazon Failed to Provide Proper Medical Treatment, OSHA Probe Finds
At least six employees with head injuries and four with back injuries did not receive timely, necessary medical care.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1275422782
Labor
U.S. Agency Raises 'Serious Concerns' About Tech Visa Lottery
Officials say some are manipulating the system to gain an unfair advantage.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1364461419
Labor
Mexico Union Wins After U.S. Labor Complaint
But abuses go on.
April 25, 2023
Automotive
Automotive
How Will Automakers Transition Their Workforce to Favor EVs?
Auto workers need to retrain themselves to be EV-capable or risk losing their positions.
April 21, 2023
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 2, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Urges Meat Companies to Ensure they Don't Use Child Labor
Last year, the Labor Department found that more than 3,800 children had been working illegally.
April 13, 2023
An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by a coalition of labor unions.
Labor
Amazon Worker Injuries Dip Last Year
But they were still worse than in 2020.
April 12, 2023
The Cisco logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Oct. 3, 2018, in New York's Times Square.
Labor
Cisco Engineer Discrimination Case Dismissed
However, the case against Cisco "remains ongoing."
April 12, 2023
Womenengineering
Labor
Greene Tweed Engineer Named 2023 Women MAKE Award Honoree
Amy AlSahsah won the Manufacturing Institute award for women in the manufacturing industry.
April 7, 2023
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Labor
Union Alleges Neglect in South Carolina Safety Inspections
According to the group, SC OSHA neglects industries staffed predominantly by Black employees.
April 5, 2023
Ap23068558737884
Automotive
About 5K GM Salaried Workers Take Buyouts, Avoiding Layoffs
GM said Tuesday that the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the end of 2024.
April 5, 2023
The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area on Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz.
Labor
Union Pacific Sued After Firing Rail Worker on Medical Leave
The company routinely hires private investigators to check out employees' medical leave claims, allegedly.
April 5, 2023
Ap23094669242330
Labor
Jury Awards $3.2 million to Ex-Tesla Worker for Racial Abuse
Tesla has adamantly denied the allegations made in state court and lashed back by accusing the agency of abusing its authority.
April 5, 2023